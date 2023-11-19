Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I’ve had company all weekend, so let’s just keep this simple.

What’s everybody watching?

Where are you watching it?

What’s the premise of the show?

I found out yesterday that there’s a new NCIS show set in Sydney Australia. Is anyone watching BoschL Legacy, Season 2? I understand that the first 4 episodes are out already. Anything new out there on network TV or streaming?