Joe Biden turned 81, and then promptly: -Mixed up Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

-Directly engaged in high stakes international diplomacy and delivered a truce deal between mortal enemies to release hostages and increase humanitarian aid. I know which one is more important. — That Unhinged Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) November 22, 2023

Condolences to those who have to work-for-pay today, especially if it involves going in to an otherwise deserted office. Also to those who are recovering from the stress, physical or emotional, of the holiday itself. If it makes you feel any better about *your* celebratory choices:

President Biden did the polar plunge today. What did Donald Trump do? ?? https://t.co/LE1NmV8AjU — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 24, 2023

White House officials blanketing TV this morning, day after Israel-Hamas hostage deal announced. https://t.co/FTUnsk3qic — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 22, 2023





If you: Bought Dolly Parton’s new album,

Plan to buy tickets to the upcoming Rolling Stones tour,

Rushed to watch Cher in the Macy’s parade today, You shouldn’t be worried about Joe Biden’s age. — Rebekah, Thankful Crone ?? ?? ?? (@RebekahWriter) November 23, 2023

Biden works his ass off every day to do what he thinks is right – you can agree/disagree with his politics but the media's portrayal of him as a doddering old man who should bow out of the 2024 race is at odds w/his actual performance as President. It's journalistic malpractice https://t.co/IUcglppLGK — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 23, 2023

Joe Biden trained for this moment his entire career. Inside the “excruciating” work of a secret U.S. cell that negotiated the hostage deal – USA TODAY https://t.co/r0XbM6bPz4 — Rachel Bitecofer ?????????????? (@RachelBitecofer) November 23, 2023