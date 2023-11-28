Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Go Michigan! (Open Thread)

Go Michigan! (Open Thread)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows off her mittens featuring Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas during the Michigan Inauguration on Jan. 1, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance)

Big shout-out to Michigan!  Getting voting rights enshrined in their constitution was a game-changer for Michigan.  Remember, we helped make that happen with our contributions to Promote the Vote in 2022.

Go Michigan!

🌸

🌸

Whatever “it” is, Gretchen Whitmer has it.

Open thread.

    63Comments

      cain

      Out of curiosity – do we ever see such kind of messaging in red states from other governors? For some reason, all they have is social issues- but you hardly read anything about bills and what not that are creating economic opportunities like this?

      Nukular Biskits

      I figure probably a lot of folks here probably also cruise by DailyKos but I thought this important and interesting enough to share:

      It’s not the quarantine that made so many other diseases surge: It’s the COVID

      The world is nearly four years into the COVID-19 pandemic, but how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages human lives, both in the short term and across a span of years, is still becoming clear. Earlier this month, a study in Lancet showed that 54% of those infected in the first months of the pandemic were still experiencing symptoms over three years later.

      That study, like almost all news surrounding COVID-19, isn’t getting even a fraction of the attention it deserves as media outlets, businesses, and government join a collective effort to ignore the truth about this disease. However, there is another series of studies that should be getting even more attention.

      Those studies, as summed up by the World Health Network, show that COVID-19 can have a direct negative effect on the immune system. These results suggest that surges in other diseases in the wake of the pandemic may not be due to “immunity debt,” as many had earlier suggested, but could be spurred by direct damage to the immune systems of those who had symptomatic and even asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. That includes children.

      Almost Retired

      In 2016 I thought Michigan was slipping away.  But Dems fought back and fought smart and are taking full advantage of their power in the state.  I hope the same thing happens in Wisconsin.

      Jeffro

      @cain:Out of curiosity – do we ever see such kind of messaging in red states from other governors? For some reason, all they have is social issues- but you hardly read anything about bills and what not that are creating economic opportunities like this?

      It’s a great thing to point out (endlessly!)

      The GOP’s perpetual culture-warriors could be actually trying to do things that make their constituents’ lives better in concrete ways…but that takes ideas, and work.  They have neither.

      Or to put it another way: in an alternate and much better timeline, the GOP attempts to compete with the Democratic Party on ways that we could mitigate climate change, lower the harm from gun violence of all kinds, and provide high-quality education to all of our citizens.  But I guess that would make for boring Ted Cruz podcasts and fewer Nancy Mace media appearances, so…culture war it is!

      Jeffro

      @Almost Retired:Dems fought back and fought smart and are taking full advantage of their power in the state.

      And this is a great lesson for Dems everywhere, too: when you have power…USE it.  Flex HARD.

      Scout211

      Our favorite anti-hero has a new book.  And CNN  says she names names.  Long read but full of juicy bits.

      In her new book, former Rep. Liz Cheney paints a scathing portrait of the Republican Party, condemning her former colleagues and party leaders as “enablers and collaborators,” who after the 2020 election were “willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump.”

      The book, “Oath and Honor,” which was obtained exclusively by CNN ahead of its Dec. 5 release, is an unflinching account of what Cheney calls the GOP’s “cowardice,” and how so many were willing to support former President Donald Trump, who she calls “the most dangerous man ever to inhabit the Oval Office.”

      Cheney delivers a particularly devastating takedown of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who she says told her that Trump knew he’d lost the election. Cheney is also critical of McCarthy’s successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who “appeared especially susceptible to flattery from Trump and aspired to being anywhere in Trump’s orbit,” she writes.

      The book serves both as a roadmap laying out how Cheney realized in the days and weeks following the election the dangers of what Trump and his allies were trying to do to overturn the 2020 election, as well as a stark warning that she believes the checks and balances of the Constitution will not hold if Trump is reelected in 2024.

      “As a nation, we can endure damaging policies for a four-year term. But we cannot survive a president willing to terminate our Constitution,” the Wyoming Republican writes.

      Following Cheney’s prominent role as vice chair of the House’s January 6 committee, which uncovered critical new details about Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, her book is a first-hand account of what was going on behind the scenes — and she names names.

      cain

      @Old School:

      @cain: Pretty sure Republican doctrine is that it isn’t the government’s role to create those opportunities.

      But apparently it is their role to enforce Christian evangelical doctrine.

       

      wjca

      @WaterGirl: Economic opportunities?  Promoted by Republicans?  In a red state?  Surely you jest.

      Depends if you count (massive) financial, and especially tax, incentives for businesses which don’t need it.  Particularly those aimed at political donor business owners.

      Johnny C. Lately

      I know we got important work to do now, but sometimes I just want to hurry up and got on to 28 so I can vote for Whitmer for president

      cain

      @Jeffro: “culture war” bills is “easy” since you have many media platforms that will spread it around but it also generates personal wealth for a lot of people.

      It’s essentially, the political version of reality TV – which is along similar thing. Easy to produce, lot of payback.

