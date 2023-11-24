Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Holiday Hangover Day

27 Comments

Condolences to those who have to work-for-pay today, especially if it involves going in to an otherwise deserted office. Also to those who are recovering from the stress, physical or emotional, of the holiday itself. If it makes you feel any better about *your* celebratory choices:



      OzarkHillbilly

      The only thing I know about Britney Spears and Taylor Swift is that one of them is dating Travis Kelce. I think it’s TS but I could be wrong.

      raven

      Well I’m going down to fish in the gulf but my balance issues have relegated me to casting from the beach and staying out of the water.

      Baud

      President Biden did the polar plunge today. What did Donald Trump do?

      So we know Biden is not a witch. What about the other guy?

      Facebones

      Honestly depressing that Biden could create a lasting peace in the Middle East, but still lose an election if the price of car juice gets too high.

      Reply
      mali muso

      Happy day after to all.  In our household, this week is always one of multiple celebrations as the kiddo had her birthday yesterday and the spousal unit has his today, and they always fall on or around Turkey Day.  Thankfully, the fridge is full of tasty leftovers including slices of pie, so no further cooking will be required today.

      Have others noticed the lengthening of Black Friday into a mini “season”?  I have picked up a few doorbuster sales from stores throughout the past week without having to fight crazy crowds.  If we’re going to do the whole retail thing, this seems a more humane way.  I do plan to patronize local shops tomorrow for small business saturday and try to do the majority of my Xmas gift buying.

      artem1s

      Frankly I’m relieved that the POTUS doesn’t really know the difference between a couple of performers. Leaders of great nations shouldn’t have to worry about winning a game of Celebrity Trivial Pursuit.

      Reply
      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: You’ll be pleased to know that my friend who earlier had suggested Sherrod Brown replace Biden on the ticket has a new candidate: J. B. Pritzker. 😂

      Reply
      Phylllis

      It has been the season of batteries and bulbs here. The porch bulb burned out Tuesday evening, the same day we discovered the little ceramic tree needed new batteries. We hit large evil conglomerate home store for batteries/bulbs on the way to pick up our meal fixings Wednesday. Of course, Wednesday evening is when one of my kitchen task light bulbs decided to give up the ghost. I hated the idea of ordering bulbs from Amazon, but hated the idea of braving the large evil et al again either today or tomorrow more.

      Reply
      RevRick

      If you want to see Murc’s* Law in action, go to the comments on X in response to the Lincoln Project post.
      *Murc’s Law: only Democrats have agency. They’re responsible for the failure of the GOP.

      Corollary: Only the US has agency in the world. We’re responsible for the bad things other nations do.

      RevRick

      @Baud: It obviously got under his skin, because, true or not, it portrays him in a demeaning, submissive posture. And his narcissism can’t abide that.

      Reply
      Betty Cracker

      I hope everyone had a great Family Dysfunction Awareness Day! And safe travels if traveling!

      I can report from conversations with right-wing relatives that there’s a new twist on wingnut media’s election season OMG CARAVANS! narrative: Now it’s HAMAS caravans pouring through Joe Biden’s open border.

      Their plan is to disperse throughout the states, even to places like Sopchoppy, FL (y’all think I’m kidding — it’s real!) and carry out a 10/7 style attack on a predetermined date, murdering us in our beds, probably on Christmas because they hate Jesus.

      Princess

      It’s so odd that he voluntarily brought up the peepee  tapes again. I never believed in them but the more he talks about it the more I think there must be something there. But what a mental image to leave in your own voters’ minds even as you’re denying it.

      Reply

