Today marks two years since I signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
It's a once-in-a-generation investment in our roads, bridges, transportation, clean water systems, high-speed internet access, and it's creating good-paying, union jobs you can raise a family on. pic.twitter.com/rSWK9uDwu9
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 15, 2023
Under my predecessor, “Infrastructure Week” became a punchline.
On my watch, we got it done. pic.twitter.com/321tJ20wll
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 15, 2023
Biden winning with Xi's wife. From US official, per pool note: "Biden wished Xi’s wife a happy birthday– (she) and Biden share the same birthday. Xi said he was embarrassed, had been working so hard and had forgotten that his wife’s birthday was next week."
— Shaun Tandon (@shauntandon) November 16, 2023
— Professional Shitposter (@FlexasaurusWrex) November 15, 2023
Biden lambasted Trump for comparing his political enemies to “vermin,” saying the language evoked that of Nazi Germany.
“A specific phrase — it’s just a specific meaning,” Biden said Tuesday at a political fundraiser in San Francisco.https://t.co/DSa32qwkNn
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 15, 2023
Activist judges!
Lindsey Graham asks Ramona Manglona, Biden's nominee to the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands, how long it takes to get to DC from Saipan.
"24 hours one way, door to door."
Graham: Is there anything we can do to make you job easier?
Manglona: "Um, confirm me?" ?? pic.twitter.com/uTGgXQDcKU
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 15, 2023
Biden today announced plans to nominate the 1st Muslim to serve on a federal appeals court — Adeel Mangi.
Mangi would be the 4th Muslim judicial nominee put forth by Biden and the 1st to serve on any circuit court, per @sethstern https://t.co/5a482kV64O
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 15, 2023
Is our Repubs learning?…
Greene: I posted them on my Twitter account
Wray: I don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter
Greene: I’m sure you do because the DHS organized with other offices and censored people like myself
Wray: I’m not part of the DHS pic.twitter.com/DV8nzD5e52
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2023
Marjorie Taylor Greene tried and failed to impeach Secretary Mayorkas with a bigoted and false resolution. Today, she tried again to interrupt me as I corrected her lies. pic.twitter.com/kcjk7dm1D5
— Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 15, 2023
