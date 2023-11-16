On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

One of our goals for the trip this year, was to camp in the aspens!

–Detail on planning you may want to skip—

We knew that after two nights at Convict Lake we were going to try our chances at one of the numerous campgrounds in the Eastern Sierra. So I did a bunch of research on the areas that we were considering based on when the Fall Color typically peaks, each year and then scoured the pictures at CampsitePhotos to figure out the best sites that featured aspens on/in/around the site. We decided that Bishop Creek would be the area we would likely target and narrowed it down to three campgrounds: Four Jeffrey, Intake 2 and Bishop Park. On Monday, on the drive up to Convict Lake we did a detour up into Bishop Creek and checked out all three campgrounds, in person. We decided that Bishop Park would be our first choice, then Four Jeffrey. Intake 2 has some cool spots but the a lot of the color was already on the ground due to the snow and wind a few days earlier. And, it looked like you get a lot of fishing people walking through your campsite, which would annoy us.