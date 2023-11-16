Russia opened up on Ukraine again last night. Ukrainian air defense countered:
Downing Shaheed kamikaze drones by Ukrainian mobile air defense crewshttps://t.co/stByOuskxs pic.twitter.com/24mH4Vjc1Q
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 16, 2023
Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.
I want to thank all our defenders of the sky: their result is a result for the whole country, it is a salvation for our people, for our cities – address by the President of Ukraine
16 November 2023 – 19:29
I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!
A few summaries of the day.
First of all, I want to thank all our defenders of the sky who are on combat duty every night and every day. Overnight, we managed to shoot down 16 ” Shaheds” alone.
I thank all the pilots and engineers of the Ukrainian Air Force, all our anti-aircraft gunners and warriors of mobile fire groups. Every time they achieve a result, it is a result for the whole country. This is a salvation for our people, for our cities, for Ukrainian infrastructure.
Of course, I also thank everyone in the world who helps.
The geography of our cooperation for the sake of a sky shield for Ukraine is very extensive. Not everything can be told publicly now. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. Our air defense capabilities are increasing.
Of course, this is not yet a hundred percent protection. There is a lot of work to be done. Cities like Kharkiv, regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia need more systems, more security. This is the task of all our diplomats, of our entire state.
I thank everyone who is effective in this.
The second point for today. The Day of Radio, Television and Communications. A special day. It combines creative professions and a lot of technical and organizational work. It brings together those who are on and off camera. Those who are on the air and without whom no broadcast is possible.
I congratulate the employees of the entire industry on this day and sincerely thank them for the fact that Ukraine was not left without information for a single day of the full-scale war. And communication – even when the occupiers disrupted it – was always restored.
Under fire and in the de-occupied areas, in all cities and communities, there are always those who work for the sake of awareness of Ukrainians, for the sake of communication for our people, for the sake of the world knowing and understanding Ukraine and what we want.
Today I held several meetings with media representatives. I met online with journalists, editors, producers – in general, with the employees of the channels that ensure the work of the United News marathon. This is a very important element of our unbreakability and our unity.
I thanked them for this work, for their energy and efforts in raising awareness and protecting people from Russian disinformation in the interests of the entire society. I also met – offline, in person – with journalists working for leading foreign media, news agencies, English-language Ukrainian media and radio. It was a long, very productive and interesting conversation. I am grateful for every question, almost all of them were difficult. We will definitely do some of the things that the journalists talked about today. First of all, it concerns media access to the frontline – the opportunity to cover more frontline events. But, of course, all the other topics that were raised will be followed by the relevant decisions.
One more thing.
The new British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, visited Ukraine. This is his first working visit in this position. A visit to Ukraine. I am grateful for the attention to our country, to our people and for this signal to the world.
A signal that by helping Ukraine, you are helping global stability.
We talked about the frontline, weapons for our warriors, some very important and sensitive issues of international relations. It was a good meeting.
These days, an important international event at the parliamentary level took place – the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. The Summit is in Ukraine. I am grateful to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk for organizing the summit. I addressed the participants. I believe that we should all pay more attention to what Ukraine has achieved in the Black Sea.
Our country has fundamentally changed the situation in the Black Sea – Russia has lost control. And in general, it has lost hope of keeping the Black Sea for itself as a springboard for aggression against other nations. We will do everything to enhance this result.
Glory to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine and our independence! I thank everyone who helps!
Glory to Ukraine!
President @ZelenskyyUa:
“I am grateful to all of our people who are fighting and working for Ukraine. To our warriors, who make it possible for Ukraine to live with each stride and with their strength. I thank them all for everything they do for our country’s freedom and… pic.twitter.com/y5PJStWMJ3
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 16, 2023
President @ZelenskyyUa:
“I am grateful to all of our people who are fighting and working for Ukraine. To our warriors, who make it possible for Ukraine to live with each stride and with their strength. I thank them all for everything they do for our country’s freedom and independence.”
There’s no world in which Arestovych, a new age adept of the archetype theory, formerly associated with Dugin in his anti-Western “Eurasian” views, who claims to be a spy, a fighter pilot, and an actor, and claims to remotely massage people’s stomachs, becomes President.
— Sergey Mohov 🇺🇦 (@krides) November 15, 2023
Selydove, Donetsk Oblast:
The search and rescue operation in Selydove, Donetsk region, continues for the second day.
