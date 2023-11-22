Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

In after Baud. Damn.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

“woke” is the new caravan.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Food / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Give Thanks Where Due

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Give Thanks Where Due

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , ,

So we’ll have more energy to argue about the *really* important issues of the day…

Thanksgiving may be a time for Americans to come together, but opinion is divided over what’s on the crowded dinner table. We mostly agree on the deliciousness of pumpkin pie, say, but are split over the eternal turkey question of dark meat versus white meat.

And don’t even ask if marshmallows belong on sweet potatoes — it could cause a ruckus.

THE BIRD
About 3 in 10 U.S. adults (32%) who will celebrate Thanksgiving this year say turkey is their favorite dish in the holiday feast, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Stuffing or dressing (19%) and mashed potatoes (6%) come in second and third.

“Thanksgiving — it’s about turkey,” said Ralph Caya, 71, from Pensacola, Florida, who participated in the survey…

Although turkey is tops across U.S. regions and ages, there’s a slight generational divide. Americans 45 or older are especially likely to call turkey the best thing on the Thanksgiving table (39%), while younger adults who agree come in at 24%…

My minority opinion: The poultry lump is overrated, except as a centerpiece on the table. I’ll fill up on the delicious sides, thank you, or order a nice ham as an alternative.
 
And then, of course, there’s this
Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Give Thanks Where Due

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Anotherlurker
  • Baud
  • Chetan Murthy
  • currawong
  • Darkrose
  • dnfree
  • Geoduck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Hoppie
  • JPL
  • Ladyraxterinok
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Old School
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Percysowner
  • Rand Careaga
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • smith
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • Uncle Cosmo

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      I am the weirdo who doesn’t really care for the traditional meal. I think the turkey — even when it’s good — is never worth the effort or calories. Same with the sides. But everyone else likes it. So we’re doing it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Rand Careaga

      We’re doing turkey thighs in the slow cooker, along with the usual trimmings. An entire turkey makes little sense for two (three, with the sib expected to put in an appearance).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geoduck

      I’m a white-meat partisan, so if I’m doing the meal, it’s gonna just be a breast. No way I’m dealing with a whole bird. And most of the sides come out of a box or a can. It tastes fine.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      Since it’s an open thread: a while back there was a “what are we watching on the teevee” thread.

      1. Some people suggested Fisk.  Yeah, boy howdy, that’s a keeper.  I watched two eps. so far, and I can see I’ll be watching the rest.  A real keeper.
      2. Also (and I have no idea why I didn’t watch it long ago), …. Portlandia.  I mean, it’s like a paean to long-lost grad student days, when you didn’t have enough money, but a TON of free time.  With, y’know, all the rough edges shaved off, so only the fun bits.  Laugh-out-loud funny, over and over!
      Reply
    6. 6.

      smith

      I certainly am happy to see the  turkeys at the bottom of the post — preferably roasted to a turn, then served with gravy-smothered schadenfreude and sweet vindication dotted with marshmallows.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Rand Careaga: I have a couple of turkey thighs defrosting, gonna make Serious Eats wine-braised chicken thighs.  Though, I turn it onto a kind of “dinde (turkey in French?) au vin”.  B/c it’s just better that way.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dnfree

      My husband will never forget his first Thanksgiving with my family, either 1967 or 1968.  His mother was an excellent cook and a traditionalist.  My mother was an indifferent cook and we never had poultry, ever.  Mom didn’t like to cook it and Dad didn’t care because he had plenty of chicken during the depression.  That year, mom was very busy and decided we’d just have hot dogs.  Something simple.  You’d think my husband had just found out about Santa Claus.  He still mentions that year in disbelief.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      Gonna take my vegan wife to my vegetarian sister’s for the big meal. There’s supposed to be protein in there somewhere.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @Spanky: Gonna take my vegan wife to my vegetarian sister’s for the big meal. There’s supposed to be protein in there somewhere.

      I’m saving a nice WaPo interactive piece on the making of Tofurky for tomorrow…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Suzanne: I’m thankful that my sister and her BF walled themselves up with my mom for 2yr, so they all survived covid intact.  And I’m also thankful that America’s women have decided enough is enough.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      currawong

      I discovered deep fried brussel sprouts while in Toronto in June. They’ll definitely be on the menu this Christmas. If you’re in the Danforth area, try Local 1794. Those sprouts were amazing – I could have just had a couple of plates of those.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      satby

      Well, my drive to Chicago is probably off, I seem to have caught some stomach bug. I would have thought food poisoning, but my DiL had it last week. She couldn’t have given it to me, so it’s just going around. No turkey, but lots of other food here, just don’t think I’ll feel like eating any. 🤢

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Percysowner

       

