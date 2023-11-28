Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: What Part of 'Papal Infallibility' Did You Fail to Understand?…

48 Comments



I left The Chuch fifty years ago (the day after my parochial school graduation, held as part of a mandatory Mass). But it still tickles me when ‘radical traditionalists’ discover that Papa Francis actually takes the whole ‘teachings of Jesus’ part seriously. What good is a theology where they’re required to treat weirdos and perverts as members of *their* community?!?…

Per the NYTimes, of course, Burke is a modern martyr — a faithful apparatchik who spent many years steadfastly climbing the bureaucratic ladder, running a quasi-feudal barony, and finally accepting a comfy retirement where he could snipe at the kids these days ex cathedra. Heartbreaking: “Reports Say Pope Francis Is Evicting U.S. Cardinal From His Vatican Home” [unpaywalled gift link]:

Almost as soon as Pope Francis became the head of the Roman Catholic church in 2013, Raymond Burke, an American cardinal, emerged as his leading critic from within the church, becoming a de facto antipope for frustrated traditionalists who believed Francis was diluting doctrine.

Francis frequently demoted and stripped the American cleric of influence, but this month, the pope apparently finally had enough, according to one high-ranking Vatican official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Francis told a meeting of high-ranking Vatican officials that he intended to throw the cardinal out of his Vatican-subsidized apartment and deprive him of his salary as a retired cardinal.

The news of the possible eviction was first reported by the conservative Italian newspaper La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, which is close to Cardinal Burke and recently sponsored a conference featuring the prelate criticizing a major meeting of bishops convened by Francis. The newspaper’s report comes only weeks after Francis removed another vocal conservative critic, Joseph Strickland, the bishop of Tyler, Texas, after a Vatican investigation into the governance of his diocese…

Some conservatives have attributed Francis’ disciplinary activity to the new head of the church’s office on church doctrine, the Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández. But supporters of Francis assert that he had exercised prodigious patience with criticism over the last decade, in the interest of opening up healthy debates, but that it wore thin as the critiques became ideologically tinged and, they say, seemed intent on dividing a church headed in a direction traditionalists did not support.

Cardinal Burke has seen himself as a loyal defender of the church’s doctrinal law and papal traditions against what he has called the “confusion, error and division” caused by Francis.

In the days before a major assembly of the world’s bishops and laypeople who had gathered to discuss some of the most sensitive topics in the church, Cardinal Burke and other traditionalist prelates made public an exchange of letters with Francis. In the letters, they aired grave doubts about the legitimacy of the meeting and urged Francis to slam the door shut on proposals that they believe would erode the doctrine of the church, including the blessing of same-sex unions.

Then Cardinal Burke recently sat onstage in a Rome theater and, at a forum sponsored by La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, inveighed against an assembly that has the “harmful goal” of reshaping the hierarchy of the church with radical, secular and modern ideas that included inclusivity of L.G.B.T.Q. people…

A favorite of Benedict XVI, Cardinal Burke, who was previously best known for denying communion to John Kerry during the politician’s 2004 presidential campaign, has clashed with Francis repeatedly, even in choice of vestments. Unlike Francis, who preferred more modest priests, Cardinal Burke occasionally wore a long train of watered silk, velvet gloves and extravagant brocades that once prompted Vatican officials to ask him to “tone it down a bit.”

On issues the two are far apart. Cardinal Burke opposed immigration as a threat to the West’s Christian values, vigorously opposed Francis’ softening on gay issues and church laws, and played in populist politics in Italy and abroad. He became a hero to the “Rad Trads,” or radical traditionalists…

Over the last decade, Cardinal Burke, 75, has expressed doubts about the pope’s grasp on church teaching and accused him of alienating church law-abiding conservatives with his inclusive stance.

A populist fan of European nationalists and former President Donald J. Trump, he rarely missed an opportunity to excoriate the pope’s politics, especially his welcoming of L.G.B.T.Q. people and immigration…

There’s not actually a whole lot of wiggle room in the official definition

… When the Pope (1) intends to teach (2) by virtue of his supreme authority (3) on a matter of faith and morals (4) to the whole Church, he is preserved by the Holy Spirit from error. His teaching act is therefore called “infallible” and the teaching which he articulates is termed “irreformable”…

… but Cardinal Burke has two thousand years of sophistry and rules-lawyering behind him:

To my cynical mind, Cardinal Burke isn’t gonna do much more than keep bitching about how the world is passing him by. But the last American prelate disciplined, Bishop Joseph Strickland (formerly) of Tyler, Texas, might well attempt to use Burke as a figurehead in his future attempts to start his own private American papacy. It’ll be interesting to watch, from a safe distance, but I suspect there’s too much competition from homegrown American evangelical churches to give the ‘Catholic’ RadTrads much running room — and the global Mother Church has many generations of practice at stomping out would-be insurrections who want a piece of the very profitable action.

