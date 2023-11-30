Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

We still have time to mess this up!

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

He really is that stupid.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Republicans in disarray!

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

No one could have predicted…

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Green River – Part 1

On The Road – lashonharangue – Green River – Part 1

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

My spouse and I have taken canoe trips on the Green River about 10 times –  a couple of times with a group, but usually just by ourselves. In 2022 I had back issues that made the trip problematic. We didn’t want to give up these trips so we made some adjustments for 2023.

First, we cut down on the number of miles we had to paddle. We chose a put in location closer to the confluence of the Green with the Colorado River. This allowed us to paddle fewer hours between camping spots. Second, I used a seat that had back support. Third, we used smaller dry bags for our gear so loading and unloading the canoe was easier. Finally, we scheduled rest days where we just relaxed in camp. These accommodations to getting older made the trip much more enjoyable.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 8
Mineral Bottom - Mile 52.1

Our outfitter drove us from Moab through Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land to the start of the trip. I took this picture just before we loaded our gear into the canoe. Sometimes rangers from Canyonlands National Park (which you enter seven miles downstream) will be there to check your permit. However, no one was there that day.

Note: Locations on the Green River are noted based on the distance to where it empties into the Colorado. They are derived from “Guide to the Colorado & Green Rivers in the Canyonlands of Utah & Colorado” by Tom Martin and Duwain Whitis. Please do not rely on these posts when planning a trip as conditions vary considerably based on river levels.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 7
Mineral Bottom Road - Mile 50.6

If you look closely there is a dark brown line that goes up the far canyon wall. That is the road down from the top that our driver descended 900 feet with a van full of people hauling a trailer filled with canoes and all the gear and supplies. I tried not to look down. A spur off that road called the White Rim Trail parallels the river for several miles. It is the line above the vegetation on the lower right.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 6
First Campsite Mile 46.6

It was overcast as we paddled downstream. There was intermittent drizzle and we saw lightning down river. So we made camp just after crossing the boundary to the Canyonlands National Park.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 5
First Campsite Mile 46.6

The next morning the storm was gone and the cliffs were lit by the sunrise.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 4
Second Campsite Mile 36.2

We stayed at our next campsite for two nights. I was moving a dry bag and discovered this small frog underneath. It was maybe 1.5 inches long. We saw a few more during the trip and heard them everywhere.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 3
Second Campsite Mile 36.2

One more shot before we loaded up the canoe and headed downstream. The light and sky were always changing.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 2
Bonita Bend Mile 31.4

This was taken as we paddled downriver. The large block of White Rim Sandstone fell into the river at some point in the geologic past. There are campsites on both sides of the river near it. However, we were heading further to Upper Cabin Bottom.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1 1
Upper Cabin Bottom Mile 25.2

This was photographed at sunrise looking upriver from Upper Cabin Bottom. It is one of our favorite spots on the Green River and we spent three nights there. There is a small rocky shelf about halfway up the bank. With overhanging vegetation and a tarp it is possible to sit in the shade all day and watch the river go by.

On The Road - lashonrangue - Green River - Part 1
Upper Cabin Bottom Mile 25.2

We mostly sat in the shade and read our Kindles. This is looking across the river and downstream in the late afternoon.

Next up – More of the Green River to the Confluence and a little of the Colorado.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.