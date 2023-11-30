On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
lashonharangue
My spouse and I have taken canoe trips on the Green River about 10 times – a couple of times with a group, but usually just by ourselves. In 2022 I had back issues that made the trip problematic. We didn’t want to give up these trips so we made some adjustments for 2023.
First, we cut down on the number of miles we had to paddle. We chose a put in location closer to the confluence of the Green with the Colorado River. This allowed us to paddle fewer hours between camping spots. Second, I used a seat that had back support. Third, we used smaller dry bags for our gear so loading and unloading the canoe was easier. Finally, we scheduled rest days where we just relaxed in camp. These accommodations to getting older made the trip much more enjoyable.
Our outfitter drove us from Moab through Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land to the start of the trip. I took this picture just before we loaded our gear into the canoe. Sometimes rangers from Canyonlands National Park (which you enter seven miles downstream) will be there to check your permit. However, no one was there that day.
Note: Locations on the Green River are noted based on the distance to where it empties into the Colorado. They are derived from “Guide to the Colorado & Green Rivers in the Canyonlands of Utah & Colorado” by Tom Martin and Duwain Whitis. Please do not rely on these posts when planning a trip as conditions vary considerably based on river levels.
If you look closely there is a dark brown line that goes up the far canyon wall. That is the road down from the top that our driver descended 900 feet with a van full of people hauling a trailer filled with canoes and all the gear and supplies. I tried not to look down. A spur off that road called the White Rim Trail parallels the river for several miles. It is the line above the vegetation on the lower right.
It was overcast as we paddled downstream. There was intermittent drizzle and we saw lightning down river. So we made camp just after crossing the boundary to the Canyonlands National Park.
The next morning the storm was gone and the cliffs were lit by the sunrise.
We stayed at our next campsite for two nights. I was moving a dry bag and discovered this small frog underneath. It was maybe 1.5 inches long. We saw a few more during the trip and heard them everywhere.
One more shot before we loaded up the canoe and headed downstream. The light and sky were always changing.
This was taken as we paddled downriver. The large block of White Rim Sandstone fell into the river at some point in the geologic past. There are campsites on both sides of the river near it. However, we were heading further to Upper Cabin Bottom.
This was photographed at sunrise looking upriver from Upper Cabin Bottom. It is one of our favorite spots on the Green River and we spent three nights there. There is a small rocky shelf about halfway up the bank. With overhanging vegetation and a tarp it is possible to sit in the shade all day and watch the river go by.
We mostly sat in the shade and read our Kindles. This is looking across the river and downstream in the late afternoon.
Next up – More of the Green River to the Confluence and a little of the Colorado.
