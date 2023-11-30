With a little luck, all the top-tier HATERZ on social media are gonna be so busy discussing Henry Kissinger that the inevitable ‘beta release’ glitches will slip under the news radar for a few precious days…

Nope, but it’s sure as hell gonna be something you see more often https://t.co/rONf17BJnT — ?????????? ????????’???? ???????? ???????? ?????? (@ass_beaters) November 26, 2023

In fairness, I did run across one article (sorta) praising the cybertruck — NYMag‘s business columnist says “Tesla’s Cybertruck Is Striking — and Poorly Timed”:

In the spirit of disclosure, I’m going to admit that I think driving a Tesla Cybertruck would absolutely rule. It’s a fast, weird fantasy car — the kind of concept that usually doesn’t make its way off the Javits Center showroom floor and onto the road. Yes, it looks like something out of a 1980s Ridley Scott movie and it’s made by Elon Musk, but at least you can tell it apart from every other passenger vehicle. Part of what makes it fun is how ostentatious the thing is. It’s the opposite of the anonymous wealth signifiers preferred by the Succession class and the tech titans who control our lives. (Parking it, though, would be a nightmare.) On Thursday, Tesla will start to deliver Cybertrucks after four years of delays and production snafus. As much as I want to own or even just drive one, it’s difficult to imagine a worse environment for introducing a new electric vehicle that is the result of four years and billions of dollars of development. No matter how many people secretly covet a Cybertruck, it faces a very rocky road. As anyone who has seen a certain viral video knows, Musk and Tesla investors may find themselves stranded by the Cybertruck. If the Tesla Cybertruck has this much trouble getting up this tiny little hill, it's going to be toast in half of San Francisco. Sound on to hear it struggle. Can't imagine anyone actually taking this off road.pic.twitter.com/MX59oHIUPu — Adam Pavlacka (@gamescan) November 11, 2023

… Maybe the disappointing levels of buyer interest have something to do with the fact that lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to exploding. Or people are just holding on to the cars they already have for longer. Or there’s nowhere to charge them. But the biggest problem is price: Electric vehicles start at around $27,000, and that’s for a car that goes about 250 miles on a single charge. But most electric vehicles cost around twice as much, with top-of-the-line luxury versions reaching around $100,000. These are lifestyle vehicles for a small segment of the population, the wealthy who want to seem as though they’re not like the other one-percenters in that they actually care about the environment. Have you seen a Rivian? It’s practically an REI store on wheels, complete with the insane pricing. But even with six-figure price tags, Rivian still can’t figure out how to make money. Factor in auto loans now having rates upwards of 5.5 percent. Even Musk has been publicly fretting about how much interest rates are eating into his sales. The other problem for Tesla is that, for the first time, it is delivering a new product when it doesn’t have a majority of the market to itself. Tesla first announced the truck in 2019, when it got more than 250,000 preorders at $100 each, in the first few days. But because of problems with the production and design — which created “high head-toss acceleration” and “structural shake,” according to leaked internal files — Tesla has been pushing back deliveries ever since… And then there’s the actual production. Earlier this month, late prototypes seen in the wild looked like a puzzle that wasn’t put together correctly: There were gaps between the panels that appeared far larger than the “sub 10 micron” accuracy level decreed by Musk. The blind spot was wide, and rear visibility was poor. In isolation, these might be forgivable, especially considering this was still a prototype. But taken together, the car seemed unfinished. Even putting a black wrapping on it didn’t appear to win many converts…

But, but… so fun!

Tesla Cyberwraps could save the Cybertruck from its weird self: -softens look for mainstream customers

-huge margins at $8k price

-more funhttps://t.co/tWL4D6O89M — Tom Randall (@tsrandall) November 29, 2023



[R.A. Lafferty quote: Tongue so firmly in cheek as to protrude from the vulgar bodily orifice.]

The cybertruck looks like it would be really uncomfortable to have sex in the back of, but like with the Popemobile it's not a problem for the target market — Pinboard (@Pinboard) November 28, 2023

Every part of this vehicle looks like it is in a battle to the death with every other part of the truck, all wanting to go in their own direction. It gives me anxiety to look at it it is so aesthetically traumatizing https://t.co/yt9Wc6hgFe — John Cole (@Johngcole) September 26, 2023

“At least nobody will ask you to help them move… “