Reader Interactions

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  

    48 Comments

    1. 1.

      Lyrebird

      Wow.  This isn’t usually a news topic I follow, but thank you so much for including that little video with the ladies visiting the Pope and being welcomed.  Goosebumps.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Downpuppy

      A populist fan of European nationalists and former President Donald J. Trump,

      is the most weaselly way to say “fascist” even the NYT could find.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      a de facto antipope for frustrated traditionalists

      I’m not sure if the NYT reporter is unclear on what an “antipope” is, or if they’re throwing shade on the so-called “traditionalists”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Cardinal Burke occasionally wore a long train of watered silk, velvet gloves and extravagant brocades that once prompted Vatican officials to ask him to “tone it down a bit.”

      I can see why he opposes drag queens.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Your mention of home-grown American Evangelicals giving lots of competition for believers to ‘Catholic’ RadTrads reminded me of what I learned from my grandmother.  Things may have changed in the decades since she died (1984), but she was a Southern Baptist, born in Virginia and transplanted to Northern California in the late 1930s, and I was in college before I realized how prejudiced she was against Catholics.  Jews were OK, because Jesus had been a Jew, but Catholics were just wrong. I bet there is still a lot of prejudice against the Catholic Church, even among conservative Evangelicals.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):

       Jews were OK, because Jesus had been a Jew, but Catholics were just wrong. I bet there is still a lot of prejudice against the Catholic Church, even among conservative Evangelicals.

      That confuses me. If anybody could claim to be the closest to original Christian Church from a historical POV, you’d think it’d be the Catholic Church considering how long they’ve been around. I suppose it might come down to Protestant Christians thinking Catholicism is “too far from God and Jesus’ word”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Princess

      Excellent. Those conservative Catholics — they’re nothing but cafeteria Catholics. ;-)

      Cardinal Burke himself is no doubt responsible for the deaths of many fellow Catholics, all those he encouraged not to get vaccinated against Covid who subsequently died. So very pro-life.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gretchen

      Growing up, one of the harshest criticisms was “ he’s more Catholic than the Pope” indicating unseemly pride and hubris to be avoided. Now some of these people, including our old friend Rod Dreher, actually think they know better than the Pope. The corollary in my Irish-Catholic childhood was “WHO do you think you are?” ( meaning, you’re not all that). Burke could have used a bit more of that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      On issues the two are far apart. Cardinal Burke opposed immigration as a threat to the West’s Christian values, vigorously opposed Francis’ softening on gay issues and church laws, and played in populist politics in Italy and abroad. He became a hero to the “Rad Trads,” or radical traditionalists

      Over the last decade, Cardinal Burke, 75, has expressed doubts about the pope’s grasp on church teaching and accused him of alienating church law-abiding conservatives with his inclusive stance.

      A populist fan of European nationalists and former President Donald J. Trump, he rarely missed an opportunity to excoriate the pope’s politics, especially his welcoming of L.G.B.T.Q. people and immigration…

      Just about every bolded section is using the opposite words from what the guy was really doing.

      I mean, a church guy who is arguing against what Jesus explicitly taught isn’t a “traditionalist” in any sensible definition.

      The double-think is strong with this one…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Since the pope is one of the last absolute monarchs, he could have have Burke hauled out to St. Peter’s square and burnt at the stake.

      Can’t get much more “traditionalist” than that, so what would Burke be whining about?1??

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BellyCat

      Recovered Catholic of 40 years here. Read this earlier today and larfed heartily.

      Pope Francis is undoubtedly a positive force. When priests are allowed to marry, and to be women, and he speaks out in favor of women’s right to choice about their bodies, I’ll pay more attention.

      Until then, it’s just another horrible institution with too much money and influence getting only slightly less horrible for Francis’ modest efforts.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      japa21

      A lot of people, even Catholics, don’t understand the concept of Papal Infallibility.  It has only been pronounced twice, both times in regard to teachings on Mary.  However, it is in the areas of noninfallibility that Burke and others are against Francis.

