The U.S. government on Monday will start taking orders for another round of free COVID-19 tests for delivery across the country, a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson said. https://t.co/6ceSqSfSzK https://t.co/6ceSqSfSzK

If you haven’t already sent for yours, it took me less than two minutes to fill out the form . The predictable winter-holiday rise is cases has already started, so it’s a good time to share this info with your friends & loved ones, too… each household can ask for *eight* tests, if they didn’t order any in September.

#COVID19 New Hospital Admissions and Percentage of Emergency Department (ED) Visits Diagnosed as COVID19 are trending up again.. https://t.co/f7DM5dCd70 pic.twitter.com/W4lxtmwCsE

– New cases: 183,188 est. – Average: 167,187 – States reporting: 50/50 – In hospital: 13,133 (+313) – In ICU: 1,596 (-70) – New deaths: 1,283 – Average: 1327

Last night's update: 183,000 new cases, up in most of the U.S. https://t.co/rhfziC4Ewe

#Covid will likely peak in colder months as the virus becomes endemic, a new study found. #SARSCoV2 will probably settle into a seasonal rhythm like the flu: active in winter, waning in summer. Knowing when surges are likely is key for public health policy https://t.co/OgGbpMIWUA pic.twitter.com/5OL84pVy5J

The #Covid pandemic & our responses to it knocked many other respiratory bugs out of their normal seasonality. As we enter the 4th winter of the Age of Covid, it looks like they are heading back to their pre-pandemic patterns. https://t.co/0kHqkwNxMY

New Zealand: Highest Covid case numbers since January 2023. Hospitalisations up from 284 to 349 week-on-week NZ Herald report: https://t.co/mpiQMQjOL2 pic.twitter.com/nZ6csn7x03 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 21, 2023



Winter is coming and with it Covid-19 is back. While the variants remain dynamic, the pandemic exhaustion has led to a critically low degree of surveillance. Here are all available European sequences collected in November as of this morning. (eg 20 from Germany, seriously?!?) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V5LZHoMSgv — Ulrich Elling (@EllingUlrich) November 20, 2023

France: A hotspot for the emergence of the JN.1 variant, with rapid development in Île-de-France. https://t.co/QH8S4XJEdm — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 20, 2023



UK Covid inquiry: Rishi Sunak said 'just let people die' of Covid. Dominic Cummings, who was at the time Mr Johnson’s most senior adviser, told the meeting: “Rishi says just let people die and that’s okay.”https://t.co/8RniceUwtz — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 20, 2023

I see the Ontario covid wastewater signal is almost double what it was at this time last year (1.44 vs .76). The strongest growth last year started on November 20th. Ontario infection indicators typically peak in January, shortly after the holidays. pic.twitter.com/43SDNqpocK — Bill Comeau 🇨🇦 (@Billius27) November 16, 2023

The COVID Moonshot—an open-science, crowdsourced, and patent-free drug discovery campaign targeting the #SARSCoV2 virus—has yielded a wealth of data that could pave the way for the development of new and better therapeutics. Learn more in Science: https://t.co/m74xNw1wai pic.twitter.com/NdHaVxN6em — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) November 18, 2023

Some support for less reactogenic side effects of @Novavax booster vs mRNAshttps://t.co/yNeAb8VF3H — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 20, 2023

"After 3 years, we still don't understand why some people experience symptoms after having COVID," said researcher @ShelFarFar, after a study found that spinal fluid immune profiles were largely normal in people with neurologic #longCOVID symptoms. https://t.co/MPMlJvc29A — MedPage Today (@medpagetoday) November 19, 2023

That doesn't mean that this will cause an Omicron-like tsunami as in 2021. It won't. No variant that we've seen compares even remotely to that speed of takeover (700%+ per week). But it does open up the door for a lot more evolutionary space in the coming months. — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) November 19, 2023



Imagine being the country that was arguably best prepared to handle a pandemic—only you handle it terribly. Then, barely a couple of years later, you’ve got the NYT out here like, ‘Hang on, we could have made everything so much worse. Why didn’t we and whose fault is it?’ https://t.co/QtO73weBc4 — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) November 20, 2023

Not just Boston… Post-TDay gaming day at our friends’ home in northern New Jersey was just cancelled because the hosts tested positive. Take a test before travelling, folks, and maybe bring an extra or two to the dinner…

Public health officials are distributing rapid COVID-19 tests and urging people to receive an updated vaccine as levels of coronavirus in Boston area waste water rise ahead of the holiday season. https://t.co/cITDD2ZmTU — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 22, 2023