According to @SESU_UA, at least two people are dead and three are injured as a result of a russian missile attack on a residential district in this town.#russiaisaterroriststate
📹:… pic.twitter.com/RH1GaH1ACe
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 16, 2023
Kherson:
Thanks for the help to Julia Rudeva Iryna Kostiniuk @berdynskykh_k @most_ks_ua Silviya Nitsova and all the resilient people of Kherson! pic.twitter.com/SqocC47gXW
— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 16, 2023
Here’s the full video:
Zaporizhzhia front:
Part 2
58th Brigade repels Russian attack Zaporizhzhia front.
There is also a rare documented video of a tank battle, with a fragment where a tank of a 58th Brigade destroys a Russian one.https://t.co/vHqCFTnkxF https://t.co/JbUr6pfdxb pic.twitter.com/lseD77pOde
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 16, 2023
Avdiivka:
The use of MT-LB as a kamikaze by Russians, Avdiivka front. The MT-LB was said to have been loaded with 2 tons of explosives. The vehicle didn’t get anywhere because it hit a mine.https://t.co/dsJ3vnjMxqhttps://t.co/kxGs3TKwOO pic.twitter.com/WPsG5EZRGg
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 16, 2023
It seems like that after running out of functioning vehicles, Russians are back in their ISIS tactics, sending in the husks of their remaining garbage to be send in as suicide vehicles at the Avdiivka front. But it ends prematurely on a mine somewhere in no-man’s land and next to… pic.twitter.com/rhieXA8HSp
— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 16, 2023
It seems like that after running out of functioning vehicles, Russians are back in their ISIS tactics, sending in the husks of their remaining garbage to be send in as suicide vehicles at the Avdiivka front. But it ends prematurely on a mine somewhere in no-man’s land and next to the Russian tank graveyard. The shockwave is another eye opener.
Source: Telegram / russianocontext
Vodiane:
A short update about enemy advance near Vodiane, south of Avdiivka.
Our mutual enemy advancing every day. Sometimes just with infantry, sometimes with the help of IFV. Especially tanks.
So what about tanks for the last period of time? pic.twitter.com/21HRLgwGiJ
— Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) November 16, 2023
1) T-80BV was damaged and left at the end of October
2) T-80BMV (?) was damaged and left at 10.10.23 and still waits there (todays screen) pic.twitter.com/j8xfPpdCsC
— Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) November 16, 2023
One more tank burning.
You might’ve noticed the fact about enormous Russian losses for the last month (well, I published unique photos so yeah).
But the point is that our mutual enemy doesn’t care about their lives. And it gives them some results. pic.twitter.com/fcfTc3mtxR
— Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) November 16, 2023
If you have a willing and opportunity to support us at another direction and you like what I post here you may donate👇https://t.co/XS2cxcx9Nu
— Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) November 16, 2023
Bakhmut:
After the successful attack of an FPV drone, the occupier turned into a ghost rider.
📹: 92nd Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/aEuD8GZn5t
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 16, 2023
Here’s more from the 92 Assault Brigade/Hetman Ivan Sirko Brigade:
Kharkiv Oblast:
russian IFVs and tanks vs. Ukrainian Javelins.
📹: 14th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/d5941KPffY
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 16, 2023
Left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:
Targeting of a Russian tank disguised as a pile of garbage. Left bank Kherson region. https://t.co/Ilu04RBlM4 pic.twitter.com/m3CKmajcam
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 16, 2023
Russian occupied Crimea:
Crimea is Ukraine 🇺🇦@DI_Ukraine released a video of their special forces preparation and implementation of raids on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. pic.twitter.com/KWJmSFZfJu
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 16, 2023
Donetsk Oblast:
3rd SOF Regiment adjusts a HIMARS missile strike against a Russian ZALA drone unit. pic.twitter.com/SiwbF4kUyB
— Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 16, 2023
Obligatory:
Moscow:
Any word from Elmo about the butcher putting young people in prison for BEING ANTI-WAR? https://t.co/xrZ86phhw0
— Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 16, 2023
Skochilenko’s final words are worth reading in full.
“How weak is the prosecution’s faith in our state and society if it thinks five little slips of paper could make our statehood and public security collapse?”https://t.co/oUOXODEuIR
— max seddon (@maxseddon) November 16, 2023
Volgograd Oblast, Russia:
A fire and explosions/detonation of ammunition were reported on the territory of a military unit in the Volgograd region, Russia. pic.twitter.com/tfgSQlpAyP
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 16, 2023
That’s enough for tonight.
Your daily Patron!
A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!
@patron__dsns
❤️🔥 #песпатрон #песпатронкавер
Open thread!
