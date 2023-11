Rather than counting sheep so everyone who wants to can fall asleep, I’ll start you off with another question, which you can absolutely ignore and instead talk about whatever you please.

What was the worst haircut you ever had? Alternatively, you could tell us the worst hairstyle you ever wore. Surely there are some mullets out there, right?

And some bonus late-night Henry. Before and after a haircut.

Before.

After.

Open thread.