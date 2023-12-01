Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Friday Good News Roundup

The DC Circuit rules that Donald Trump CAN be sued for inciting the Jan. 6 crowd. First hurdle cleared!

Trump hasn’t won this case, by any means, but this ruling says that Trump did not demonstrate that he was entitled to have the case dismissed because of President’s official-act immunity. 

Harry Litman calls this a giant step forward toward holding Trump accountable for Jan 6, and a big win for jack Smith and the American people.  It will be interesting to see if our BJ attorneys agree.  From the decision: (bolding is mine, for those of you who aren’t included to read 4 long paragraphs.)

In arguing that he is entitled to official-act immunity in the cases before us, President Trump does not dispute that he engaged in his alleged actions up to and on January 6 in his capacity as a candidate. But he thinks that does not matter. Rather, in his view, a President’s speech on matters of public concern is invariably an official function, and he was engaged in that function when he spoke at the January 6 rally and in the leadup to that day. We cannot accept that rationale. While Presidents are often exercising official responsibilities when they speak on matters of public concern, that is not always the case. When a sitting President running for re-election speaks in a campaign ad or in accepting his political party’s nomination at the party convention, he typically speaks on matters of public concern. Yet he does so in an unofficial, private capacity as office-seeker, not an official capacity as office-holder. And actions taken in an unofficial capacity cannot qualify for official-act immunity.

While we thus reject President Trump’s argument for official-act immunity at this stage, that result is necessarily tied to the need to assume the truth of the plaintiffs’ factual allegations at this point in the proceedings. President Trump has not had a chance to counter those allegations with facts of his own. When these cases move forward in the district court, he must be afforded the opportunity to develop his own facts on the immunity question if he desires to show that he took the actions alleged in the complaints in his official capacity as President rather than in his unofficial capacity as a candidate. At the appropriate time, he can move for summary judgment on his claim of official-act immunity.

Because our decision is not necessarily even the final word on the issue of presidential immunity, we of course express no view on the ultimate merits of the claims against President Trump. Nor do we have any occasion to address his other defenses, including his claim that his alleged actions fall within the protections of the First Amendment because they did not amount to incitement of imminent lawless action: he did not seek appellate review at this time of the district court’s denial of his First Amendment defense, but he could bring that issue before us in the future. We also do not opine on whether executive or other privileges might shield certain evidence from discovery or use as the litigation proceeds. Nor does our decision on a President’s official-act immunity from damages liability in a civil suit treat with whether or when a President might be immune from criminal prosecution.

Instead, we hold only that, taking the allegations in the plaintiffs’ complaints as true as we must at this point in the proceedings, President Trump has not demonstrated an entitlement to dismissal of the claims against him based on a President’s official-act immunity. In the proceedings ahead in the district court, President Trump will have the opportunity to show that his alleged actions in the runup to and on January 6 were taken in his official capacity as President rather than in his unofficial capacity as presidential candidate.

🌸

In related Trump legal news, one of Trump’s lawyers – Jennifer Little – was ordered to testify in the classified documents case this week – if you guessed attorney client privilege pierced because of the crime fraud exception, you win.  Something.  I’ll spare you her photo, but she looks just like you would expect a female attorney hired by Trump to look. (How did he ever hook up with Sydney Powell as an attorney”  Maybe she’s the exception that proves the rule?)

In any case, this one was smart enough to explain the issue to Trump in unmistakable language:

🌸

Dick Durbin Grows a Pair!

It’s called precedent,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chair said of violating the same rule that Republicans ignored to move forward with judicial nominees.

(Personally, I would have gone with “It’s called precedent, you fuckers!”, but that’s just me.)

It wasn’t until after Democrats voted out both nominees and the complaints had somewhat subsided that Durbin had a chance to spell out why this was happening: He was following a precedent set by the last two Republican chairs of the committee, who violated the same committee rule to advance nominees and legislation without giving Democrats a chance to weigh in.
In other words, Durbin was giving Republicans a taste of their own medicine.

“The two preceding chairs of this committee violated the letter and spirit of Committee Rule IV,” he said, referring to a committee rule that requires at least one member of the minority to vote with the majority to end debate on a matter before moving to vote on it.

