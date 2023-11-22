Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: The Pitfalls of Prosperity

Jason Chaffetz is fortunate enough that his family can afford the *best* high-end, free-range, organic Thanksgiving turkey. He should’ve had the sense not to parade his affluence for media clicks, but then, if he had any sense he wouldn’t be a Republican.

… Or then again, many people are saying, it’s possible the person cooking his family’s Thanksgiving meal (pretty sure that ain’t Jason) bought an ordinary midrange turkey, and Jase had to send out his interns to scrounge for a top-end bird costly enough to justify his on-air tantrum?


======
Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, Republican rep & former MMA fighter MarkWayne Mullin is caught between his need to signal his MANHOOD to every passer-by, and his state’s atypically high gas prices

Beware the wallet inspectors, Repubs!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    73Comments

    4. 4.

      docNC

      Our turkey cost less than $5…14.3 lb at $0.29 per pound at Food Lion.  Or Harris Teeter if you want to cross the street.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A 100% vegetarian fed turkey is missing an important part of it’s natural diet: Bugs.

      Also, I bought gas the other day, $2.99/gal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in space news:

      As if homesickness, wasting muscles, thinner bones, an elevated cancer risk, the inescapable company of overachievers and the prospect of death in the endless vacuum of space were not enough to contend with, male astronauts may return from deep space prone to erectile dysfunction, scientists say.

      In what is claimed to be the first study to assess the impact of galactic radiation and weightlessness on male sexual health, Nasa-funded researchers found that galactic cosmic rays, and to a lesser extent microgravity, can impair the function of erectile tissues, with effects lasting potentially for decades.

      Raising their concerns in a report on Wednesday, the US researchers said they had identified “a new health risk to consider with deep space exploration”. They called for the sexual health of astronauts to be closely monitored on their return from future deep space missions, noting that certain antioxidants may help to counteract the ill-effects by blocking harmful biological processes.

      I predict female astronauts will soon outnumber the male astronauts 3-1.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      There’s no bigger cult indicator than people who believe what the media tells them about prices over what they actually see themselves paying.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      We found that the Times and the Post shared significant overlap in their domestic politics coverage, offering little insight into policy. Both emphasized the horse race and campaign palace intrigue, stories that functioned more to entertain readers than to educate them on essential differences between political parties. The main point of contrast we found between the two papers was that, while the Post delved more into topics Democrats generally want to discuss—affirmative action, police reform, LGBTQ rights—the Times tended to focus on subjects important to Republicans—China, immigration, and crime.

      Fascinating.

      ETA:

      In the Times, Republican-favored topics accounted for thirty-seven articles, while Democratic topics accounted for just seven. In the Post, Republican topics were the focus of twenty articles and Democratic topics accounted for fifteen—a much more balanced showing. In the final days before the election, we noticed that the Times, in particular, hit a drumbeat of fear about the economy—the worries of voters, exploitation by companies, and anxieties related to the Federal Reserve—as well as crime. Data buried within articles occasionally refuted the fear-based premise of a piece. Still, by discussing how much people were concerned about inflation and crime—and reporting in those stories that Republicans benefited from a sense of alarm—the Times suggested that inflation and crime were historically bad (they were not) and that Republicans had solutions to offer (they did not).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John S.

      @Baud: This is very true. I knew this BS about turkey was circulating when a coworker asked me yesterday about prices here in WA. “I heard turkeys cost more than $100 there.”

      Uh, no. Back here on planet Earth (non-Fox News edition), our turkey cost a mere $.99/lb. For a grand total of $11.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      That turkey thing is super stupid because most people shop for themselves and they know what turkeys cost. The replies to that tweet are hilarious, people telling him how much turkeys at Aldi and Walmart cost.  Also the diesel price thing, again people know what it actually costs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Phylllis

      While CBS evening news* has done a story or two on the price of T’day dinner, they have at least foregone the interviews with folks spending $200-$300+ with carts so stuffed they can barely push them, which always came across to me as a put-on. Like, damn dude, are you having the whole neighborhood over for dinner? Also, gas here in midlands SC is averaging $2.98 right now.

