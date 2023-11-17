Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread: The White House Stands Up Against Social Media Antisemitism

Things that need to be said, even if it’s probably more important to Musk that Twitter’s been hemorrhaging advertisers. Per CNN Business:

A growing list of companies said they have suspended advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, confirmed that they both halted ad spending on the platform.

The decision by two of the world’s most prominent film and television companies suggests an intensifying advertiser backlash to X after the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, embraced an antisemitic conspiracy theory popular among White supremacists.

Disney and Warner Bros.’ advertising pauses follow similar moves by Lionsgate and IBM…

IBM’s ads were found appearing alongside pro-Nazi content on the platform. In a statement, IBM explicitly called out what it described as an “entirely unacceptable situation.”

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” an IBM spokesperson said…

Amid the pullback, X reportedly lost one of its most visible advertisers: Apple. The iPhone maker also pulled its advertising from the social media platform, according to multiple news outlets, including Axios, which first reported Apple’s withdrawal…

“At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform,” Musk wrote on X Friday evening…

A spokesperson for X said the pro-Nazi accounts identified in Thursday’s Media Matters report would no longer be eligible for monetization, meaning ads would no longer be run on those pages…

Everyone is so judge-y these days! How was a smol bean who grew up in apartheid South Africa supposed to know that antisemitism is no longer considered a social positive?

Where it started:

How it’s going:

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      I just read an interesting commentary on Slate

      Elon Musk Can’t Help Himself

      Elon Musk faces a lot of problems in his ownership of the social network once called Twitter. Most of them are straightforward business problems. He paid too much for the company. He saddled it in debt when he completed his purchase, because he didn’t want to sell more of his Tesla stock. He laid off many of the people who made Twitter a pleasant place to spend time and advertising dollars. The website breaks and doesn’t roll out cool features.
      . . .
      But Musk’s biggest problem is not that he made a bad deal, or that he owns a platform that doesn’t addict young minds like TikTok or Instagram, or that it’s now overrun by pornbots, or that he has to service all that ridiculous debt he stuck the company with. He’s the wealthiest man in the world. He could, if he were motivated, get over those things. The problem Musk will never be able to fix is that he cannot help himself. He lacks the restraint, humility, and perspective you’d expect to see in a CEO—or for that matter, a 10-year-old boy. And across what might be X’s most embarrassing few days since he bought it, it has been clearer than ever that he will never, ever develop those traits.

      . . .

      Displaying advertisements next to Hitler stuff is ultra-bad “brand safety,” that advertising term that’s come up a lot since Musk bought Twitter and gutted its content moderation team. But maybe Musk could’ve kept Apple’s and IBM’s business if he were not personally providing antisemitic content on his own platform.

      . . .
      If Musk put a bit more effort into rationalizing his prejudices, he might have gotten off easier. But since the beginning of his pursuit of Twitter in the spring of 2022, he has had a hard time muzzling himself when he sees the opportunity to say something that will soothe his brain but hurt his business. Buying the company at all was a good example; Musk made the deal without thinking it all the way through, spent months trying to get out of it, and only closed when Twitter’s lawyers held him at trial-point. During his first few days as owner, Musk chased off advertisers with erratic comments and cuts to his trust and safety team, and then he threatened a “thermonuclear name and shame” of advertisers who did not return. (Ad spending still languishes.) Last December, Musk tried to start a fight with Apple, the same company that just stopped advertising on his site, before realizing that was a mistake and he couldn’t sustain it.

      Musk has the restraint of a squirrel. That wouldn’t be such a big problem if his base desire were to make Twitter a better business. In the weeks before he took the platform over, Musk had been talking like a guy who’d bought the company on a lark but found more motivation in making a buck than making a point. Clearly not. Musk’s priority is not to save Twitter as a viable entity or a good place for a lot of people to hang out on the internet; it is to preserve it as an outlet where bad ideas can find oxygen. At one time, I thought Musk was buying Twitter so that internet-addled conservatives, the ones who were cheering him on, would clap more for him. Maybe that was Musk’s idea, but he may have just been selfish. Musk is now indistinguishable from the boring, unimaginative racists and antisemites he was trying to impress.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      You know what…. I just literally have no idea how these anti-Semitic conspiracy theories grow so huge. It’s so weird to me. I literally never hear anyone ever mention them, except when I read about white supremacists on the intertubes. Like when I read about the Charlottesville tiki torch march, and they were chanting “Jews will not replace us!”, my first thought was, “Ummmm, was that something you were concerned about?”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      @Scout211:

      Also his self-reverence is extreme.  He thinks it is comedy genius when he makes 4/20 allusions and responds to all press questions with a poop emoji.  Hi-larious I tell ya, no one else could be so witty!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: There’s a whole nasty underbelly of the Internet that we all prefer not to see. 4chan and its relatives/descendants, for example. A lot of the hatred spreads there. And, thanks to Musk and other malignants, it’s now metastasized to more “mainstream” venues. Though, also thanks to Musk, Twitter is becoming less mainstream all the time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RevRick

      Musk probably comes by it naturally. According to Wikipedia, his “maternal grandfather and namesake, Joshua Elon Haldeman, was an American born Canadian… a member of the Social Credit Party of Canada, possessed antisemitic beliefs, and supported the Technocracy movement.” And “the Social Credit Party was a populist party in Canada… In its early years, the Socreds gained a reputation for antisemitism.”

      Reply

