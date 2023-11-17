There have been some big developments at Bluesky lately, so I figured I’d drop an update on it, since there’s a good chance you’ll start seeing a lot from there soon. (For those who don’t know, Bluesky is a hip new federated social network in the style of Twitter. I wrote an explainer about it in July here, which is rather long but nothing in it is inaccurate. The project began in-house at Twitter intended as a way to open-source the network, then spun off into their own company.)

I’ve been excited about Bluesky for a while now because it is in many ways a piece of technology I’d been waiting for for years. They’ve learned from the failings of prior attempts at big decentralized social networks, such as Mastodon, and are focusing on meeting users where they’re at, which makes sense since its origin is literally a Twitter-built Twitter replacement. Why should you care? Well–we all know the harms that can be caused by centralized social networks run by billionaires. Some of those may be endemic to large networks, but others, such as what Musk has done to Twitter, and the very real problems this may cause in the world, are caused by centralized control. If you’re worried about Zuck or Musk or whoever having a stranglehold on communication, decentralization may be for you! People can’t own something that cannot be purchased. And while Bluesky is a company, the free and open-source software they have developed is not; “the company is a future adversary” is their motto. (See my post linked above for some key details on how Bluesky is not Mastodon.)

Bluesky offers exciting features like a free and open API, custom algorithms and feeds, multiple third-party apps and websites, account self-verification, and the overall online experience we’ve come to take for granted from a service that isn’t owned by a fascist. Still no gifs yet though.

So: recent developments!

Just yesterday was the anniversary of the first post, and they recently hit two million users, more than 200,000 of whom are active on any given day, which is pretty good.

More importantly: they’ll soon be releasing a public website for viewing posts, allegedly around the end of November. It will still be an invite-only service (although those are fairly easy to come by these days), but once that releases, it will be easily accessible to people who aren’t dweebs. I say “people who aren’t dweebs” because almost everything you do there has been public the entire time, via API. For example, here are all posts about cats in real-time. But a public website will still be a big deal. It will greatly expand the visibility of the network, presumably letting you embed posts in articles and the like. The lack of this feature has been a barrier to adoption for many people (as well as a comfort to others), so this will change the world’s relationship with Bluesky in, hopefully, a big and good way.

The second bit of important (to me, haha) news is that they’ve basically finalized the federation architecture, and plan to open the network up to third parties early next year, once they’ve released their moderation software. What will this mean for the users of bsky.social? Nothing, if the team has done their jobs correctly. For everyone else, it offers some exciting possibilities. You’d be able to run your own service, or hop onto a service run by somebody else, which integrates with bsky.social and offers an experience that is, if you want it to be, indistinguishable from being on bsky.social. Or, it could offer a totally different experience. It’s customizable on so many different layers that with any luck there will be something for everyone. They accomplish this with some interesting architectural decisions. Let’s dive into that below the fold.

There are three primary services that make up the ATProto ecosystem.

The first is simple enough–your Personal Data Server, or PDS. This is the database where all your actions live–posts, follows, likes, blocks, etc.* Everybody has one. They are meant to be as lightweight as possible.

The second is the Relay, aka BGS, aka Aggregator. This is a large and complex machine that receives notifications from PDS’s and preprocesses them for distribution. So if I make a post, my client sends it to my PDS, which signs it and stores it. Then, my PDS notifies the Relay about this post once (there is only one Relay right now, and will probably only be one for a while). The Relay updates its internals accordingly. If I’ve included an image, the Relay stores it in its Content Delivery Network for efficient distribution. Etc.

The third service is the App View. This is what provides the user experience. When I load the Bluesky app or website, it tells the App View, okay, get me what I need. The App View probably has its own cache, but at this point it probably fetches everything it’s missing from the Relay. (In some circumstances, a handful of requests may make it all the way back to my PDS.) Then it applies various app-level rules, for example, removing all posts by people who have blocked me. Finally it sends them to my phone or browser, which displays them to me. (Muted words, filtering of NSFW content, etc. happen on my device.)

This architecture addresses many of the problems with things like Mastodon and Nostr, which rely heavily on node-to-node communication. By making efficient aggregator Relays the centerpiece of the network, they’ve struck a fine compromise between distributability and usability, in my opinion. The downside is that only people with money can run a Relay, though this is in some ways its own form of protection against petty drama.

Another method for minimizing petty drama is that it is/will be very frictionless to change your host. Your PDS’s data is certified by two cryptographic keys–the one that the host service has, and the one that overrides it, which you have. If you don’t like your host, you can just move your data by signing a message to that effect with your recovery key. Presumably there will be an easy-to-use service that provides this functionality by the time they launch federation. Contrast with Mastodon, where moving your data requires the consent of your former host and your new host, and only moves your followers, not your posts. When you migrate a PDS, you migrate everything, more or less instantly.

And what will federation look like? The main Relay will begin processing messages from PDS’s that are not owned by bsky.social. By default, I suspect, you will log into the same website, read from the same Relay, and pass through the same AppView, as everybody else. But this is all completely client-configurable. If bsky.social starts serving ads, you can switch to an AppView or client that blocks them. Don’t want to see content from fascism.net? AppView or client, assuming the Relay even accepts their posts. Don’t want to see pictures of hedgehogs? The protocol currently supports freeform labeling of posts and users, though to my knowledge it’s only used for NSFW, spam, etc. In the future, there will be labeling services you can subscribe to, that might say “oh this picture is of a hedgehog” or “this person is a hedgehog enthusiast”. At the AppView or client layers, the labelers you’ve subscribed to, and your rules about those labels, will be applied.

And the cool thing is, as of this week, it’s all been released to production. Everybody has their own PDS database that lives in one of ten bsky.social-managed hosts. The PDS’s were migrated out of a monolithic database via the recovery keys. Each PDS broadcasts user events to the bsky.social Relay. The bsky.social AppView reads from the Relay and sends things to your phone. Turning on federation might be as simple as flipping a switch. And that’s where the rubber will hit the road (or the shit and the fan), and Bluesky will sink or swim.

The bsky.social PDS hosts are all named after mushrooms. I ended up on shiitake, which is the least-cool one (I was hoping for puffball or inkcap), but what’re you going to do? Word on the street is that this naming scheme is a reference to a nonsensical viral tumblr post where a mushroom, when threatened, says, “you cannot kill me in a way that matters.” That is the hope for this network. The technology is out there; it’s free; it’s running right now; they’re opening it to everyone soon. It won’t matter who owns Bluesky PBLLC or whether Jack sits on the board. No one person, we hope, can ruin this thing in a way that matters. It’s billionaire-proof by design, after all.

Stay tuned!

—

*PDS records are stored in a single Merkle tree, a self-certifying data structure that theoretically makes distributing updates easy.