Things that need to be said, even if it’s probably more important to Musk that Twitter’s been hemorrhaging advertisers. Per CNN Business:

A growing list of companies said they have suspended advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. On Friday, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, confirmed that they both halted ad spending on the platform. The decision by two of the world’s most prominent film and television companies suggests an intensifying advertiser backlash to X after the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, embraced an antisemitic conspiracy theory popular among White supremacists. Disney and Warner Bros.’ advertising pauses follow similar moves by Lionsgate and IBM…

IBM’s ads were found appearing alongside pro-Nazi content on the platform. In a statement, IBM explicitly called out what it described as an “entirely unacceptable situation.” “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” an IBM spokesperson said… Amid the pullback, X reportedly lost one of its most visible advertisers: Apple. The iPhone maker also pulled its advertising from the social media platform, according to multiple news outlets, including Axios, which first reported Apple’s withdrawal… “At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform,” Musk wrote on X Friday evening… A spokesperson for X said the pro-Nazi accounts identified in Thursday’s Media Matters report would no longer be eligible for monetization, meaning ads would no longer be run on those pages…

Everyone is so judge-y these days! How was a smol bean who grew up in apartheid South Africa supposed to know that antisemitism is no longer considered a social positive?

