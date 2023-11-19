Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – What's Everybody Watching?

9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I’ve had company all weekend, so let’s just keep this simple.

What’s everybody watching?

Where are you watching it?

What’s the premise of the show?

I found out yesterday that there’s a new NCIS show set in Sydney Australia.  Is anyone watching BoschL Legacy, Season 2?  I understand that the first 4 episodes are out already. Anything new out there on network TV or streaming?

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      laura

      Two Taika Waititi produced shows on hulu: Reservation Dogs– perfection, it’s got characters with deep back stories, a story arch that is so painful and yet made show beautiful where the cracks let the light in and a cast of actors that will delight and amaze. I’m in absolute awe of young Canadian Paulina Alexis!

      What we do in the shadows- just gut busting peaks of laughter over the many types of shenanigans that these Staten Island vampires get up to.

      I’ve really tried to not give any spoilers, but I urge you to give each/both a looksee. They may not be for everybody, but they are so very right in so very many ways.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      @laura: I’ve had “What We Do In The Shadows” on my list, just haven’t gotten around to watching. I’ve seen enough clips to know its my kind of goofy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BellaPea

      I am currently watching the new season of The Crown. There has been some criticism, but Elizabeth Debecki’s portrayal of Princess Diana is amazing. I remember her well, and Debecki has really caught her voice and mannerisms. I am not loving Imelda Staton’s take on Queen Elizabeth II–Helen Mirren and Olivia Coleman spoiled me, I guess.

      Reply