      In addition to his toning down the rhetoric in regards to things like transgender, LGBTQ rights, etc. he has even discussed developing a church rite for same sex couples that would fall short of an official marriage but still recognize their love for each other.

      And the recent conference of bishops was specifically set up to discuss the role of women in the Church.  There is even talk, which I hope succeeds, of reinstating the position of Deacon to be filled by both men and women.  Men have been allowed since the 1960’s but not women.  In the early Church many of the deacons, a position which preceded priests, were were positions held by both genders.

      Full disclosure: I was raised mainstream Protestant (Methodist, Congregationalist, UCC) but converted to Catholicism in my 30’s.  I love this Pope and am also surprised that he is still around, IYKWIMAITYD.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Andrew Abshier

      I’m surprised Pope Francis let Burke go this long.   You would think Burke would have gotten the hint when he was removed from his office shortly after Jorge Bergoglio became Pope France, but no.

      He was Archbishop of St. Louis when I lived in the St. Louis area and I knew he was conservative, but not as reactionary as he became.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      @zhena gogolia: Thanks. I read the first couple of paragraphs, which is all I’ll devote to it, but it brings to mind a funny story. About a million years ago, I had a boss who’d routinely misspell “calendar” as “calender” – the latter is an obscure but valid English word, which WordPerfect did not flag as a misspelling, so I’d always end up having to correct that for him before his stuff went out. I’ll note that FYWP, as here, flags “calender.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gin & Tonic

      @BellyCat: The Eastern (Byzantine) Rite Catholics have always allowed married men to be ordained as priests, with no major conflict with Rome. I personally know quite a few, married with children. I think it’s healthy for them, the Church, and the faithful.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      scav

      Grumpy ol’ white man complaining about martyrdom after losing his cushy retirement bennies after years of bad-mouthing the boss on larger and larger stages.  Yeah, that’s true to type for the breed. Wonder if he’ll try to go full tourist on the Vatican with his less brocaded red-hatted buddies.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Bill Arnold:

      Don’t know if he changed his mind after that.

      Doubtful. Scalise doubled down after nearly dying from gunshot wounds from a mass shooter. It really makes you wonder what’s wrong with a person’s mind who does that

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If the US is a Christian nation (as many protestants believe) then why do Catholics look to Italy for spiritual leadership? It’s unnatural. And all those dirty immigrants are usually Catholic.

      Religion in the US is shaped by politics, not the other way around, but Catholicism doesn’t really lend itself to that. But Protestants have no problem doing prosperity gospel and preaching gods love through crypto and AR-15s, like Jesus intended.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bill Arnold

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):
      Just read a short lesswrong piece by Eliezer Yudkowsky (arguably a nutter but often interesting) launching an argument with the Jesuit tradition of doubt as a method:
      The Proper Use of Doubt (LessWrong, Eliezer Yudkowsky, 6th Aug 2007)
      Which includes this:

      You should not be proud of mere doubting, although you can justly be proud when you have just finished tearing a cherished belief to shreds.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Hoppie

      @brantl: John XXIII and John Paul I seemed okay, but I was never Catholic adjacent.  Francis seems the be more careful about his security than JP I, tbh.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tony G

      I also walked away from the Catholic Church (and all other organized religion) when I was a teenager fifty years ago.  It cracks me up to see this Medieval nonsense.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

        opposed immigration as a threat to the West’s Christian values

      most Latinos are devoutly Catholic. that he views them as a threat reveals his real religion – white supremacy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kent

      This is as good a place as any to tell my Catholic wedding story.

      My wife is Chilean.  I met her back in 2000 when I was doing a dive expedition to Chile and she was taking a year off from med school to work on cruise ships.  After a short romance she followed me up to Juneau Alaska and we decided to get married.  The tradition in Chile is to have separate civil and religious ceremonies, often months apart.  For visa reasons we needed to do a wedding in Juneau in spring 2001 but had the big one planned back in Santiago later that summer.

      Our Juneau wedding was on the boat of two close friends with only my brother tagging along.  We sailed down to Taku Inlet amidst a pot of humpback whales bubble feeding on herring and had a short little ceremony celebrating with wine and smoked salmon.