Durbin said one former chair, Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), violated this rule with a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, and Graham was chair when he broke the rule to advance a partisan immigration bill without Democratic input.

“In doing so, Republicans established a new precedent that I followed on one occasion last Congress and will follow again today,” said the Illinois Democrat. “I’ve said time and again there cannot be one set of rules for Republicans and a different set for Democrats.”

I am not a big fan of Huffington Post, but the whole article is delicious, with one Republican after another expressing disbelief that Durbin would do that, even though the Rs did it when they were in the majority. hahaha

🌸

And of course, Santos has been expelled!

Any other good news to celebrate?

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    79Comments

    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      I’m surprised the lawyer didn’t tell him: “This would be a big no-no.”

      It’s not good news for anyone but this lady and her friends, but: Thief In Australia Steals Truck With 10,000 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

      Reader, please select your own corny first line for this article:

      1. Talk about a sticky-fingered thief!

      2. It’s a crime you just can’t sugar coat.

      3. I’ve heard of stealing some dough, but this is ridiculous.

      The tale began at 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Carlingford, Australia, near Sydney, when a delivery driver working the night shift stopped his van to made a quick stop at a 7-Eleven.

      Closed circuit footage of the scene shows a woman milling around the gas pumps at the attached service station — or “servo” to Australians — and then climbing into the unattended van and driving away.

      What makes the story more compelling than a typical opportunistic vehicle theft is the van’s contents: 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The treats were bound for shops in Newcastle, but instead have now disappeared to parts unknown.

      COMMENTER POLL: Do you typically spell it “doughnuts” or “donuts”? I prefer the latter because it is on my cute words list.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @dr. bloor:  As (fake) Jack Smith likes to say:

      Good morning to everyone who doesn’t have people wishing to piss on their grave.

      or

      Good morning to everyone who didn’t just have their gag order reinstated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ivan X

      Wow, from the Huffington Post article:

      Cotton got so mad he started talking about himself in the third person. “Mr. Cotton says the chairman needs to rethink his decision,” said Cotton, as his name came up in the roll call. “That’s what Mr. Cotton says.”

      Just, wow. These people are weird. And not in a good way.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      How did he ever hook up with Sydney Powell as an attorney”

      She was fantastically good at telling him what he wanted to hear:  That he actually won and here are a bunch of ways Democrats cheated that we can use to overturn the election.  Really, really, really good.  She could rave like a lunatic with passion and sincerity, depicting conspiracies where Trump is The Biggest Winner Ever and his problems are only because bad people are cheating and oppressing him.

      Trump’s needy, narcissistic ego is always, always his most powerful motivator.  She played to it so well she didn’t need any others.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Juice Box

      @HumboldtBlue: Our recently retired mail carrier has five dogs. She made such a fuss over our current dog when he was little that he gets excited whenever he sees a mail truck, because he’s sure it’s his friend. He likes the veterinarian too. We attribute it to having been bottle fed since his mom didn’t make enough milk.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      Good news?  US unemployment below 4%, consumer inflation down near 3%, “misery index” declining and currently at lowest point since COVID hit.

      It’s soshulism I tells ya

      @kindness: and this story is … I can’t even.  Family values.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Juice Box: ​ 

      he gets excited whenever he sees a mail truck, because he’s sure it’s his friend.

      Of course the mail truck brings a friend, Mr. Rogers showed us how friendly mail carriers can be!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      New Deal democrat

      Since this is an open thread, and I was out doing real life things earlier, I wanted to put in my two cents on the expulsion of Santos:

      1. I am glad no Democrats insisted on a criminal conviction. If it is considerably more likely than not that the Member committed flagrant acts of corruption, that ought to be enough, and the investigation and report of the Ethics Committee ought to be enough ‘due process.” And yes, that should also be true of Menendez in the Senate.

      2. Also, it spares me the time-consuming work of digging through Josh Chaffetz’ tome for the half a dozen times when Members resigned without a criminal conviction, because they knew they were going to be expelled anyway if they didn’t.

      3. But most importantly of all, with their majority shrinking to 7 seats (presumably, after a Democrat is appointed to fill the seat), this just highlights like a flashing neon sign how crucial it was that the GOP SCOTUS put their big fat @$$e$ on the scales by mandating that racial gerrymanders in several Southern States had to be used in 2022.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      In the point-and-laugh good news department, X continues to lose advertisers and some are not planning to return.  And now Walmart!

