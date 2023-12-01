The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. The complaint was made by a woman who says she has been in a consensual three-way relationship for several years with Ziegler and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. The accuser also alleges there are videos, and the ongoing investigation of the October incident included a forensic search of Ziegler’s phone.

In response to a request for a complaint filed against Ziegler, the Sarasota police provided the Tampa Bay Times with a heavily redacted report from early October that only revealed a few words, including “raped” and “sexually battered.” Nearly all other details from the report, including names, were blacked out, with police citing, in part, an active criminal investigation.

This news broke yesterday via an outfit I don’t think I’ve heard of before, The Florida Center for Government Accountability. Many details in their account are attributed to anonymous sources, but they were right about the investigation, which no one else was covering.

I can easily believe that moralizing family values-type Republicans who constantly lie about queer people corrupting children are secretly living double lives as swingers and rapists — that happens so frequently there are “not a drag queen” memes to go with incidents. But are these accusations true?

The reaction of the Zieglers’ local party and Moms for Liberty makes me suspect there’s something to it. Whereas Republican outfits usually back their people to the hilt and try to dismiss accusations as politically motivated, these organizations sound like they’re gearing up for a PR crisis.

On Thursday, the Moms for Liberty account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted: “Yet another attempt today to ruin the reputation of a strong woman fighting for America. … We stand with @BridgetAZiegler & every other badass woman fighting for kids & America.” The post was later deleted. The Republican Party of Sarasota County said in a statement it was “shocked and disappointed to hear of the reports” concerning the Zieglers. ”The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators,” the group said.

If true, this is a huge deal because of the Zieglers’ close ties to both the Trump and DeSantis camps. Ziegler won the party chair seat over a Tallahassee-based opponent in what was widely seen as a proxy battle between Trump and DeSantis supporters.

Bridget Ziegler not only leads Moms for Liberty, she’s a DeSantis-endorsed member of the Sarasota school board, swept into power on promises to Christianize public education by banning books and persecuting trans people. Bridget Ziegler whipped up support for the Don’t Say Gay law, and she’s one of several prominent culture war kooks/grifters the governor appointed to the oversight board he created to replace Disney World’s existing municipal services board.

We’ll see how this unfolds. The Zieglers’ activities could give new meaning to Florida’s former reputation as a “swing state.” Meanwhile, there’s probably not a single kernel of un-popped corn in the entire peninsula.

