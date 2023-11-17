There are a lot of episodes of Game of Thrones.
I don’t know how I stumbled upon this performance, but young Ruby opens some eyes with her singing and yodeling.
I hope you are enjoying it. Not my bag though. The new season of the Great British Baking Show is lovely though. Paul Hollywood seems to have softened up a bit and Noel’s new sidekick, Alison (I think) is delightful. Not as delightful as Noel is, but then, who is?
Try wading through all the books, John Cole.
I’d rather stick needles in my eyes. 😀
Watched “The Killer” starring Michael Fassbender as some hitman on Netflix tonight. Still trying to figure it all out. IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes are our friends.
@geg6: The books are better than the show. Not counting how it looks like he’ll never finish the series.
I’ve tried both the books (well, one anyway) and the series. Never got further than about a quarter of the way through the book and couldn’t finish the first episode of the first season. I seem to be immune to the whole thing. Bored me stiff. I get that some people love it, but I am left completely cold. I’m sure some of my favorite stuff does the same to others. To each their own.
Yes, there are.
Back in the day, a number of coworkers enjoyed the series, talked about it much. I finally watched previous episodes, and got caught up in it. I still appreciate much of it.
Saw a trailer for a new version of the mini series Shogun. Might be good.
I remember a friend lent me a copy of the novel. Started reading it while in the laundry room washing clothes. I stayed down there for hours while I got caught up in the world of the novel.
The original mini series was also pretty good.