      Walmart Now Latest Company to Pull Ads From X

      Following the footsteps of major corporations like Disney, IBM and Apple, Walmart is the latest company to no longer advertise on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, Reuters reported.
      “We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a representative of Walmart told Reuters.

      That’s gotta hurt.  LOLOLOL

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Burnspbesq

      My view after one quick read is that the D.C. Circuit panel got it exactly right—and I hope we can all appreciate the delicious irony of Jones v. Clinton being the precedent that doomed Trump’s argument.

      He’ll ask for rehearing en banc, and when that’s denied he’ll petition for cert, which there is no conceivable reason for the Supremes to grant.

      Discovery in this case is going to be lit. A rational defendant would settle quickly and call it a day. But “Trump” and “rational” are two words that don’t fit comfortably in the same sentence.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      @New Deal democrat:

      (presumably, after a Democrat is appointed to fill the seat),

      Nitpick: My understanding is that the seat will stay vacant until a special election, which will be in a couple of months. Other than that, yeah.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl:

      Rep. Stacey Plaskett BRILLIANTLY schools Jim Jordan about the hypocrisy of chairing a weaponization committee, but not being interested in Trump’s open threats to weaponize the government.

      This House Dem Caucus has more talented members than I can keep track of!  Rep. Plaskett is one more I hadn’t previously heard of, who is kicking ass along with the best of them.

      Makes you proud to be a Democrat.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:  Stacey Plaskett is amazing.  Her ability to calmly eviscerate the reasons for the hearing (and Jordan) and list all of Trump’s threats and statements (now in the congressional record!) is impressive.

      I had to look her up, she represents the Virgin Islands.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cmorenc

      IF you watched FoxNews, you’d:

      get no clue that Newsom absolutely kicked DeSantis’ ass in the debate hosted by Hannity – just that there were “fiery exchanges”.
      get the impression that Hunter Biden’s offer to testify before open committee was requesting “special treatment” which Comer justifiably refused because Hunter should get same treatment any subject of a committee investigation gets, regardless of partisan background, not special deference.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Leto

      @Ivan X: I posted that article downstairs, but I basically love how their entire argument is: HOW DARE YOU DO THE SAME THINGS WE DID! Durbin has it correct: there can’t be separate rules for Dems and Fascists. FAFO, you shitbags.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Scout211

      This seems like good news.  Trump continues to care nothing about the rest of the GOP party.  His coattails are non-existent.  But good news for Democrats!

      Democratic Senate candidates across the country are relishing the notion of playing off former President Donald Trump’s renewed calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act if he wins the presidency next year.

      Trump’s recent pledge to “REPLACE IT with MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE” gives these Democrats, many of whom ran on fighting the repeal of the popular health care law in 2018, a chance to retool their winning message from six years ago. Polls show that 60% of adults have a favorable view of the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare.

      In Ohio, Democrats aligned with Sen. Sherrod Brown jumped on Trump’s comments, using them to attack the three top Republicans vying to take on the incumbent next year. Reeves Oyster, a spokesperson for the Ohio Democratic Party, pledged Ohio voters “will know that Bernie Moreno, Frank LaRose, and Matt Dolan would attack their access to health care and side with insurance companies.”

       

      In Pennsylvania, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey responded to Trump by saying, “You can bet that I’ll always fight back against MAGA Republican attempts to take coverage away from Pennsylvania families, including those with pre-existing conditions.”

