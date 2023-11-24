Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DC Meetup November 18, 2023: Proof of Life

DC Meetup November 18, 2023: Proof of Life

32 Comments



We have proof of life from the DC Meetup.

I don’t recall which venue the BJ peeps ended up at for the DC Meetup, but it looks like a lovely place.  And what a great bunch of people!  Did you all play musical chairs so that everyone got a chance to talk with everyone else?

One more thing… who took the photo?

DC Meetup: Proof of Life
Photo by rekoob. from left to right, going around the table: rebook (on the right at the end of the table)

Follow-up note and photo from rekoob, who organized the meetup.

Many thanks to all who made to the DC Meetup on 18 November 2023! We celebrated our recent wins in Ohio and Virginia, talked about 4 Directions and Delmarva politics (Delaware/Maryland/Virginia), the Israel/Palestine situation, and got to know each other a bit better. Ramona and I took in the Obama portraits at the nearby National Portrait Gallery thereafter.

I’ll out myself — I’m the first person on the right (green sweater, yellow shirt).  Others will do as they wish.

Perhaps we’ll do it again before too long!

rekoob

Open thread.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Photo by rekoob. from left to right, going around the table: rebook (on the right at the end of the table)

      Please fix and complete.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Happy smiling guy that I would love to meet is directly across from rekoob.  Closest to the camera and on the left, as we look at the photo.

      So, to me, left to right, around the table would start with happy smiling guy, then the lovely dark-haired person next to him, all the way to the furthest person on that side of the table, then to the person across from them, coming back toward the front and ending with rekoob in the green sweater and yellow shirt, who us closest to the camera, on the right as I look at the photo.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      I showed up last— got lost and wandered around the streets for 15 minutes— and so ended up at the head (or tail) of the table. It was at Clyde’s at Gallery Place and not at all noisy, since we were there after the morning rush had left.

      ETA: Barbara on my right. I’m at the far end, furthest from the camera.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Barbara

      Last on left side of table. It was great meeting people in person and yes, we did get up and move around a bit. Clyde’s was a perfect location for the event. Thanks so much to rekoob, whose family is from near the rural place in Virginia that my SO’s is, and planetjanet knows my BIL.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl: Most of them are facing the camera by turning their heads. Only one is sitting at the end of the table, squarely facing the camera without turning his head.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      (arrrrrggh

      (FYWP really hates numbered lists and formatting, redoing this)

      Around the table clockwise starting with the man in the white shirt:

      1. (unknown)
      2. (unknown)
      3. planetjanet
      4. Shana
      5. Barbara
      6. MattF
      7. lowtechcyclist
      8. (unknown)
      9. (unknown)
      10. rekoob

      Reply

