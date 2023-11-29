Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: 'Speaker Johnson' Earns His Bat Wings

MAGA Mike can, and will, lie and smarm and lie some more, no matter how obvious his lies are. This is golden, for today’s GOP. He’s probably earned himself a free pass from the Angry Toddler Tantrum Caucus for at least another round or two of budget ‘debate’ — he might even still hold the Speakership until January, assuming no really revolting skeletons fall out of his ‘Louisiana constitutional lawyer and proud evangelical’ closet before then.

Philip Bump, at the Washington Post, “James Comer’s most dishonest Biden attack yet” [gift link]:

During a news conference Wednesday morning, House Republican leaders escalated their push to impeach President Biden. Those efforts have proved to be a pastiche of superficial allegations, relying heavily on investigatory work that predates the formal impeachment inquiry and that primarily implicates his son, Hunter Biden, in some questionable activity. But if you tell your fervently anti-Biden base of support you are going to try to impeach the guy, you have to try to impeach him.

The intent of the news conference was to show progress. They unveiled a logo for the investigation and pledged a new website containing the evidence they had accumulated to date. The most noteworthy element of the news conference, though, was a revelation about how dishonest they were willing to be to insinuate wrongdoing by the president.

Last month, the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, James Comer (R-Ky.), made public two checks that had been written to Joe Biden by his sister-in-law, Sara Biden. She is married to the president’s brother, James Biden, who had partnered on business deals with Hunter Biden.

The two checks, one from 2017 and one from 2018, were identified on the subject line as “loan repayments.” Documents shared with The Washington Post reinforce the idea that the money was meant to repay loans from Joe Biden, who was then a private citizen. On July 28, 2017, Joe Biden wired $40,000 to the account of James and Sara Biden. Sara Biden wrote a check several weeks later repaying that amount on Sept. 3. Then on Jan. 12, 2018, Joe Biden wired $200,000. On March 1, that loan was repaid…

The value to Comer and House Republican leaders, though, was in how James Biden purportedly got the money to repay his older brother. The $40,000 repayment was made a few weeks after a consulting group led by James Biden received a $150,000 payment from an entity that was basically Hunter Biden’s law firm…

All of that context becomes important when considering what Comer said about the check during the news conference Wednesday. “We’ve also revealed,” Comer said in promoting the work of his committee, “how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money in the form of a personal check from his sister-in-law.”

It is hard to imagine a more obviously dishonest claim. The failure to note that this was very credibly a repayment of a loan, as though Joe Biden is morally culpable for how his brother earns money to pay him back. And the assertion that this is “laundered China money,” as though, first, this money is proved to have been from that energy-company payment and, second, that it was filtered through some nefarious process to hide the source…

Not to be outdone, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) went even further when summarizing the “evidence” against the president that had been accrued to date.

“The Oversight Committee recently released two checks,” Johnson asserted. “You see the graphics up here today. These checks are to Joe Biden! One is for $40,000 from China.”

It is not. It is from Joe Biden’s sister-in-law. It is in repayment for a loan Joe Biden made. It says so right on the check. But this, according to Johnson, is one of the four most important pieces of evidence the committee has obtained against Joe Biden.

Make of that what you will.

But look at that earnest, scrubbed, smiling white face! Would a face like that lie to you?

Not to be outdone in the Contemptibles Sweepstakes, Jim Comer blames it on… the (((Jews)))

Every one of these craven cultists deserves to be publicly smacked with a large fish.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Prez (@PrezLives2022) tweeted at 10:04 AM on Mon, Nov 27, 2023:

      The Washington Post is concerned about political consequences and the effects on the institution of marriage.

      It appears that Democratic women are rejecting Republican suitors for both marriage and dating. They find their views, attitudes, and values abhorrent, and incompatible with someone they’d want to share their life with.

      As the editors note

      “The problem with polarization … is that it has effects well beyond the political realm, and these can be difficult to anticipate. One example is the collapse of American marriage. A growing number of young women are discovering that they can’t find suitable male partners. As a whole, men are increasingly struggling with, or suffering from, higher unemployment, lower rates of educational attainment, more drug addiction and deaths of despair, and generally less purpose and direction in their lives. But it’s not just that. There’s a growing ideological divide, too. Since Mr. Trump’s election in 2016, the percentage of single women ages 18-30 who identify as liberal has shot up from slightly over 20 percent to 32 percent. Young men have not followed suit. If anything, they have grown more conservative.”

      Bottom line is that Liberal Women are just not into MAGA…

      Seriously who wakes up and says I’d like to date a fake Christian who worships false deities, treats their weapon as a phallic symbol, lacks rationality, and is incapable of self thought. Not to mention racist and misogynistic.

      Women have a right to be happy and if not marrying MAGA accomplishes that then so be it

      (https://twitter.com/PrezLives2022/status/1729169221991432661?s=02)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anyway

      OT Türkiye
      I was unable to stay and answer questions on Thanksgiving about my Turkiye trip. It was a quick Jackal drive-by while I was in’n’out of wi-fi range and then there was a 6-hr delay in Heathrow and work …

      @montanareddog

      How have you been getting around? I am curious about a visit to Türkiye and would prefer to avoid hiring cars as much as possible.

