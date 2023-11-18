Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

A consequence of cucumbers

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Come on, man.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Saturday Pre-Dawn Hangover Open Thread: Suck One Down for Elon

Saturday Pre-Dawn Hangover Open Thread: Suck One Down for Elon

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Suck One Down for Elon Cyberbeer - STOCKPILE

… Or one could buy a really terrible form of alcopop, apparently. Per Albert Burneko, at Defector:

You might not guess that Tesla Inc., famously the electric car company controlled by Elon Musk, would be a repository of beer brewing, bottling, or distribution expertise. After all, making and bottling and selling beer all seem like very different processes than making and selling electric cars! At the very least I do not think that electric car-making involves wort at any point.

You might then think that for this reason Tesla would, or anyway should, stick to making electric cars, and stay out of making and bottling and selling beer. Ah, but you see, you are suffering from a reasonable misunderstanding. Tesla’s real business isn’t making and selling electric cars any more than its real business is making and selling beer. Tesla’s real business—like that of several of Musk’s other companies—is creating opportunities for the sweatiest, most credulous, most eagerly bootlicking shit-for-brains who have ever lived to give appalling sums of money to Elon Musk in exchange for evidence that they have done so.

… The beer is “Cyberbeer,” named for the Tesla company’s ugly and stupid Cybertruck and sold in bottles theoretically reflecting that truck’s (ugly and stupid) design; like everything else by Tesla this has been done poorly and with corny taste, so that what the bottles actually share with the Cybertruck, designwise, is the mere fact of being very dumb looking…

Here I want to reiterate that however many traits Cyberbeer might share with beer, it isn’t really a beer so much as a way of telling the world that you like Elon Musk very much. (It’s also, appropriately, only a Tesla product on the outside: The beer itself, the actual liquid included in this enterprise more-or-less coincidentally, comes from a California company called Buzzrock Brewing.) Accordingly, Cyberbeer isn’t priced like beer, a thing that it isn’t. A two-pack of the stuff, including two angular ceramic mugs that would be nightmares as actual drinking vessels, runs $150. This way not everybody can or will have it, giving Elon Musk’s fans all the inducement they need to buy it.

Is the Cyberbeer good, as beer? As a bottle of beer? That feels like an acutely ridiculous thing to even wonder about, given all I have just written. But also: The beer seems pretty bad…

Then again, if you’re a sane person, you can be grateful that you’ve avoided anything but the news of this horror.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.