Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This fight is for everything.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Cole is on a roll !

No Justins, No Peace

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Everybody Gird Their Loins

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Everybody Gird Their Loins

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


Here’s a pleasant hour’s listening, from Austin City Limits — Ms. Raitt was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. (When I clicked on the embedded link, it took me straight to my local PBS station & started streaming.)
 


 


Excellent, if rather depressing, summary of the current state of affairs — “The debate over Ukraine aid was already complicated. Then it became tangled up in US border security”. (For ‘border security’, of course, read ‘Repub electoral politics’):

President Joe Biden’s nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs sits idle in Congress, neither approved nor rejected, but subjected to new political demands from Republicans who are insisting on U.S.-Mexico border policy changes to halt the flow of migrants…

When Congress returns this coming week from the holiday break, Biden’s request will be a top item on the to-do list, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Failure risks delaying U.S. military aid to Kyiv and Israel, along with humanitarian assistance for Gaza, in the midst of two wars, potentially undermining America’s global standing…

What just a year ago was overwhelming support for Ukraine’s young democracy as it reaches for an alliance with the West to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion has devolved into another partisan fight in the United States.

Members of Congress overwhelmingly support Ukraine, embracing Zelenskyy as they did when he arrived on a surprise visit last December to a hero’s welcome. But the continued delivery of U.S. military and government aid is losing favor with a hard-right wing of Republican lawmakers and with some Americans…

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said the “best way” to ensure GOP support for Ukraine is for Biden and Democrats to accept border policy changes that would limit the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico.

“It’s connected,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

To that end, a core group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, have been meeting privately to come up with a border policy solution that both parties could support, unlocking GOP votes for the Ukraine aid.

On the table are asylum law changes pushed by the Republicans that would make it more difficult for migrants to enter the United States, even if they claim they are in danger, and reduce their release on parole while awaiting judicial proceedings. Republicans also want to resume construction of the border wall.

Democrats call these essentially nonstarters, and the border security talks are going slowly. Those who have worked on immigration-related issues for years see a political disaster in the making for all sides — Ukraine included…

Overall, half the $113 billion Congress has approved for Ukraine since the war began in February 2022 has gone to the Defense Department, according to the Congressional Research Service. The dollars are being spent to build Ukraine’s armed forces, largely by providing U.S. military weapons and equipment, and replenish U.S. stockpiles.

Much of the rest goes to emergency and humanitarian aid and to support the government of Ukraine through the World Bank.

National security experts have watched the Ukrainian forces repurpose outdated American equipment that was headed for decommissioning and use it to obliterate aspects of the Russian armed forces. McConnell has noted that much of the spending stays in the U.S., flowing to defense production in states across the nation…

At least the AP (mostly) acknowledges where the problem is — with the GOP Death Cultists, not ‘Congress’ or ‘legislators’!
 
I personally agree with the following message:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Romney making mouth noises again.

      Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) signaled that nearly any candidate in the 2024 field, of either party, would be an “upgrade” over another term for former President Trump.

      “I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans — maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy] — but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them,” the retiring senator said Friday in an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

      “I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too,” he continued. “It would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Meanwhile, chez NotMax, signed up for Roku’s offer of a 3 month free trial of Apple TV+. Have wanted to watch For All Mankind for a while now. Strangely, no audio for any of its programs through my soundbar, have to switch to the crappy TV speakers. Same when trying to watch via their own web site on the computer rather than the TV, no audio whatsoever. Phoned customer service. After maybe an hour of back and forth once I was connected with living humans (original one and a higher-up) it boiled down to “We dunno; it’s not our problem.” Sufficient tsuris to cancel when the free period is up. Only streaming channel I’ve ever encountered with such an annoying oddity.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.