      *I know, can’t break my hubby of the habit.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      On another topic, does anyone have any idea why the stupidity at Open AI happened? The board’s explanation that they lost confidence that he was truthful with them sounds flaky to me in light of subsequent events. Upward of 95% of your workforce doesn’t threaten to quit if the person you fired is like that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      @Phylllis: Gas dropped to $2.88/gal here yesterday. Just last week it was $2.57/gal, but then for some reason it jumped to $2.99/gal overnight last Thursday. Might have been a refinery thing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Andrew Abshier

      What does a U.S. Senator need with a Ford F-250 Power Stroke Diesel?  Unless he has land and is using it for it’s intended purpose, it’s just toxic male posing.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @MattF: The bottom line cost of space colonization rules it out for all intents and purposes. It’s great to ponder about the wonders of it in sci-fi novels and movies but the realities are pretty harsh.
      Maybe some day with groundbreaking advances in science and technology but until then it’s the stuff of dreams.​

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BellyCat

      Don’t understand why diesel, which is less refined and relied upon by the construction, farming, and overland shipping industries, is so much more expensive than gasoline.

      My work truck, which tows a trailer, uses diesel and the last time I filled it up it was $1.00 more per gallon. The time before that, it was $1.50 more per gallon. To believe this does not hurt working people who rely on diesel vehicles is to ignore a real concern affecting many.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Starfish

      @Soprano2: There was a thing on Mastodon that explained it well.

      It seems worth reiterating that the chaos roiling the tech sector today appears to come down to a conflict between two factions: one that is happy to boil the oceans and smother the world in nonsense if by doing so they can make a buck, and another that believes they are building a literal robot god whose infinite power can only be constrained by the establishment of a completely unaccountable priesthood steeped in the ideology of their weird cult

      The board was full of TESCEREAL nuts.

      From Timnit Gebru’s Wikipedia:

      Gebru has used the acronym TESCREAL to criticize what she sees as a group of overlapping futurist philosophies: Transhumanism, Extropianism, Singularitarianism, Cosmism, Rationalism, Effective Altruism, and Longtermism. She considers this to be a right-leaning influence in Big Tech and compares proponents to “the eugenicists of the 20th century” in their production of harmful projects they portray as “benefiting humanity”.

      Now Sam Altman is back in charge of his company, and his board is going to consist of Larry Summers and a couple of others.

      But who knows, everything has been shifting on this for almost a week now, with Microsoft saying they would hire Altman, all of OpenAI threatening to quit, and all other AI-curious companies trying to throw jobs at the engineers.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @BellyCat: ​
        Don’t understand why diesel, which is less refined and relied upon by the construction, farming, and overland shipping industries, is so much more expensive than gasoline.

      I suspect it has to do with low demand. It’s the only thing I can think of.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Starfish

      @BellyCat: I think taxes that cover road repair are rolled up into gas prices, and the big trucks that are much heavier than everything else may be paying more into that fund. But I am not sure how all states fund their road repairs. I know that we have a bunch of potholes as more consumers go electric and don’t pay the gas tax that goes into funding road repairs.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      @Starfish: So it sounds like he pushed back against a bunch of assholes who wanted to make money and fuck the consequences of it, and they fired him. I thought it might be something like that. A bunch of Sam Bankman-Fried types. ETA thanks for the info, I don’t hang out in those places but what the board said was the cause sounded like bullshit to me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      VOR

      @Soprano2: No idea what’s happening at OpenAI. The timeline is confusing and some of the decisions seem irrational. They had 3 CEOs in a 3 day span, for example.

      One factor is the influence of Microsoft, who owned 49% of the company after investing a reported $13B. Microsoft is basing a lot of new and future products on the OpenAI technology. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was blind-sided by Altman’s firing last Friday. He probably was not happy they chose to release the firing news before the stock market closed since Microsoft stock dropped about 5 points immediately. Despite their large stake, Microsoft apparently didn’t have a seat on the board so maybe that will change with the new board.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      BellyCat

      @Baud: Good link. Thanks. The fact that diesel refining prices are (and have been) so much higher than gasoline is the mystery.

