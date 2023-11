Potpourri edition, as everyone preps for going back to work Monday…

From JeffG166:

11.14.2023

This winter’s pot of violas. They tend to grow all winter now.





From Eclare:





From Mike in Oly, some more garden portraits:

Beautyberry

Snowberry



***********

What’s going on in your garden (wrap-up / record-keeping / planning), this week?