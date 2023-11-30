Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Looks Like We're Gonna Have to Defend the ACA *Again*

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Looks Like We're Gonna Have to Defend the ACA *Again*

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

I guess we’ll be recreating this battle in *every* election cycle for the foreseeable future, because one of America’s only two presidential political parties has turned into a cult with a senile nutbag as its figurehead. Happy holidays, y’all!

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m glad Trump admitted it, I guess, but I don’t see how this is the least bit surprising. The other Republican candidates will now have to take the same position.

      The good news is that Biden can campaign in this without being accused of scaremongering except by disingenuous people.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s impossible to remember all the stupid things Trump said and did while president, but I’m pretty sure when he tried to dismantle the ACA, the only “replacement” he could muster was sketchy junk policies sold across state lines, he made a fool of himself by saying something idiotic like “who knew healthcare was so hard,” and he couldn’t kill the ACA with unified control of congress.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cmorenc

      The Trump ACA replacement will essentially amount to giving health-care consumers the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines to get the cheapest rates, with the implication that South Dakota will suddenly become the epicenter of the health insurance industry because it’s the state with the most minimal regulation the way it was long the place with the most minimal requirements for nonresidents to get a SD driver’s license.  And the insurance will be cheaper because it’s stripped of all the consumer coverage protections built into the ACA, including for preexisting conditions.

      Like “Trump University”, the Trump Health Care plan is a scam, sold with the hook “free-dumb”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Rupert Murdoch is set to be questioned under oath on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of voting technology company Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp (FOXA.O) over coverage of debunked vote-rigging claims involving the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said.
      Murdoch will be deposed in Los Angeles, according to that person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The deposition does not appear on the public docket for the case.
      Representatives for Fox News and Murdoch did not respond to requests for comment about the deposition. A representative for Fox Corp declined to comment.
      Florida-based Smartmatic is seeking damages from Fox Corp, Fox News and five individuals: Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who were lawyers for Republican former President Donald Trump; and Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, as well as former Fox host Lou Dobbs.
      Smartmatic alleges in its lawsuit filed in state court in New York that the defendants knowingly spread false claims that the company’s software was used to flip votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden and against Trump.
      Fox has denied the allegations made by Smartmatic.

      Murdoch was also deposed in the Dominion lawsuit. I’m pleased Maria Bartiromo is a defendant. She’s just horrible.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kristine

      Thinking back to the SF con I attended right after the 2016 election and the older white guy who rolled his eyes when I expressed my ACA concerns. Trump isn’t going to touch it, he said.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cmorenc

      @Betty Cracker:

      he couldn’t kill the ACA with unified control of congress.

      That’s because John McCain provided the crucial R vote in the Senate to kill the ACA repeal, and he isn’t there any more, nor are there any more Rs like him in the Senate.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      It must be personal for him because he didn’t keep any of his other promises either and his base doesn’t care and he lies and said he did. I guess it’s different since he can blame McCain for this failure.

      He is obsessive in his hatred (and envy) of Obama though, so it could just be that.

      Anyway- it’s good for Democrats!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Murdoch must be enraged. I wonder which Fox News “personality” he’ll shitcan when forced to settle this case for hundreds of millions of dollars? Maybe he’ll yeet Bartiromo and Pirro.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      They already have an ad out where everyone on their parents policy until 26 will lose their health insurance. True. There’s now been a huge group of people who have cycled into (and out) of that – people make plans around it.

      Reply

