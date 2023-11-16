On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
UncleEbeneezer
One of our goals for the trip this year, was to camp in the aspens!
–Detail on planning you may want to skip—
We knew that after two nights at Convict Lake we were going to try our chances at one of the numerous campgrounds in the Eastern Sierra. So I did a bunch of research on the areas that we were considering based on when the Fall Color typically peaks, each year and then scoured the pictures at CampsitePhotos to figure out the best sites that featured aspens on/in/around the site. We decided that Bishop Creek would be the area we would likely target and narrowed it down to three campgrounds: Four Jeffrey, Intake 2 and Bishop Park. On Monday, on the drive up to Convict Lake we did a detour up into Bishop Creek and checked out all three campgrounds, in person. We decided that Bishop Park would be our first choice, then Four Jeffrey. Intake 2 has some cool spots but the a lot of the color was already on the ground due to the snow and wind a few days earlier. And, it looked like you get a lot of fishing people walking through your campsite, which would annoy us.
Many of the sites at Bishop Park are right on top of each other, but there are a couple that have decent privacy. We really scored by getting #6. It is huge and has lots of aspens and access to the creek. It is also a walk-in but it’s a very short walk. It does have a neighbor #7, nearby that you can see, but all in all we still feel like it had plenty of privacy and was, in our opinion, the best site at Bishop Park.
Even though it was only Mid-October, we were already feeling the Halloween spirit!
Goal: camp IN THE ASPENS
Mission Accomplished!!!
Not a bad place for a hammock!
Bishop Creek is positively STUNNING in the Fall.
String of ghost lights.
Our Camp (g)Host!
Here is the view of our tent/campsite from the road/parking lot.
Another shot of the creek.
Selfie by the creek!