      Nukular Biskits

      @cain:

      Out of curiosity – do we ever see such kind of messaging in red states from other governors? For some reason, all they have is social issues- but you hardly read anything about bills and what not that are creating economic opportunities like this?

      Here in MS, throughout the campaign season, Republican Gov. Reeves really pushed social issues.  When he did mention economic issues (such as development or infrastructure), he would all but refuse to acknowledge the source for a lot of those funds:  the federal gov’t.

      wu ming

      Not knowing much about the details, I’m curious: does this place Michigan ahead of what the West Coast states have been doing in recent years, or is this Michigan catching up with the leading edge, policy-wise? Either way, it’s great news.

      Now if we could just find a way to get past the insane GOP gerrymanders in WI, NC, and OH and start restoring basic democratic processes, there might be a shot at replicating this sort of thing (the MI ballot measures on voting, redistricting, and weed in 2018 were an absolute watershed moment).

      Mallard Filmore

      @cain

      But apparently it is their role to enforce Christian evangelical doctrine.

      That brings up a question that would be good to spring on Mike Johnson. Bringing Biblical law to the USA would bring many changes. The old testament says adulterers should be stoned.

      What should happen to the adulterer Trump?

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @WaterGirl:

      Economic opportunities? Promoted by Republicans? In a red state? Surely you jest.

      It’s mystifying.  For example, Hyundai has just announced a $2b investment in an EV battery plant next door to a $5.5b EV plant that’ll come online in 2025 in GA.

      Of course the foreign car makers make damn sure these plants are in the so-called Right-to-Work (For Less) in the South.

      But, why the GA governor doesn’t tout this to the skies is beyond me.

      smith

      While we’re on the subject, what is it with Michigan and women politicians? I believe all the major statewide offices there are now held by women. Not only is Whitmer amazing, their AG was the first to indict false electors and has gone after Repubs who were caught messing with voting machines in the service of the Big Lie. With the exception of GA, I believe all the other states where that nonsense was going on are still dithering around.

      And then there’s Jennifer Granholm. It broke my heart that she’s not qualified to run for president.

      Hoppie

      @WaterGirl: Red state economic opportunity is based on low taxes, right-to-work laws, outright subsidies, and taking full advantage of Joe’s reinvest in America policies and laws.  Many of them are canny about exploiting that.  Look where the chip plant and battery infrastructure investment is going.  (We should not begrudge this, it will help turn some states purple, if we survive that long.)

      Martin

      So, Covid update is that daughter and I are still negative. Looking more likely we dodged an 8 hour drive in a Prius with a covid positive Ms Martin coughing and sneezing in the back seat. I was certain our precautions would prove insufficient, but so far things are looking okay.

      Masks and ventilation, people. Cheap and easy.

      eclare

      @cain:

      I think Brian Kemp, gov of GA, is, which makes him dangerous.  Same as all the other RWNJ’s on social issues, but quieter about it.

      Supposedly the solar/battery industry in GA is booming.  Could be due to fed $, I don’t know, but he sees a good message.

      Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.

      Ken

      @Nukular Biskits: [Mississippi governor Reeves] would all but refuse to acknowledge the source for a lot of those funds:  the federal gov’t.

      Federal TANF funds, for example, which not only built the infrastructure of the Volleyball Center at the University of Southern Mississippi, but paid Brett Favre to promote it in some not-totally-defined manner.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cain: Tax cuts and deregulation. For years the conventional wisdom was that red states were great places to be for economic opportunity because of low taxes and lax regulations on corporations. But all that culture-warring and defunding of education does create workforce problems.

      CaseyL

      @cain: The GOP – and, more importantly, their voters – have been thoroughly marinaded in propaganda for 40+ years that it is not the role of government to do anything to help ordinary people.

      I mean that quite seriously.

      Got into an interesting online exchange a few years back with someone who was enraged by the very idea of a UBI.  They went on about how awful it was that some people would get money for not working, and how everyone should have to work, etc.

      I pointed out that some people are just not suitable for employment at a regular job, for various reasons.  Some mental health related, but I also think about people who can’t get along with anyone, who can’t seem to be trained to do anything, who are completely unreliable, completely untrustworthy, completely anti-social, and on and on.

      Why, I asked, should these people “have” to work?  Why also, I asked, should they be inflicted as co-workers on anyone?  (We’ve all had experience with these kinds of people, and they tend to be nightmares to deal with.)

      The person kept on about how unfair it was for people who don’t work to get enough money to live.

      I finally pointed out that if it bothered them that much, then they should remember that they, too, would have the option to take UBI and not have to deal with the unfairness of it all.  They could BE the free rider, rather than bitch and moan about free riders.

      Didn’t get a reply to that one.

      topclimber

      @Old School: Yet the US spent  $637 billion on outside contractors, who proliferate under the Republican doctrine of privatization. That’s about 10% of the total.

      I don’t see the GOP dropping off that particular gravy train. Certainly not at the Red state level, where corruption and cronyism is so much easier.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211:

      Quoting from the CNN blockquote:

      … if Trump is reelected in 2024.

