this is an absolutely fantastic question from a reporter to Speaker Johnson that exposes the baselessness of House Republicans' impeachment push (note how Johnson just ignores it and changes the topic) pic.twitter.com/YYGnATGdo7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2023

MAGA Mike can, and will, lie and smarm and lie some more, no matter how obvious his lies are. This is golden, for today’s GOP. He’s probably earned himself a free pass from the Angry Toddler Tantrum Caucus for at least another round or two of budget ‘debate’ — he might even still hold the Speakership until January, assuming no really revolting skeletons fall out of his ‘Louisiana constitutional lawyer and proud evangelical’ closet before then.

I had already written about the dubiousness of the GOP impeachment push today, but then James Comer said something so egregiously dishonest that I figured it deserved to be broken out separately.

No paywall:https://t.co/xmRtTlD07r — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 29, 2023

Philip Bump, at the Washington Post, “James Comer’s most dishonest Biden attack yet” [gift link]:

During a news conference Wednesday morning, House Republican leaders escalated their push to impeach President Biden. Those efforts have proved to be a pastiche of superficial allegations, relying heavily on investigatory work that predates the formal impeachment inquiry and that primarily implicates his son, Hunter Biden, in some questionable activity. But if you tell your fervently anti-Biden base of support you are going to try to impeach the guy, you have to try to impeach him. The intent of the news conference was to show progress. They unveiled a logo for the investigation and pledged a new website containing the evidence they had accumulated to date. The most noteworthy element of the news conference, though, was a revelation about how dishonest they were willing to be to insinuate wrongdoing by the president.

Last month, the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, James Comer (R-Ky.), made public two checks that had been written to Joe Biden by his sister-in-law, Sara Biden. She is married to the president’s brother, James Biden, who had partnered on business deals with Hunter Biden. The two checks, one from 2017 and one from 2018, were identified on the subject line as “loan repayments.” Documents shared with The Washington Post reinforce the idea that the money was meant to repay loans from Joe Biden, who was then a private citizen. On July 28, 2017, Joe Biden wired $40,000 to the account of James and Sara Biden. Sara Biden wrote a check several weeks later repaying that amount on Sept. 3. Then on Jan. 12, 2018, Joe Biden wired $200,000. On March 1, that loan was repaid… The value to Comer and House Republican leaders, though, was in how James Biden purportedly got the money to repay his older brother. The $40,000 repayment was made a few weeks after a consulting group led by James Biden received a $150,000 payment from an entity that was basically Hunter Biden’s law firm… All of that context becomes important when considering what Comer said about the check during the news conference Wednesday. “We’ve also revealed,” Comer said in promoting the work of his committee, “how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money in the form of a personal check from his sister-in-law.” It is hard to imagine a more obviously dishonest claim. The failure to note that this was very credibly a repayment of a loan, as though Joe Biden is morally culpable for how his brother earns money to pay him back. And the assertion that this is “laundered China money,” as though, first, this money is proved to have been from that energy-company payment and, second, that it was filtered through some nefarious process to hide the source… Not to be outdone, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) went even further when summarizing the “evidence” against the president that had been accrued to date. “The Oversight Committee recently released two checks,” Johnson asserted. “You see the graphics up here today. These checks are to Joe Biden! One is for $40,000 from China.” It is not. It is from Joe Biden’s sister-in-law. It is in repayment for a loan Joe Biden made. It says so right on the check. But this, according to Johnson, is one of the four most important pieces of evidence the committee has obtained against Joe Biden. Make of that what you will.

But look at that earnest, scrubbed, smiling white face! Would a face like that lie to you?

.@SpeakerJohnson on impeachment inquiry: "These facts are alarming…While we take no pleasure in the proceedings here, we have a responsibility to do it…We owe it to the American people to continue this process but to do it methodically and transparently." pic.twitter.com/A6ZDCSBGUf — CSPAN (@cspan) November 29, 2023

Not to be outdone in the Contemptibles Sweepstakes, Jim Comer blames it on… the (((Jews)))

Every one of these craven cultists deserves to be publicly smacked with a large fish.