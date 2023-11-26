Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

RIP Zandar. We are still here fighting the stupid, now in your honor.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

We still have time to mess this up!

Consistently wrong since 2002

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Fight them, without becoming them!

Late Night Open Thread: Why Do We All Laugh At Elon's Mighty Weapon?…

Including, apparently, the lawsuits! Musk’s lawyers *did* actually file suit againt Media Matter for America (MMFA), in a fashion many online legal watchers classified as ‘would take many billable hours to rise to the level of ‘half-hearted’:

On Monday, Elon Musk followed through on his threat to sue the nonprofit watchdog Media Matters, filing suit over the site’s recent claim that X has been placing ads from major corporations alongside pro-Nazi content. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, names the site as well as Eric Hananoki, the reporter who authored the piece in question…

… But does Musk’s lawsuit actually have a chance? Some experts seem far from convinced. Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, told CNN that Musk’s choice of a more favorable venue like Texas suggests an attempt to bolster a weak case. (X Corp. is based in Nevada, while Media Matters is located in Washington, D.C.)

“It’s one of those lawsuits that’s filed more for symbolism than for substance — as reflected in just how empty the allegations really are and in where Musk chose to file, singling out the ultraconservative Northern District of Texas despite its absence of any logical connection to the dispute,” Vladeck said. “The choice of venue can best be described as trying to shore up a weak claim on the merits with a bench more likely to be sympathetic even to weak claims.” Andrew Fleischman, a trial and appellate lawyer based in Georgia, also pointed to the venue location for the case. “X, a Nevada corporation, is suing Media Matters, a Maryland corporation, in Texas, a state whose only relation to the parties is that it has vowed to jail anyone who criticizes one of them,” he posted on X…

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor and a Politico columnist, described the lawsuit on social media as “a PR stunt masquerading as a lawsuit.”…

The lawyers in Grimes’ custody case, on the other hand, probably high-fived each other when Musk whipped out his followup… jape? (He’ll claim it was a joke):


His haterz be hatin’!
    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      Deep philosophical thoughts …

      … how the fuck does Auburn rush 2 (oh, sure, that’s innovative, except rushing 2 is the same as rushing zero, i.e. worthless) …

      … drop 9 into coverage, covering 5 (i.e. everyone is doubled) …

      … and still fuck up the play?

      Hate Alabama. Only problem is if I am Georgia, I sit people. Win or lose, you are in. Sure, you want the #1 seed, but does’t matter a lot.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I am so sick and tired of seeing this rich fucker all over the place. He can’t shut his gob because he’s high on his own shit and he just has to tell us how great he is. He seeks the attention and basks in the adoration of the worst people by acknowledging and agreeing with their twisted beliefs, creating a feedback loop of the horrible shit they use to troll the world. I am very uncomfortable with the fact that our government does business with a man who has no respect for rules, laws or really… anything much at all. He’s just another rich kid that has got away with one thing after another because of his money.

      Too bad they didn’t strap him into his car before they launched it into space. What a missed opportunity.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ten Bears

      I doubt that tub of lard could fight its’ way out of a wet paper bag

      I’d be happy to give it the opportunity to try

      Stick a bone in its’ nose and send it back to Africa …

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      Elon has lost his wife, his kids, 40 billion dollars, and his space ship crashed. It’s like a genre of country music that doesn’t even exist yet

      LMAO!

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      AL,

      I emailed you some BlueSky invite codes.  Since I haven’t emailed you before, I wanted to make sure that you got them.

      Reply