      My theory, welcome to being proven wrong, is that the Petro Industry has a captive market and is milking the shit out of it to the benefit of none but themselves.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: NYT used to be my homepage. I haven’t paid them a red cent since BUT HER EMAILZ campaign. I do subscribe to WashPost. I have access to free NYT and I seldom give their news stories any clicks (exception is when they cover India).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: Google says taxes, regulations and the war in Ukraine, although the higher price of diesel far predates the war in Ukraine. Thing is, something changed because it used to be cheaper than gasoline.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: ​ Speaking of SBF and his partners in crime:

      The attorney general Merrick Garland said at a press conference that the total of $4.3bn in fines Binance and Zhao had agreed to pay as part of guilty pleas was one the largest penalties the justice department had ever obtained from a criminal matter.

      According to Garland, Zhao had “willfully violated federal law that guards against money laundering and terrorist financing”. The Binance chief, he said, had entered a guilty plea in person on Tuesday in Seattle.

      “From the very beginning, Zhao and other Binance executives had engaged in a deliberate and calculated effort to profit from the US market without implementing the controls that are required by US law,” Garland said. The US attorney general identified millions in transactions from the US to Iranian users, users in Syria and Russian-occupied Ukraine, and terrorist groups including Isis.

      “Binance willfully enabled hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions between American users and users subject to US sanctions. Its platform accommodated criminals across the world who used Binance to move stolen funds and other criminal proceeds,” he added.

      Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said US financial regulators had been investigating Binance for more than three years and found that it had engaged in “consistent and egregious violations” of US law that “allowed illicit actors to transact freely” on the platform and “supporting activities from child sexual abuse, to illegal narcotics and terrorism across more than 100,000 transactions”.

      Yellen said Binance had posed risks “to the US financial system, US citizens and our country’s national security for too long”. And she had a message for the cryptocurrency industry: “Let me be clear, we’re also sending a message to the virtual currency industry more broadly – today and for the future, the virtual currency exchanges and financial technology firms wish to realize the tremendous benefits of being part of the US financial system they must play by the rules. If they do not, the US government will take action.”

      Is anybody surprised?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Starfish

      @Soprano2:

      That’s backwards. He is the asshole who wants to make a bunch of money, damn the consequences.

      And his board is afraid that the AI will become God, instead of worrying about real AI stuff like “AI is denying your medical bills at your healthcare company” or “AI is doing racist things again, and no one cares because they are not personally harmed by the racist things AI is doing.”

      Yes, @Baud is correct.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Soprano2: Altman’s sister has accused him of sexually assaulting and molesting her when she was six years old and he was thirteen. It hasn’t gotten much coverage, but that’s the underlying issue. The rest is he wanted to move fast, break shit, and generate huge profit while the original and now largely replaced board wanted to move cautiously and be non-profit.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BellyCat

      @Soprano2:Thing is, something changed because it used to be cheaper than gasoline.

      This. See my theory at #35. ALL consumers ultimately eat this inflated cost whether they realize it or not. Not just the mall-pimping diesel Manly Mobiles.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Soprano2

      @Starfish: Ok, in reading what you posted I guess I misunderstood. It’s confusing for us normies out here. All I knew was the official reason sounded like bullshit to me, so I knew there had to be something else.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      p.a.

      Europe  left-to-right petrol, diesel, lpg, per liter.   It’s formatting well before I hit *post*.  Fingers x’ed  ETA🤬  petrol, diesel, lpg, per liter top-to-bottom😂

       

      Estonia
      1.680
      1.586
      0.679

        Finland
      1.912
      1.996

        France
      1.826
      1.808
      0.993

        Germany
      1.763
      1.750
      1.055

        Greece
      1.876
      1.727
      0.897

        Hungary
      1.551
      1.601
      0.839

        Iceland
      2.070
      2.109

        Ireland
      1.827
      1.832

        Italy
      1.822
      1.806
      0.728

        Latvia
      1.602
      1.606
      0.664

        Lithuania
      1.444
      1.444
      0.6

      Reply
    51. 51.

      BellyCat

      @CarolPW: Not in Central PA, where farm diesel is “slightly” (maybe 5¢-10¢) cheaper. I watch the signs while driving out there VERY closely, trust me (and have been sorely tempted).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Starfish

      @Soprano2: OpenAI was a non-profit before it became interesting to everyone for having a better generative AI model than everyone else.

