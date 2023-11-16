Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: No Fighting, No Biting!…*

Philip Bump, at the Washington Post“The ominous rise of congressional anger”:

It is probably not terribly useful to draw sweeping conclusions from Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s demand Tuesday that a witness at a Senate hearing stand up and fight him. Mullin’s background is atypical for a senator, including a brief stint about 15 years ago during which he did mixed-martial arts fighting. The witness, meanwhile, was the head of the Teamsters union; his willingness to goad Mullin (R-Okla.) into the challenge was probably also atypical for someone appearing on Capitol Hill.

We might also be cautious about the weird, probably overheated interaction between Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), also on Tuesday, in which the latter accuses the former of elbowing him. Or the scuffle in January when the Republican Party was trying to elect McCarthy speaker in the first place. These were all isolated incidents, explainable in isolated contexts.

But there’s an undeniable thread that links them, an acceptance, however slight, of the idea that physical violence has a place in the resolution of disputes. Should this pattern continue — or accelerate — it would mirror other countries in which democracy is eroding. Including, at one point, the United States.

The question of the extent to which Americans accept political violence in general has been lingering for years now. The riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, crystallized those questions, given that it was an overt collapse of a democratic process — the 2020 presidential contest — into a violent effort by supporters of Donald Trump to help him retain power…

* Since 1958!

    5. 5.

      opiejeanne

      Mark Wayne would have gotten expelled from Nursery School if he bit someone. The kids got one bite, and if they did it again they were gone. My youngest was bitten and the director headed me off in the parking lot to tell me about it. On the way home, Katie ( my kid) said she thought maybe the other child was hungry.

      ETA: my money is on O’Brien.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Fiona: i tried it just now, and while it’s a stretch, it’s sort of doable.  For a kid with more flexible arms and wrists, It might actually be pretty straightforward.

