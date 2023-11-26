Watch the "@AmericanaFest 22nd Annual Honors" on @acltv! You can stream the "Americana 22nd Annual Honors" online at https://t.co/c4c8BwCK8z beginning Sunday, November 26 at 9am CT. pic.twitter.com/NcamrQzq5U — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) November 25, 2023



Here’s a pleasant hour’s listening, from Austin City Limits — Ms. Raitt was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. (When I clicked on the embedded link, it took me straight to my local PBS station & started streaming.)







The debate over Ukraine aid was already complicated. Then it became tangled up in US border security https://t.co/JnUpFnuSdR — The Associated Press (@AP) November 25, 2023



Excellent, if rather depressing, summary of the current state of affairs — “The debate over Ukraine aid was already complicated. Then it became tangled up in US border security”. (For ‘border security’, of course, read ‘Repub electoral politics’):

… President Joe Biden’s nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs sits idle in Congress, neither approved nor rejected, but subjected to new political demands from Republicans who are insisting on U.S.-Mexico border policy changes to halt the flow of migrants… When Congress returns this coming week from the holiday break, Biden’s request will be a top item on the to-do list, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Failure risks delaying U.S. military aid to Kyiv and Israel, along with humanitarian assistance for Gaza, in the midst of two wars, potentially undermining America’s global standing… What just a year ago was overwhelming support for Ukraine’s young democracy as it reaches for an alliance with the West to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion has devolved into another partisan fight in the United States. Members of Congress overwhelmingly support Ukraine, embracing Zelenskyy as they did when he arrived on a surprise visit last December to a hero’s welcome. But the continued delivery of U.S. military and government aid is losing favor with a hard-right wing of Republican lawmakers and with some Americans…

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said the “best way” to ensure GOP support for Ukraine is for Biden and Democrats to accept border policy changes that would limit the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico. “It’s connected,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. To that end, a core group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, have been meeting privately to come up with a border policy solution that both parties could support, unlocking GOP votes for the Ukraine aid. On the table are asylum law changes pushed by the Republicans that would make it more difficult for migrants to enter the United States, even if they claim they are in danger, and reduce their release on parole while awaiting judicial proceedings. Republicans also want to resume construction of the border wall. Democrats call these essentially nonstarters, and the border security talks are going slowly. Those who have worked on immigration-related issues for years see a political disaster in the making for all sides — Ukraine included… Overall, half the $113 billion Congress has approved for Ukraine since the war began in February 2022 has gone to the Defense Department, according to the Congressional Research Service. The dollars are being spent to build Ukraine’s armed forces, largely by providing U.S. military weapons and equipment, and replenish U.S. stockpiles. Much of the rest goes to emergency and humanitarian aid and to support the government of Ukraine through the World Bank. National security experts have watched the Ukrainian forces repurpose outdated American equipment that was headed for decommissioning and use it to obliterate aspects of the Russian armed forces. McConnell has noted that much of the spending stays in the U.S., flowing to defense production in states across the nation…

At least the AP (mostly) acknowledges where the problem is — with the GOP Death Cultists, not ‘Congress’ or ‘legislators’!



