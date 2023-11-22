He should have bought three sixteen pounds turkeys. The breast on that forty-eight pound turkey is going to be dried out before the dark meat is done. https://t.co/MIIndSAgfx — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 21, 2023

Jason Chaffetz is fortunate enough that his family can afford the *best* high-end, free-range, organic Thanksgiving turkey. He should’ve had the sense not to parade his affluence for media clicks, but then, if he had any sense he wouldn’t be a Republican.

… Or then again, many people are saying, it’s possible the person cooking his family’s Thanksgiving meal (pretty sure that ain’t Jason) bought an ordinary midrange turkey, and Jase had to send out his interns to scrounge for a top-end bird costly enough to justify his on-air tantrum?

Somebody posted earlier that the same Meier has birds on sale for .59 a pound they're just not free range organic — Patrick (@QuadCityPat) November 22, 2023





Meantime, here's what the same Turkey cost in 2020 when Trump was President. pic.twitter.com/hjLpfbXUMQ — (((Brad Belmont))) ✡️😷🇺🇸🫏 (@BradBelmont) November 22, 2023

it's really weird republicans are posting pics of the organic, hand-raised, artisan, vegan turkeys they're buying to post pictures on twitter. Joe Biden brought Thanksgiving prices down so much, republicans are now soy boys who spend 5 times the average person just to complain. — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) November 21, 2023

======

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, Republican rep & former MMA fighter MarkWayne Mullin is caught between his need to signal his MANHOOD to every passer-by, and his state’s atypically high gas prices…

Ripping yourself off to own the libs https://t.co/BPtzDJDnAA — B-21 Mothra (@TonyMoonbeam) November 21, 2023

from ?@CNBC?: "US drivers can expect the cheapest gas prices on Thanksgiving since 2020. The nat'l average for gallon of regular gas was $3.31 on Monday, 25 cents cheaper than a month ago and 36 cents lower than the same period in 2022, per AAA." https://t.co/mTl47q1CsO — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 21, 2023

Beware the wallet inspectors, Repubs!