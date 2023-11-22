Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023

If you haven’t already sent for yours, it took me less than two minutes to fill out the form . The predictable winter-holiday rise is cases has already started, so it’s a good time to share this info with your friends & loved ones, too… each household can ask for *eight* tests, if they didn’t order any in September.


COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 1
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 3
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 8
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 7
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 4
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 22, 2023 6

Not just Boston… Post-TDay gaming day at our friends’ home in northern New Jersey was just cancelled because the hosts tested positive. Take a test before travelling, folks, and maybe bring an extra or two to the dinner…

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Let’s see, it’s all a hoax designed to keep us under the control of Big Pharma and let Bill Gates get control of our thoughts with his 5G microchips, but it’s also OVER and so we don’t need to do any of thing things we might have needed to do before (even though it’s a hoax), and we should have done less or done things differently because what we did caused some disruption while saving hundreds of thousands of lives (whose deaths would have been ok, even though it’s a hoax) …

      Yes, it’s crazy-respiratory-disease-related-conspiracy-theory season again!  Cases of published crazy conspiracy theories (now called CCTs by the CDC) have increased over 500% in the last month and are projected to increase at least another 10x before winter ends, although not to reach the peak Craziness levels of past years, except perhaps in certain highly localized areas.

      Just remember to keep your Craziness filters clean, and try not to spread any CCTs you may encounter, as they are highly contagious among the unvaccinated Stupid.

    2. 2.

      Barbara

      I got my flu shot yesterday but waiting on Covid booster because I had another bout of Covid two months ago, and was told to wait at least 3 months. Advice on that point is not consistent.

      Skeptical about coffee as a plus factor in immune response but would LOVE to be proven wrong.

    3. 3.

      mali muso

      Thanks for the reminder about the free home tests.  Just ordered 8 for our household as we are running low. I need to get my booster soon so that it will be in full effect for Xmas.  My mom is one of those conspiratorial anti-vaxxers (don’t get me started), and they will be visiting, so I try to do my part to save her from herself but not exposing her to lethal viruses.  sigh.

    4. 4.

      Eyeroller

      I was at a convention all last week with a lot of crowded events, many involving eating and drinking and noise (so people would tend to be talking more loudly than usual).  No masking. I didn’t either, since I am resigned to covid being endemic now, which would require indefinite masking and it’s unclear how much very limited masking helps anyway.  Started coughing at the airport on the return trip (so put on a mask immediately).  I and a coworker tested positive.  I’m in the age group where a prescription for Paxlovid is uncontroversial, so I’m on Day 4 of that.  It doesn’t seem to be helping much with symptoms but that’s not really its purpose.  I had my booster on October 13, which should have been far enough in advance for an immune response to develop.  At the moment my main complaint is that I lost my sense of taste.  I had no plans for Thanksgiving anyway, but am rather bummed I couldn’t even taste a Marie Callender type entree.

    5. 5.

      Soprano2

      I continue to have my mind boggled at how people forget that THERE ARE ADULTS IN SCHOOLS. Lots and lots of adults, and kids are little germ carriers who could take Covid home to their parents and grandparents. What is the effect on kids when a teacher or parent or grandparent dies from Covid? I would agree that the schooling during the pandemic wasn’t ideal, but it wa an emergency and people did the best they could. I think those kids will eventually catch up on the learning; it’s the loss of social skills that concerns me more. If MAGAs hadn’t lost their shit over wearing masks, we probably could have re-opened schools quicker and they would have been relatively safe. It was their insistence that we act like everything was normal when exposure to any random person could give you a disease that could kill you that kept many places from doing that.

    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      I’m sorry, that sucks. It happened to me right before Christmas 2020. All I could get from food was sweet, salty, sour and spicy. Alcohol was TERRIBLE – like sour vinegar. Worst. diet.ever. I was lucky, mine came back normal in about 3 weeks. I hope yours does the same.

      ETA – our local sewer surveillance testing shows that there was a Covid peak in October, and now it’s coming down. The last day reported was 11/6, so it could be going up again. I’m sure there will be a spike after Thanksgiving.

    7. 7.

      catclub

      Does anyone know how Covid is comparing to seasonal flu? I think it is still many more cases but am not sure what factor to multiply by.

    8. 8.

      Jharp

      I gotta share.

      Got my 6th Covid shot yesterday along with a flu shot.

      And as always for the past 60 years post vaccination for anything, I felt like dogshit about 4-5 hours afterwards.

      Right up until I had a monster bowl of miso soup. Heavy on the miso paste, heavy on the seaweed, and heavy on the tofu.

      And minutes later felt like a new man. Quite incredible. Symptoms were virtually gone.

      Anyone else ever have miso soup do that to you?