      I’m on my own, so I’m doing my traditional pigs in a blanket with pork and beans, potato salad and macaroni salad. I haven’t done a turkey in 15-20 years.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      narya

      All of the elements of the poached-pear tart are complete (crust, frangipane, pears). I have most of the elements of the not-an-opera cake–today’s batch of joconde came out okay, I made pumpkin seed brittle, and I made the soaking syrup the other day. I still don’t know exactly how I’m gonna make the filling (w/ opera, it’s a coffee French buttercream): today I whipped together some mascarpone and pumpkin butter, and, while it wasn’t a fail, I think it’s too thin to work. I have about a million egg yolks, though, so I’ll likely make some pumpkin pastry cream or something. Also: pumpkin-seed brittle. Tomorrow I’ll make the dinner rolls and glazed carrots, and assemble the desserts.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Hoppie

      And don’t even ask if marshmallows belong on sweet potatoes — it could cause a ruckus.

      What an evil thing to do to innocent marshmallows.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Darkrose

      My favorite summary of Thanksgiving is from Brooklyn Nine-Nine when Jake says “The Pilgrims were murderers, and turkey tastes like napkins.”

      Fortunately my wife agrees, so we never have turkey. Our tradition (for the past three years) is to order from local places. We have amazing rosemary dinner rolls and cranberry scones for breakfast from the bakery–well worth the 25 minute wait in line to pick up. Dinner from the gastropub is braised beef shortribs, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, wild mushroom soup, and olive stuffing, with sticky toffee pudding for dessert; everything is already cooked and just needs reheating. Telesilla is making German-style green beans with bacon and vinegar, and I’m making Southern greens (collards, mustards, and turnips). I’m the only one who drink; I’ll be opening a bottle of Black Girl Magic Rosé.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFBayAreaGal

      Love my turkey white meat, cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes with butter and a tasty gravy, and I love the jellied cranberry sauce. I will eat any vegetable side dish except green beans (yuck, yuck, yuck). The only pie that should be served at Thanksgiving is pecan pie.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Suzanne: ​I am the weirdo who doesn’t really care for the traditional meal. I think the turkey — even when it’s good — is never worth the effort or calories.

      You and Dad – who lobbied for years to replace the always-too-dry gobbler with fried chicken. Which was food-of-the-demigods for a kid who’d grown up poor in Appalachia.**

      Speaking of which, most of the few times I saw him get mad at Mom was when she served pasta more than once a week. It was a point of honor: Don’t I make enough money to put meat on the table instead of this peasant food?*** Once weekly was OK – we were an italoamericano household after all – but his family was so poor they’d lived on spaghetti made from government-handout flour.

      ** FTR we kids liked the turkey better as leftovers. Sliced turkey breast sammiches of course. Mom would break up the carcass and pressure-cook it til the remaining meat fell off the bones, then added flour and mixed vegetables and reheated the mix and served the creamed turkey over toast. Delish!

      ***He did…but we thought poor and lived poor. FTR we kids were happy to have spaghetti any day of the week. Even more as leftovers – Mom would chop up the cooked pasta to toothpick size, toss in some sauce & crush up a meatball or two, add a can of Campbell’s pork and beans and a couple of dollops of ketchup for sweetness, and reheat. Very americano version of pasta fazool. It was our favorite lunch.​​
      ETA: Happy Great American Pig-Out to the Jackaltariat.​

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anotherlurker

      I am thankful for my friends and my sweet pup, Lucy.  She is a never-ending source of entertainment.  Today, she fixated on a bowl of oranges and wouldn’t stop barking at them. Finally I put the bowl on the floor so she could give them a good sniff. After about 3 minutes she lost interest and went on to the next thing, her favorite plush toy, Lambchop.

      Pups.  Am I right?   :-)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gin & Tonic

      We are not hosting for the first time in approximately a century, but will instead be visiting my daughter and SIL, thankfully only an hour away. Other daughter is staying put, so the only other people joining us will be my son and DIL. And there will be three dogs, who thankfully all enjoy each other’s company. But they may be asking for food.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ruckus

      I sort of lost my affinity for turkey when in the navy. I noticed that while some ships/stations served actual food, many served unmitigated crap.

      Now in extended family get togethers when most of the kids were still living at home we’d always have turkey for thanksgiving. Now? First of all only a couple of cousins still live in CA and the closest is over 125 miles away. Next is over 350. So no actual thanksgiving, packing it in till you can barely walk, or not wanting to eat for the next week, get togethers.

      And really, I don’t mind at all. Does this mean I’ve grown up – or just gotten old?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Nukular Biskits

      About 25 years ago, a coworker and I came up with what would be the most disgusting, yet still edible, thing to bring to the office Thanksgiving potluck.

      We came up with “Deep-fried Spam Loaf with Chicken Gizzard Gravy”.

      And, yes, I did.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.