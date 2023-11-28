Big shout-out to Michigan! Getting voting rights enshrined in their constitution was a game-changer for Michigan. Remember, we helped make that happen with our contributions to Promote the Vote in 2022.
Go Michigan!
It’s a big day in Michigan! 7 game-changing bills will help us become a national leader in clean energy.
Today is a huge win for Michigan. We’ll protect our air, water, and land while facing climate change head-on and lowering costs. pic.twitter.com/D3nPIl8hKZ
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 28, 2023
Next, the specifics. Today, we’re:
💡 Establishing a 100% clean energy standard and give @MichiganPSC more tools to fight climate change
💡 Lowering utility costs and increasing energy efficiency
💡 Making it easier to produce more clean energy right here in Michigan
Whatever “it” is, Gretchen Whitmer has it.
Open thread.
