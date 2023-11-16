Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

We still have time to mess this up!

In after Baud. Damn.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

This really is a full service blog.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / Golden Sierra / On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4)

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4)

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

One of our goals for the trip this year, was to camp in the aspens!

–Detail on planning you may want to skip—

We knew that after two nights at Convict Lake we were going to try our chances at one of the numerous campgrounds in the Eastern Sierra.  So I did a bunch of research on the areas that we were considering based on when the Fall Color typically peaks, each year and then scoured the pictures at CampsitePhotos to figure out the best sites that featured aspens on/in/around the site.  We decided that Bishop Creek would be the area we would likely target and narrowed it down to three campgrounds: Four Jeffrey, Intake 2 and Bishop Park.  On Monday, on the drive up to Convict Lake we did a detour up into Bishop Creek and checked out all three campgrounds, in person.  We decided that Bishop Park would be our first choice, then Four Jeffrey.  Intake 2 has some cool spots but the a lot of the color was already on the ground due to the snow and wind a few days earlier.  And, it looked like you get a lot of fishing people walking through your campsite, which would annoy us.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 9
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Many of the sites at Bishop Park are right on top of each other, but there are a couple that have decent privacy.  We really scored by getting #6.  It is huge and has lots of aspens and access to the creek.  It is also a walk-in but it’s a very short walk.  It does have a neighbor #7, nearby that you can see, but all in all we still feel like it had plenty of privacy and was, in our opinion, the best site at Bishop Park.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 8
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Even though it was only Mid-October, we were already feeling the Halloween spirit!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 7
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Goal: camp IN THE ASPENS

Mission Accomplished!!!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 6
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Not a bad place for a hammock!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 5
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Bishop Creek is positively STUNNING in the Fall.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 4
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

String of ghost lights.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 3
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Our Camp (g)Host!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 2
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Here is the view of our tent/campsite from the road/parking lot.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4) 1
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Another shot of the creek.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Bishop Park (Part 2 of 4)
Bishop Park Campground, CAOctober 11, 2023

Selfie by the creek!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.