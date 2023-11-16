Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Go Senator Whitehouse!

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let there be snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

It’s a doggy dog world.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Bark louder, little dog.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / Fundraising for Four Direction in Montana – a Match and An Angel Match with new rules!

Fundraising for Four Direction in Montana – a Match and An Angel Match with new rules!

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On Tuesday evening, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions.


Zoom With Four Directions Set for Thursday at 7 pm ET 1

Key Information 

  • Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!
  • So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!
  • As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.
  • The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.
  • That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.
  • Four Directions has secured an external match for us.
  • We have a Balloon Juice Angel match of donations up to $100 per person – up to $5k!
  • To be matched, add a comment with your donation amount.
  • With a match + an Angel match, $100 turns into $400, $50 into $200, $10 into $40.
  • Zoom with Four Directions to hear all about plans for Montana – RSVP by email to WaterGirl

Click below for all the details.  And don’t forget to thank our BJ Angel!

Zoom With Four Directions Set for Thursday at 7 pm ET

Angel match starts now!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Avalie
  • Barbara
  • Embra
  • Eunicecycle
  • frosty
  • H.E.Wolf
  • lowtechcyclist
  • marcopolo
  • Old School
  • Randal Sexton
  • realbtl
  • sixthdoctor
  • Subcommandante Yakbreath
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We have a Balloon Juice Angel match of donations up to $100 per person – for the remaining $2,500 of the $5k match.!

      To be matched, add a comment with your donation amount.

      With a match + an Angel match, $100 turns into $400, $50 into $200, $10 into $40.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

      What I love about our collaborations with GOTV groups like Four Directions is that the Republicans underestimate, discount, and sometimes outright don’t see the work that we’re fundraising for, because it’s being done by communities of color.

      This is a huge benefit to us. We don’t have to be sneaky, because we’re effectively invisible to the opposition. :)

      I hope we fund the heck out of this match and help Native American voters in Montana re-elect Jon Tester next year!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf:

      we’re effectively invisible to the opposition.

      I never thought of it like that, but i think you’re right!  Someone else pointed out yesterday that since we mostly donate to boots on the ground and not individual candidates, we aren’t in the monthly or quarterly reporting by candidates.

      Last year, BJ was just a few thousand dollars short of a million dollar donor.  I think we were in the neighborhood of $975,000.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      marcopolo

      In for $100.  Had not yet contributed anything towards helping Tester.  Thank for the opportunity to multiply my donation!

      Wishing everyone a nice Thursday!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​@H.E.Wolf:
      we’re effectively invisible to the opposition.

      I never thought of it like that, but i think you’re right! Someone else pointed out yesterday that since we mostly donate to boots on the ground and not individual candidates, we aren’t in the monthly or quarterly reporting by candidates.

       I’d missed that aspect entirely! You’re right, that’s a great form of invisibility too. I’d been thinking of the tendency for Republicans to ignore the agency of people of color, who comprise many of the GOTV groups Balloon Juice has partnered with.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Embra: So young, so sad.  Condolences to his family.

      I have had a standing monthly donation to Four Directions since before the 2022 midterms, so I am going to pass this time.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      way2blue

      Yesterday I indicated that I would contribute $50 to Four Directions Montana, but I just donated $100 via the ActBlue setup.  Hopefully I did this right…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      @Alison Rose: If you’re in the “Not Yet Tired of All the Winning” post and click on the next post link on the right side of the screen, there’s a picture accompanying the link.  It looks like Harry Reid to me, but I’ve no clue why he’s there.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.