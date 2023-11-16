Is Markwayne Mullin ok? A day after trying to start a fistfight in a committee hearing, the U.S. senator said Wednesday that he has no problem biting people. “I’ll bite 100%," he said. "And I don’t care where I bite, by the way.” ??https://t.co/mFsRN3QDog — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 15, 2023

In related news, my 4-year-old aged out of this book a while ago and it's available to anyone who can use it on Capitol Hill. Maybe I'll just leave it out on a table in a Senate hearing room. pic.twitter.com/EKw40IgEZ3 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 15, 2023

GIFT ARTICLE THE OMINOUS RISE OF CONGRESSIONAL ANGER [Seriously, the last time this happened WAS before the Civil War] By Philip Bumphttps://t.co/oN4XgUJJyG — Wilner: Republicans choosing fascism, with Trump (@JTMLX) November 15, 2023

Philip Bump, at the Washington Post — “The ominous rise of congressional anger”:

It is probably not terribly useful to draw sweeping conclusions from Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s demand Tuesday that a witness at a Senate hearing stand up and fight him. Mullin’s background is atypical for a senator, including a brief stint about 15 years ago during which he did mixed-martial arts fighting. The witness, meanwhile, was the head of the Teamsters union; his willingness to goad Mullin (R-Okla.) into the challenge was probably also atypical for someone appearing on Capitol Hill. We might also be cautious about the weird, probably overheated interaction between Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), also on Tuesday, in which the latter accuses the former of elbowing him. Or the scuffle in January when the Republican Party was trying to elect McCarthy speaker in the first place. These were all isolated incidents, explainable in isolated contexts. But there’s an undeniable thread that links them, an acceptance, however slight, of the idea that physical violence has a place in the resolution of disputes. Should this pattern continue — or accelerate — it would mirror other countries in which democracy is eroding. Including, at one point, the United States. The question of the extent to which Americans accept political violence in general has been lingering for years now. The riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, crystallized those questions, given that it was an overt collapse of a democratic process — the 2020 presidential contest — into a violent effort by supporters of Donald Trump to help him retain power…

There is no explicit Constitutional prohibition against suckerpunching a fellow Congressman in the halls of the Capitol Building, so it's hard to see what Kevin McCarthy did wrong here. -Jonathan Turley — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 15, 2023

Did not realize that the Senate hearing throwdown was over this tweet mocking Mullin for standing on a platform to feel taller during a debate ?? https://t.co/ZjjQDx8DNC — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 15, 2023

The outbreak of chest-thumping on Capitol Hill isn't b/c "tensions are high," it's because many Republicans exist in a constant state of panic over their manhood so they need to enact extravagant performances of masculinity. It's basically a drag show without the self-awareness. — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) November 15, 2023

This day — Mullin kicked Burchett out of his workout group because of a “lack of character on his part” and that he doesn’t “trust” Burchett. Burchett said Mullin “berated” and “yelled at him” until he left. colleagues @alweaver22 @mychaelschnell reporthttps://t.co/zZBpYhPYlt pic.twitter.com/pQ6ziFkO8p — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) November 14, 2023

Every rich guy under 55 now rejects all notions of luxury or philanthropy in favor of crushing labor movements and learning MMA. Raise taxes. They're clearly miserable. https://t.co/KDF38bB2bD — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 15, 2023

* Since 1958!