On Tuesday evening, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions.
Key Information
- Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!
- So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!
- As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.
- The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.
- That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.
- Four Directions has secured an external match for us.
- We have a Balloon Juice Angel match of donations up to $100 per person – up to $5k!
- To be matched, add a comment with your donation amount.
- With a match + an Angel match, $100 turns into $400, $50 into $200, $10 into $40.
- Zoom with Four Directions to hear all about plans for Montana – RSVP by email to WaterGirl
Click below for all the details. And don’t forget to thank our BJ Angel!
Angel match starts now!
