lashonharangue

My spouse and I have taken canoe trips on the Green River about 10 times – a couple of times with a group, but usually just by ourselves. In 2022 I had back issues that made the trip problematic. We didn’t want to give up these trips so we made some adjustments for 2023.

First, we cut down on the number of miles we had to paddle. We chose a put in location closer to the confluence of the Green with the Colorado River. This allowed us to paddle fewer hours between camping spots. Second, I used a seat that had back support. Third, we used smaller dry bags for our gear so loading and unloading the canoe was easier. Finally, we scheduled rest days where we just relaxed in camp. These accommodations to getting older made the trip much more enjoyable.