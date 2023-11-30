(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

A brief history of the ACA: Obama campaigns on health reform.

ACA passes, barely.

Opposition grows.

Republicans try to repeal and replace.

The backlash builds support for the ACA.

Trump backs lawsuit to overturn the ACA.

Biden enhances subsidies, leading to record enrollment. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) November 29, 2023

I guess we’ll be recreating this battle in *every* election cycle for the foreseeable future, because one of America’s only two presidential political parties has turned into a cult with a senile nutbag as its figurehead. Happy holidays, y’all!



I figured this was going to be the first presidential campaign in many years where the ACA wasn’t going to be a contentious issue. But, if Trump keeps vowing to repeal and replace the law, that could change. https://t.co/FnybDhCcXt — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) November 29, 2023

Kevin Munoz, Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson: We’ve got 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. Donald Trump wants to take away their protections… We’ve got more than 2 million young people under 26. Donald Trump wants to take away their health care pic.twitter.com/96aC2OvKcZ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 30, 2023

They can't square the contradictions of their promises with the reality of actual policy: https://t.co/tUHjhJLY9g — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 29, 2023

Hayes: Trump said he’s ‘seriously looking at alternatives’ to the Affordable Care Act. He’s seriously been doing that for 8 years… It was one of the most unpopular things he championed as president pic.twitter.com/GUTcCxDLqv — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 29, 2023

