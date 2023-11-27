Began the annual Parental Pilgrimage to their cottage in South Carolina, and spent about seven hours on the road. Could have easily done it in one day, but the parents are taking two days so I am as well. No way in hell I am doing it in one day and then getting there after 11 hours and have two well rested taskmasters waiting for me to unload the CARS NOW. Fuck that.

When I become god emperor, all of route 77 through virginia and on until it ends will be made four lanes and not the fucking two it currently is.

Also, when I become god emperor, all mothers will be required to whisper to their newborn 1000 times a day until age five the following phrase: “the passing lane is for passing, slower traffic should stay right). Mothers in Ohio, home of the world’s worst drivers and notorious squatters in the passing lane, will be required to say it 2000 times a day until the child is age 16.

Remember back in the day when I would go on road trips and refuse to tell you all what state I was in and never showed you pictures of me. Why the fuck did I screw that up? Christ, I’m an idiot.