      By bus. I was skeptical of bus tours but wanted to check out all these places and a friend who’d been on one recently talked me into it. I was happy with the decision – we went to so many sites and not having to deal with all the hotel and travel logistics was nice.
      Roads and tourism infrastructure are great and it would be easy to rent a car and use GPS to get round (outside Istanbul). BUT. The language barrier is huge especially as you get away from IST.
      Turkish is a hard language to pick up even a few rudimentary phrases and most people do not speak and understand English.

      I liked our guide and felt he added to the experience. I loved the road trip – seeing all the different parts of the country was great.

      You can fly to many of the locations. But would need a car to get to the interesting places

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anyway

      OT Türkiye

      @ Dorothy A. Winsor: Isn’t Ephesus amazing?

      Yes, Amazing! Especially the agora and the library. One advantage of being there mid-November instead of summer was the relative dearth of tourists. I heard that it’s not unusual to have 80-100 buses in Ephesus in the summer, there were 6 or 7 when I was there.

      I also liked Pamukkale/Hierapolis which was kind of similar but with travertine terraces, an ancient pool, beautiful teatro, and my fave – the martyrium of St Philip – enjoyed wandering the sprawling ruins. It was freezing and there were few people once you got away from the hot springs. I had the place almost to myself. It was pretty neat.

      That and Istanbul are the only places I’ve been in Turkey. You really are getting around.

      Yes, that’s the reason I went with the bus trip – got to see a lot. Some small sites too like a  cool 12th C caravanserai in Arkasay. Passed many geo-thermal stations taking advantage of the hot springs around Pamukkale.  Got to see the huge variety of fruits and nuts and agricultural products grown in the southwest. Everywhere we went we heard about how awful this year’s olive crop is and the expected effect on the price of olive oil.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anyway

      OT Türkiye

      @Geminid: I’m curious though: how have the local Turkish people treated you? What are your impressions of Turkish people and society?

      As others mentioned people in Instanbul are friendly and very accustomed to tourists. In the Grand Bazaar and Spice market store owners would ask if we were American and launch into hard-sell mode. Nothing offensive just hard-sell. As I said in another post cabbies, waiters etc did not speak
      much English and there were few opportunities for Tom Friedman-style convos. Funnily the two waiters that spoke English and wanted to chat were from Syria and Afghanistan. The city itself is amazing — bustling, cosmopolitan etc. Of course traffic in the touristy old city was chaotic but public transportation – trams, metros, buses- was good (one of my indicators of a functioning city).
      I did a lot of touristy things- Suleimaniya mosque, Aya Sofia, Topkapi palace, Beylerbeyi Palace/museum, ferry along the Bosphorus which was interesting — so many cool things to see on both sides, walked across the Golden Horn on the Metro bridge and along the promenade and back on Galata, walked around Balaat and other interesting ‘hoods …something unexpected – went to a club-type place with middle-eastern+techno music, belly dancers and a party scene – it was fun, stayed out till 2 am. It sounds cheesier than it was :-)

      Despite not knowing the language parts of the city we visited felt pretty safe. There were no demonstrations or anything that I saw. There were protesters with placards in the Hippodrome area and scattered “Free Palestine” signs in the old City but they weren’t in your face.

      There are a lot of mosques, A LOT– not surprising given that the country is overwhelmingly Moslem.
      Got to go inside some of the famous ones — beautiful with lots of architectural interest. Apparently the mosques are maintained by the government/municipalities (“my taxes” acc to our IST guide)
      Noticed a huge variety of mosques as we travelled around the country – many small ones with just one minaret. Roughly half the women wore head scarfs. Outside of Ankara didn’t see many men in Arab-style clothing

      There were few free-standing bars  (exception was Canakkale a university town) but beer and wine were available in all the hotels/restaurants we went to.

      Overall very impressed with the country, the people, totally lived up to my positive expectations.

      Jackals with a crush on Turkish twitter should try to visit. :P

      Reply
    15. 15.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @rikyrah: They really and truly believe they should suffer no social consequences for their shitty views.  This is one of those central beliefs of White Supremacy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      So, not sure if you all saw this but:

      https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/us-attorney-announces-charges-connection-foiled-plot-assassinate-us-citizen-new-york

      Looks like the Indian govt is about get real embarrassed – that attempted assassination led by some guy from the Indian embassy – that was a huge blunder. Fucking around with Canada is one thing – but it’s a different kettle of fish when it’s the U.S.

      I expect some shit to go down. I also expect some some emo-aggro shit to happen in India with flags being burned and so on. This should be interesting to see how the political class here react to that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anyway

      @Suzanne:

      Exoticca. My first time using them and first time with a tour group. Mixed group of Brits, Canadians and USAns. Our guide and our driver were really good.

      Reply

