Coming To You Live From Rock Hill SC

Began the annual Parental Pilgrimage to their cottage in South Carolina, and spent about seven hours on the road. Could have easily done it in one day, but the parents are taking two days so I am as well. No way in hell I am doing it in one day and then getting there after 11 hours and have two well rested taskmasters waiting for me to unload the CARS NOW. Fuck that.

When I become god emperor, all of route 77 through virginia and on until it ends will be made four lanes and not the fucking two it currently is.

Also, when I become god emperor, all mothers will be required to whisper to their newborn 1000 times a day until age five the following phrase: “the passing lane is for passing, slower traffic should stay right). Mothers in Ohio, home of the world’s worst drivers and notorious squatters in the passing lane, will be required to say it 2000 times a day until the child is age 16.

Remember back in the day when I would go on road trips and refuse to tell you all what state I was in and never showed you pictures of me. Why the fuck did I screw that up? Christ, I’m an idiot.

      phein64

      When I become god emperor, all mothers will be required to whisper to their newborn 1000 times a day until age five the following phrase: “the passing lane is for passing, slower traffic should stay right).

      This! 1000 times, this!   Ohio is one of the states that doesn’t have a law against driving in the passing lane unless you are passing.   I see Ohio (and Michigan, and Indiana) drivers all the time here in the northern section of east-central Illinois, and they always seem surprised when they get passed on the right.  I never see them pull that crap on the interstates in Chicago, probably because they value their lives.

    3. 3.

      Martin

      So, counterpoint to the $16 Idaho McDonalds meal that is obviously Biden’s fault is the $7.50 In N Out meal (burger, fries, drink) here in Southern California where they’re paying $21/hr plus health benefits. And it’s a way better burger. And better fries.

      Maybe it’s not Biden’s fault that McDonalds got greedy?

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Here’s what’s funny: I didn’t even know that there was an I-77 that went through Virginia until just now.

      It’s been I-95 (+ 495/395), I-66, I-81, and for the past 5 years, I-64.  LOL

      But have to agree with the left-lane-is-for-passing thing, Cole.  I usually stay in the left lane the whole way ’cause I’m the fastest car out there, and it peeves me when I have to move right.

    6. 6.

      frosty

      @phein64: ​PA law says you have to stay in the right unless passing. All I have to say about that is if you try that on the LA freeways, or hell, even the DC Beltway, you’re going to go nowhere fast.

      There’s five lanes a side! Use them!!

      @Martin: Exactly!

    8. 8.

      captain toast

      @phein64: so how fast is fast enough in the fast lane? 5 over? 10 over? 25 over? pretty bored with the freaks who’re mad that I don’t invite a ticket when I drive.

    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      As I stated in another thread: I’d keep right except for all the left exits and left entrances that force me not to. On the Methuen Loop Connector, MA-213 (either way), if you don’t get to the left well before the end of the road, you’re not leaving on the exit that goes that direction.

    12. 12.

      Martin

      Will point out that speed limiters on cars (GPS based on current limits) is at least meriting a national discussion. That’s a pretty big change.

    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: I’d keep right except for the semis. I will always pass the semis.

      EXCEPT! A week and a half ago, I was driving back to PGH from NoVA, and I took the route through Cumberland, which then turns north and goes near Ohiopyle. There’s one stretch of the highway that is a pretty steep downhill for a couple of miles. I was in the left lane, and there was a semi in the right, and it was not doing a good job staying in its lane. The trailer was swerving a bit., crossing the lane line. And I didn’t feel like it was safe to pass until we reached the bottom of the slope. Dude in the car behind me was SO PISSED that I wouldn’t pass. I was tempted to let him try and get creamed instead.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @captain toast: The issue is calling it the “fast lane.”  If you think of it as the “passing lane,” it works differently.  If you aren’t passing vehicles, move to the right. If there are multiple lanes, apply the same rule.

    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @captain toast:

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I hear you both, but my solution is to stay in the left lane and breeze by everyone, doing at least 10 over until some other maniac fellow accomplished driver comes up in my rear view mirror.  Then…I move right.

      It doesn’t happen often.  ;)

    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @John Cole: It’s funny how it seems to work so well in Germany, but people here have difficulties with the concept.  I really do think it is because we ended up calling it the fast lane and everyone’s definition of fast is different.