      Because of its origins, it had an independent board that unexpectedly fired Sam Altman. No one knew why Sam Altman was fired so they speculated that it was because he molested his sister and denied her, her inheritance. But all the board really said about why they fired Sam Altman was that he was not truthful with us.

      At that point, the CEO of Microsoft, a company which had invested a significant amount in OpenAI, said they were going to hire Sam Altman. Sometime around then, several people quit OpenAI and hundreds more signed a letter in support of Sam. That means, a lot of people were about to quit their jobs, and OpenAI would be gone.

      Other companies were trying to acquire OpenAI engineers. I think I saw something from the Salesforce CEO on LinkedIn offering them jobs.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell you!

      Moms for Liberty outreach leader exposed as registered sex offender

      A Philadelphia-based outreach leader for Moms for Liberty – the conservative parental rights group that is pushing to exclude discussion of gender and diversity from school curricula – has been exposed as a registered sex offender.

      According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Phillip Fisher Jr – a pastor and local Republican ward leader who volunteered at Moms for Liberty’s national summit in Philadelphia this year – pleaded guilty in 2012 to a charge of aggravated sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old boy when he was 25 and living in Chicago.

      Still not a drag queen.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Frank Wilhoit

      This past Saturday, viz. five days before the holiday itself, our local grocery ostentatiously — one had said, pleadingly — marked the turkeys down from $1.50/lb to $0.99/lb.

      Years ago, some friends of ours were adopted by a wild turkey who popped out of their woods one day and made himself at home.  They then got a domestic turkey to keep him company.  You have not lived until you have had your foot trodden upon by a thirty-pound turkey begging handouts at a cookout.  They don’t snap with their beaks, they just try to overwhelm you with their sheer physical presence.  I had to be careful not to let it tip me backwards in my chair.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Andrew Abshier:

      What does a U.S. Senator need with a Ford F-250 Power Stroke Diesel? Unless he has land and is using it for it’s intended purpose, it’s just toxic male posing.

      It’s likely both, in this case. Marky-whine is rich, OK land is cheap, so he probably owns lots of it. But he’s also a toxic male posing toxically.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Steeplejack

      Gas prices are down. My anecdatum: I paid $3.26 a gallon (for regular) last Saturday to gas up the doughty Kia here in pricey NoVA.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Being very old, I remember when diesel was always cheaper than gasoline, but I couldn’t remember when that changed. Turns out, that was back in 2004. The link you provided has lots of good stuff (thanks for helping me waste even more time this morning! :) ), including this nugget about 2004 and, even more interesting to me, WHY gasoline got cheaper than diesel:

      https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=9&t=9

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Soprano2

      @Frank Wilhoit: My husband has a hilarious story about how he tried to catch a turkey that the local poobahs near his base in Vietnam had given them. I told him that to this day the NCO’s in the club he chased that turkey into tell the story about the drunken officer who cornered a turkey behind the bar and then proceeded to have the shit beaten out of him by it. He said the spurs on those things are deadly, and those turkeys are big.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @sdhays:

      Larry Summers. JFC.

      Exactly.  He’s lucky I’m not king or that the chances of The Revolution happening are slim to none.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Is anybody surprised?

      No.

      SATSQ and all, but I don’t think even a $3.4Bn fine will mean much to these guys. It’s just numbers on spreadsheets for them until a top dog does real prison time. Maybe SBF’s real time is what got the Binance guys to agree to paying the big fine (and we’ll see if they actually do), but I sure hope DOJ continues to pursue these people to the full extent of the law. So, congrats DOJ on the big score, please proceed! :)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      p.a.

      “They” are lowering gas price so the pre-election rise will be more of a shock and put another finger on the scale in favor of the orange shitstain.

       

      They: KSA, RF, BigOil.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      NotMax

      FYI (emphasis added).

      The Information reported some of the gruesome incidents that have occurred at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where one out of every 21 workers were reportedly hurt in 2022. The data is derived from the required injury reports Tesla submits to OSHA.
      [snip]
      Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin first opened in April 2022 and was built about two years after its announcement in 2020.… Source

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Old School

      I paid $.90 per gallon for gas this past weekend.  I felt like a kid again.

      (Gas was $2.899 per gallon and I had supermarket fuel points that got me a $2/gallon discount.)

      Reply

