So we’ll have more energy to argue about the *really* important issues of the day…
Thanksgiving may be a time for Americans to come together, but opinion is divided over what’s on the crowded dinner table. We mostly agree on the deliciousness of pumpkin pie, say, but are split over the eternal turkey question of dark meat versus white meat.
And don’t even ask if marshmallows belong on sweet potatoes — it could cause a ruckus.
THE BIRD
About 3 in 10 U.S. adults (32%) who will celebrate Thanksgiving this year say turkey is their favorite dish in the holiday feast, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Stuffing or dressing (19%) and mashed potatoes (6%) come in second and third.
“Thanksgiving — it’s about turkey,” said Ralph Caya, 71, from Pensacola, Florida, who participated in the survey…
Although turkey is tops across U.S. regions and ages, there’s a slight generational divide. Americans 45 or older are especially likely to call turkey the best thing on the Thanksgiving table (39%), while younger adults who agree come in at 24%…
My minority opinion: The poultry lump is overrated, except as a centerpiece on the table. I’ll fill up on the delicious sides, thank you, or order a nice ham as an alternative.
And then, of course, there’s this…