    20. 20.

      eclare

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I am the same, I am a timid driver and always stay in the right lane on any road.  A newstation here in Memphis reported a study that Memphis has the most traffic fatalities per capita.  I don’t even take the interstate anymore, if I am going to be in a wreck I want it on surface streets, where hopefully it is at a lower speed.  Plus shootings on the interstates here are common.  No wonder I’m timid.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      tokyokie

      @captain toast: But McDonald’s fries are awful as well. Highly processed, frozen until they’re dunked in the frier, and exceedingly thin, they taste like the well-used oil in which they were cooked.

    22. 22.

      Spanish Moss

      I haven’t driven in Ohio, but I have driven up and down the eastern seaboard many times and in my experience SC wins hands down for the worst left lane usage. I live in MA and you can notice the number of slow drivers in the left lane increase as you go south until it peaks in SC. And drivers not paying attention. So frustrating.  It wouldn’t be safe to be that inattentive in MA. One of my sons got a ticket for traveling in the left lane when he was a newbie driver. We train them early!

    23. 23.

      Origuy

      @frosty: Yes, if everyone stays in the right on California freeways, no one can merge in it from either side. And the far left lane is usually HOV only during the day; 24 hours some places.

    24. 24.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I stick to the right lane and pass in the left, moving back to the right when done. I let one or two fast cars pass me and I pace them a ways back, letting them filter out the cops ahead for me. I pick my lane when approaching an exit, unlike too many other fucking morons who like to stick in the passing lane and then abruptly cut across the highway to take an exit at the very  last second.

      Don’t get me started on the dudebros in wankpanzers that drive their jacked-up emotional support trucks as if they handle like a Ferrari or Porsche.

    25. 25.

      Anonymous At Work

      I love I-81 through Shenandoah Valley.  Beautiful part of the world in summer and fall.  And much better than I-95.  I’ve never had problems taking I-81 to I-77.

    26. 26.

      mvr

      @Martin: That whole “the right lane” thing doesn’t work when there are many right lanes.

      Also too, LA drivers are among the best in the world but they have every incentive to be since someone dies when they make a mistake. Or perhaps it is explained by natural selection via the same someone dies mechanism.

    27. 27.

      rekoob

      “Rechts ist Richtig” and “Sie fahren mit Abstand am Besten” were prominently displayed on the Autobahn when I was driving: “Right is Correct” (or better, “Right is Right”) and “You drive best with a bit of spacing”. The idea, which is hard for many US drivers to comprehend, is that traffic on the limited-access highway has priority. Yield to those who pass, and those that wish to enter the road should yield to existing traffic. It will be interesting to see how autonomous driving adapts to all of this.

    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      I am much less of a speed demon than I used to be (a few tickets took care of that; plus I want to live), but I do still like to drive fast, and therefore I stay in the left lane, at about 10 miles above the speed limit.  I’m happy to shift right if someone wanting to go faster comes up behind me.

      Washington State posts signs on the freeways stating that cars need to stay right unless passing, but I have never seen that law enforced.  Maybe it’s one of those things that if the State Troopers pull you over for something else, they can add that to increase the fine.

      Some of the worst drivers I’ve encountered were in Maine, which shocked me.  Truck drivers (flatbed, not semi) will come right up and ride your rear bumper regardless of how fast you’re going, and regardless of whether there are other lanes they could use to pass you.  Just sheer ornery meanness, I guess. I pulled over to let them pass more often in a mere week than I have ever done anywhere else.

      Florida has some awful drivers, too, and in more flavors of awful than Baskin Robbins has flavors of ice cream.  Many came from somewhere else and don’t know or care what the local driving laws are; many are habitually paranoid and refuse to use turn signals, instead simply darting from lane to lane (and sometimes darting across three lanes at once to get to their exit at the very last second); plus the randos out to provoke a road rage incident so they can shoot someone.  Plus the old folks who shouldn’t be driving at all, who can barely see over their steering wheel. I used to think the safest, most careful drivers in Florida were likely to be drug dealers scared to death of getting pulled over.  (This was before drug dealers would simply shoot any State Trooper that came near them.)