      My extremely Catholic and extremely upper-class Chilean mother-in-law was insisting on a big Chilean Catholic wedding later that summer around September 1 which is early spring in Chile.   But you have to go to Catholic marriage school for that to happen and that would have meant spending 6 weeks in Chile as 30-somethings going through marriage school with all the 18-22 year olds.  We said, not a chance so she pulled lots of strings with the arch diocese of Santiago and got permission for us to do it in Juneau after a lot of back and forth.  So far so good.

      We attended our first class in early June and I learned that my only real obligation was that I had to agree to a “child-friendly” family which seemed to be code for no birth control but that was never made explicit.  My wife, however found out that in a dual faith marriage (I was raised Mennonite) she had to agree to raise her children Catholic.  Which very much raised her hackles as she told the priest that her children were going to choose their own faith.  But OK.

      The day before our next scheduled marriage class we opened the evening paper (the local Juneau Empire was an evening paper back then) to see a front page photo of our local priest and to find out that he was wanted on child abuse charges from Boston where he had apparently been “recycled from”.  The news was that he had possibly fled to Arizona.  No one was certain.

      So no marriage classes for the foreseeable future. I found it slightly hilarious and my wife who had 12 years of Catholic school plus residency at Catholic University in Chile was not so amused and had basically had it with Catholic men.  One of her uncles was a leader of Opus dei in Santiago and her whole extended family is arch conservative wealthy Catholics.  In any event they were shipping in a priest from Sitka to do Sunday mass but all the other stuff was on hold.  My wife’s mother was freaking out and constantly on the phone with my wife who was up to her eyeballs in studying for the boards to enter a US residency program.  So she was not at all interested in what kind of caterers they were going to have at the Santiago Polo Club where my mother-in-law was planning to hold the wedding reception with 100+ of their closest friends.  And all the other endless details of a big wedding.

      Finally my mother-in-law snapped and shouted on the phone “If you aren’t going to take this seriously, let’s just not do it” to which my wife instantly replied to huge relief “OK, let’s not, fine with us”  Which actually it was since we were already legally married and that was all that mattered.

      The next day my mother-in-law tried to put the whole thing back together but my wife was having none of it.  We did fly down to Chile in September since we already had the tickets and I had the time off but we traveled up the coast and off to explore the Andes and wine and pisco country and only spent a couple days in Santiago for a belated small reception that my mother-in-law got to throw.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Miss Bianca

      @Snarki, child of Loki: Why do I find myself smiling at this thought? Sir/ma’am/gentlebeing, you divert me against my conscience (and my stomach, cuz I’m kind of queasy when it comes to contemplating public executions).

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Tony G

      @Baud: The stupidest, of the many stupid things, about the Catholic Church is the fact that they expect people to accept dogma about sexuality from (allegedly) celibate men who wear expensive, elegant dresses.  What an asinine institution.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Princess

      @Bill Arnold: We know he didn’t change his mind because if he had, he would have publicly stated that he was wrong and urged others to be vaccinated. He didn’t, and yes, I checked.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      p.a.

      My Italian conservaturd Catholic relatives “smear” Francis by noting that he’s a *sniff* Jesuit (i.e. liberal, I guess.)  These are people for whom multiculturalism means it’s acceptable to marry Irish Catholics.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kent

      @Martin:

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If the US is a Christian nation (as many protestants believe) then why do Catholics look to Italy for spiritual leadership? It’s unnatural. And all those dirty immigrants are usually Catholic.

      Religion in the US is shaped by politics, not the other way around, but Catholicism doesn’t really lend itself to that. But Protestants have no problem doing prosperity gospel and preaching gods love through crypto and AR-15s, like Jesus intended.

      Catholicism is an urban inner-city religion in the US, especially historically.

      Protestantism is a small town, suburban religion in the US.

      For example, look at Catholic universities in the US.  Nearly every one is an big city and inner-city school.  Whereas Protestant colleges are scattered across every small town in the northeast and upper midwest and rarely found in big cities.

      Even if those generalizations no longer hold true today, they are true historically and the set in course the different religious paths.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I can handle Francis’s attitude that if you are focusing on stuff like abortion and sex lives when there is so much poverty and injustice in the world, you are Doing It Wrong.  It is very close to the essential liberal attitude that I don’t have to approve of how you live your life, because if you’re not hurting anyone else it’s none of my fucking business.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Gretchen: When I saw the news that a Jesuit had been elected Pope I predicted that millions more Americans would be more Catholic than the Pope.

      Reply