      This construction burns me up.

      Reelection commonly means to win a seat again, consecutively.

      Grover Cleveland was not reelected, he was elected twice, non-consecutively.

      Going along with this “reelected” phrasing implicitly supports TIFG’s contention that he’s still president.

      Grr…!
      Scott.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Ken:

      Not only that but at least 600,000K went to the statewide rightwing propaganda outlet, SuperTalkFM, which heavily promoted a scam which was supposed to lift people of poverty but, in reality, lined some well-connected pockets.

      The host of the flagship show, Paul Gallo, is a thin-skinned petty little man (and big MAGA promoter) who has refused to answer any questions about his involvement.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Yep, every day. I wouldn’t have bet a nickel we’d make that trip without getting sick and I suppose there’s a small chance we can still get symptoms, but it’s been 3 days. Ms Martin and I FaceTime from across the house.

      And she’s doing fine. feeling a little better today. Probably test negative on Thurs is my guess.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mallard Filmore:

      I haven’t tried to find what Mike Johnson’s position on immigrants is, but I bet it’s the standard “crisis at the border, invasion from the south” GOP line.

      But Deuteronomy is crystal clear on this subject: “The Lord your God…loves the alien who lives among you, giving him food and clothing.  You too must love the alien, for you once lived as aliens in Egypt.”  (Deut. 10:18-19)

      So needless to say, I’d love to ask him how he feels about immigrants.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: My fingers are still crossed!

      I bet she is so grateful to be home.  When you’re sick, you don’t want to be somewhere else, and you certainly don’t want to be stuck in a vehicle for 8 hours.  I’m sure that was a dreadful 8 hours for her. Please pass this heart on to Ms. Martin for me.  💕

      Jackie

      Reposted from earlier thread; this one is more appropriate:

      Republicans in states across the country are moving to block young people from voting as part of a concerted strategy advanced by a leading 2020 election denier, according to a report.

      New Hampshire Republicans introduced a bill that would have barred college students who pay out-of-state tuition from voting, while a Texas Republican introduced a bill that would ban polling places at colleges and universities. Republicans in Idaho, Virginia and Wisconsin have all pressed measures to keep students away from the polls, reported Rolling Stone.

      “Young people are the reason why Biden won in 2020 and Democrats up and down the ballot won in 2022 and 2023,” says Abhi Rahman, national communications director for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

      “If Gen Z continues to vote, we’re on the cusp of the most progressive era in our country’s history. Republicans know this as well, and that’s why they’re doing everything they can to stop young people from voting, including the fight for restrictions that we’re seeing play out in states like Wisconsin today.”

      This is a great incentive to GOTV for yoots! Thanks, Rethuglicans!

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Gov. Fuzzy Vest rejected a $3.6B battery plant:

      Virginia Rejects Ford Battery Plant Investment Over CATL’s CCP Ties

      The $3.6 billion Ford-CATL battery cell joint venture would have created about 2,500 jobs in one of the poorest parts of Virginia.

      [image]

      Last month, reports surfaced about Ford Motor Company’s plans to build a new battery plant in the US together with China’s EV battery powerhouse CATL.

      The states of Michigan and Virginia were listed as favorites to host the new facility, but it looks like the Old Dominion voluntarily dropped out of the race.

      Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is a potential Republican candidate for the office of US President in 2024, rejected the $3.6 billion investment because it involved a partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., better known as CATL.

      […]

      Culture-war stuff always trumps sensible policies with these monsters.

      Always.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      TriassicSands

      @smith: “…Whitmer is amazing…

      Some time ago, a commenter here at BJ told me in no uncertain terms just how worthless Whitmer is. I had expressed an interest in her as a possible presidential candidate — though if she declared I would immediately question her sanity and doubt my interest in her. (Tongue in cheek.) What kind of crazy person would want to be president in the U.S. today?

      Well, there is Donald Trump, but you can’t get any crazier than that.

      And our current president, who must be sooooooooo old now that he’s completely senile and doesn’t know what he’s doing. (Source: NY Times, WaPo, and diners everywhere in rural America.)

      I will repeat for n³ time, I think Biden has done a surprisingly good job, but voter stupidity and the MSM are creating a rising tide against his re-election. Given that, it might have been a good idea for Biden to have been a “transitional president” (as he once implied he might be) and have laid the groundwork for others to step up to replace him. But that didn’t happen, and it would have been problematic if it had, because that would have made him a lame duck president with all that implies. Today, I don’t see how Democrat could replace him and hope to win — the American electorate isn’t getting any smarter, nor is it likely to any time soon. And idiots like RFK Jr. and Cornel West are running vanity programs with an uncertain effect on the 2024 presidential election.

      It remains to be seen, if, after a possible second Trump term, any Democrat will have a chance of winning in what could be a thoroughly rigged system. That is what the GOP is aiming for and, if the American people once again prove just how stupid they are, then only Republican incompetence may stop them. Needless to say, the SCOTUS will work tirelessly to ensure that outcome.

      This is exhausting.

