We have proof of life from the DC Meetup.

I don’t recall which venue the BJ peeps ended up at for the DC Meetup, but it looks like a lovely place. And what a great bunch of people! Did you all play musical chairs so that everyone got a chance to talk with everyone else?

One more thing… who took the photo?

Follow-up note and photo from rekoob, who organized the meetup.

Many thanks to all who made to the DC Meetup on 18 November 2023! We celebrated our recent wins in Ohio and Virginia, talked about 4 Directions and Delmarva politics (Delaware/Maryland/Virginia), the Israel/Palestine situation, and got to know each other a bit better. Ramona and I took in the Obama portraits at the nearby National Portrait Gallery thereafter. I’ll out myself — I’m the first person on the right (green sweater, yellow shirt). Others will do as they wish. Perhaps we’ll do it again before too long! rekoob

Open thread.