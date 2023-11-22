Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take Back the House, Keep the Senate

We already had a narrow path to keeping the senate in 2024, even before Manchin decided not to run for Senate in 2024.  Now the path is quite daunting, and we pretty much have to run the table in order to have a majority in the Senate.  And 50-50 won’t help, unless we keep the White House.

So… how do you eat an elephant?  One bite at a time.

Today’s bite is Montana, where we can keep Jon Tester in the senate, and turn one of the two House seats from red to blue.

The Native vote in Montana is 6.5% of the population, and that’s more than enough to get the results we want, if enough of them turn out to vote, and if they vote blue.

When Four Directions is active in the state, the Native vote in Montana tends to go 97% for the Democrats.  In 2016, 2020, and 2022 – when Four Directions was not active with the Montana tribes – the democratic vote fell off a cliff, and the tribal vote went for Republicans.

We can’t afford to lose Montana.

Maxim sent me this great quote from Howard Zinn, which still seems relevant today.

This will be our last active fundraising ask until after the holidays.

Another angel who knows what’s at stake has stepped forward, and has offered to piggyback her $1,000 angel match on top of the current angel match.  So the first $1,000 of donations – of up to $50 – listed in the comments will be matched by her.

I said there would be no math.  Example: $50 donation in the comments + $50 from the $5k match + $50 from our new angel = $150, and that will be matched by the external donor, so that’s $300 to organize the Native vote in Montana.  That’s 6x your donation amount!

Donations not listed in the comments will be matched up to any amount.  Just multiply by 4 to see your contribution to organizing the Native vote in Montana.

As always on Balloon Juice, whether it’s our pet charity, or Balloon Juice operating expenses, or political fundraising, or someone in need, no one should feel like they are expected to contribute.

Whether you’re up for donating or not, I’d love to hear whether you’re up for the fight between now and November 2024, and what you do to keep going when the news and the polls and the evil around us starts to feel overwhelming.

.
I imagine that a lot of you are busy with Thanksgiving preparations. I had my company here last weekend, so tomorrow will be a quiet day for me.  What are your plans for tomorrow?

P.S.  Don’t forget the Thanksgiving zoom from 7-10 pm Eastern.  If you want to drop in on the zoom at any point, send me an email message so I can send you the link.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I didn’t know — or had forgotten — that there’s a tag called Rick Perry Presents “Rick Perry”.

      Our FPers need to haul that one out of mothballs occasionally.

      WaterGirl

      I made reference to a Montana House seat up top, without saying much about it, but there’s a strong case to made for picking up a House seat in Montana.

      Until 2022, Montana had only 1 House district, but they got a second house seat in 2022, after the 2020 census.

      District 1 covers Western Montana. (We totally have a shot here)

      District 2 covers Eastern Montana. (RED, we have no chance there)

      District 1 covers Western Montana and includes the relatively liberal college towns of Missoula and Bozeman. And according to the US Census, Native Americans still make up 3.9% of District 1 – roughly 22,000 people – and if they vote, that is more than enough to flip the seat.

      The seat is currently held by the ethically-challenged Ryan Zinke, Trump’s former Secretary of the Interior. Zinke won by only 3.1% – a difference of 7,837 votes.

      We can get this seat, and we can get it with the Native vote. If they vote.

      H.E.Wolf

      In a Zoom meeting – sneaking out to say Thank You WaterGirl (and Howard Zinn) for reminding us that we do have agency, and we do have a positive path forward.

      Let’s win in Montana! I predict that Four Directions, with our help, will make a significant difference.

      Baud

      Did you one better.