       

      And in Wisconsin, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, someone who was involved in writing the healthcare law, has long used her role in crafting the bill as a key portion of her stump speech. Andrew Mamo, a Baldwin campaign spokesperson, said the senator has “run on the ACA and won before, and she’ll do it again in November.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @New Deal democrat:

      …with their majority shrinking to 7 seats (presumably, after a Democrat is appointed to fill the seat)…

      I don’t think there’s an appointment to fill the seat; there’ll be a special election within 90 days. With some work and a little luck, the seat can be picked up that way.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Rep. Plaskett is one more I hadn’t previously heard of, who is kicking ass along with the best of them

      She was one of the Democratic stars during TIFG’s impeachment #1 or #2. She represents the Virgin Islands.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @WaterGirl: Big publishers won’t take submissions from authors. The author needs an agent to submit the book. From the publisher’s point of view, the agent reduces the amount of weak writing they get. The agent works on commission, so they take only things they think have a prayer of being accepted by the big publisher.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Oh my gosh, Jamie Raskin looks so young in that photo!  It’s not that many years, but damn, he’s been through so much.  But he looks 10 years older.  Just happy that he is still with us.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      geg6

      My good news is that Rob Reiner is making a sequel to (This Is) Spinal Tap with the original cast.  It’s in my top 5 movies of all time, so you know I’ll be there.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      karen marie

      @HumboldtBlue:   How long do you let your chicken dry out in the fridge?

      Someone on Mastodon got a new giant airfryer and did a 4-pound chicken, said it was the best roast chicken they ever ate.  Got me thinking I should roast a chicken.

      Someone else in the thread mentioned they roast a lovely chicken in cast iron.  At my request, they provided a simple recipe (Mark Bitten) but it doesn’t say anything about letting the chicken dry out before roasting.

      I’ll try anything once.

      Before I roast a chicken though, my neighbor offered to split a turkey she got from work if I cooked it.  According to the Kitchn, you can cook it from frozen.  That seems like the easiest route given its size and the lack of fridge space both of us suffer from.  Anyone done that?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jackie

      For you Jackals in the DC area:

      A Washington restaurant is toasting now-former Rep. George Santos’s expulsion from Congress by hawking a new cocktail marking the New York Republican’s ouster.

      Sticky Fingers Diner, in the District’s H Street Corridor, says it’s selling “Adios Santos” grapefruit margaritas beginning Friday.

      snip

      One dollar of each $10 “Adios Santos” drink sold will be donated to the activist group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, according to Sticky Fingers, in order to “help turn the grift into a gift.”

      https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/4337847-dc-adios-santos-expulsion-vote/

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Old School

      Stephen Colbert is set to return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday after suffering a ruptured appendix.

      The Late Show was canceled last week after the comedian had to have surgery. It meant that he wasn’t able to talk to guests including Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, Jon Batiste and Kelsey Grammer, nor air Barbra Streisand taking The Colbert Questionert.

      However, he is planning to be on the show next week and has lined up a guest list of stars.
      On Monday, Sarah Paulson and Jason Isbell will be on the show with the Drive-By Trucker performing with his band the 400 Unit. Tuesday sees Mark Ruffalo and a performance by Daniel Caesar; Wednesday has Nicki Minaj and Sara Bareilles, while he is closing out the week with Rep. Liz Cheney, who is touting a new book with the revelation that Donald Trump was “depressed” and “not eating” after the January 6 insurrection. Sara Bareilles will also perform on Thursday.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      rikyrah

      @karen marie:

      Someone on Mastodon got a new giant airfryer and did a 4-pound chicken, said it was the best roast chicken they ever ate.  Got me thinking I should roast a chicken.

       

      how large an air fryer?

      hmmmmm

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: Polling has only relative value, but I am still interested in early polls so I can look for trend in later ones.

      Anyway, I checked out an Emerson/WJW-TV (Cleveland) poll of the Ohio Senate race and it showed:

      Sherrod Brown 42%  Moreno 32%

      Brown 41%  LaRose 36%

      Brown 41%  Dolan 38%

      Bernie Moreno is a wealthy auto dealer, Frank LaRose is Ohio Secretary of State, and Matt Dolan is a State Senator and member of the family that owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      HumboldtBlue

      @karen marie: ​ 

      Overnight. I seasoned it with salt and some baking powder to dry the skin out (watched a guy do that last week and figured why not give it a try). I’m gonna make some compound butter with a bunch of herbs and spices, rub that under the skin and on top, shove an orange and half an onion in the cavity and roast for about two hours. Oh, on top of potatoes, onions and carrots.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Dan B

      Texas / Scott – Wheels, ordered to remove buoys from the Rio Grande.  I believe it was the (extremely conservative) 5th Circuit.  Word on the street is Texas will ignore the order.

      Reply

