Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

No Justins, No Peace

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / FL GOP Chair Accused of Rape, Sexual Battery

FL GOP Chair Accused of Rape, Sexual Battery

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. The complaint was made by a woman who says she has been in a consensual three-way relationship for several years with Ziegler and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. The accuser also alleges there are videos, and the ongoing investigation of the October incident included a forensic search of Ziegler’s phone.

In response to a request for a complaint filed against Ziegler, the Sarasota police provided the Tampa Bay Times with a heavily redacted report from early October that only revealed a few words, including “raped” and “sexually battered.” Nearly all other details from the report, including names, were blacked out, with police citing, in part, an active criminal investigation.

This news broke yesterday via an outfit I don’t think I’ve heard of before, The Florida Center for Government Accountability. Many details in their account are attributed to anonymous sources, but they were right about the investigation, which no one else was covering.

I can easily believe that moralizing family values-type Republicans who constantly lie about queer people corrupting children are secretly living double lives as swingers and rapists — that happens so frequently there are “not a drag queen” memes to go with incidents. But are these accusations true?

The reaction of the Zieglers’ local party and Moms for Liberty makes me suspect there’s something to it. Whereas Republican outfits usually back their people to the hilt and try to dismiss accusations as politically motivated, these organizations sound like they’re gearing up for a PR crisis.

On Thursday, the Moms for Liberty account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted: “Yet another attempt today to ruin the reputation of a strong woman fighting for America. … We stand with @BridgetAZiegler & every other badass woman fighting for kids & America.”

The post was later deleted.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County said in a statement it was “shocked and disappointed to hear of the reports” concerning the Zieglers.

”The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators,” the group said.

If true, this is a huge deal because of the Zieglers’ close ties to both the Trump and DeSantis camps. Ziegler won the party chair seat over a Tallahassee-based opponent in what was widely seen as a proxy battle between Trump and DeSantis supporters.

Bridget Ziegler not only leads Moms for Liberty, she’s a DeSantis-endorsed member of the Sarasota school board, swept into power on promises to Christianize public education by banning books and persecuting trans people. Bridget Ziegler whipped up support for the Don’t Say Gay law, and she’s one of several prominent culture war kooks/grifters the governor appointed to the oversight board he created to replace Disney World’s existing municipal services board.

We’ll see how this unfolds. The Zieglers’ activities could give new meaning to Florida’s former reputation as a “swing state.” Meanwhile, there’s probably not a single kernel of un-popped corn in the entire peninsula.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Andrew Abshier
  • Another Scott
  • AxelFoley
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. bloor
  • Geminid
  • gvg
  • J.
  • Jerry
  • K-Mo
  • kalakal
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • matt
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • prostratedragon
  • randy khan
  • Raoul Paste
  • RevRick
  • Soprano2
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Guess this counts as the morning open thread.

      If you’re at all into dramatic police procedurals it’s hard to top the French series Spiral. First season (of eight altogether) available on Prime for the month of December, in both subtitled and dubbed versions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kay

      there are videos

      Reminds me of this:

      Jerry Falwell Jr. was the Trump-anointing dark prince of the Christian right. Then a sex scandal rocked his marriage and ended his lucrative stewardship of the evangelical education empire founded by his father.

      The longer these Trump people are on the public stage the more you understand why they embraced Trump despite their claims of religion and morality. They’re all exactly like him. He’s a genuinely good fit for the fundie Right. He’s revealed who they really are.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jerry

      Evidence number infinity that Republicans are all about controlling other people, especially women. This ties in neatly with this:

      Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess

      Is this Trump people sticking a knife in de Santis people? Either way, rooting for injuries. Love to see the in-fighting. And let’s us use it to destroy the whole Moms for Liberty brand. Liberty for some of them, I guess.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jerry

      @Princess: Is this Trump people sticking a knife in de Santis people? Either way, rooting for injuries. Love to see the in-fighting. And let’s us use it to destroy the whole Mom’s for Liberty brand. Liberty for some of them, I guess.

      letthemfight.gif

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Princess: The husband is a Trumper and the wife is a close ally of DeSantis, so I guess it’s a wash? My guess is the greater threat is to Moms for Liberty. Republican men, including the party’s national standard bearer, don’t lose support for sexual depravity up to and including rape. But women are more strictly policed, so hopefully that’ll work to our advantage for once and diminish the power of this highly toxic brand.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Kay: In Fallwell Junior’s case, there was a family tradition to uphold. His brother Jonathan is apparently a morally upstanding pastor, as was (apparently) Jerry Falwell Senior. But back in the day, the grandfather and his brother were well-known Campbell County bootleggers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      Ah, ha-ha!

      By contrast, good, good:

      The Biden White House’s executive order on corporate fees would require companies to show the full cost of a product or service up front, instead of tacking on fees at checkout. In his October announcement of the move, Biden decried the American public getting “taken advantage of and played for suckers” by abusers of the fees.

      Trump is just one of many players in the hospitality industry seizing on resort fees as a way to pad their bottom lines; some estimates indicate they bring in $3 billion a year for the sector.

      They plan to be explicit about this in campaign messaging. So good, good!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      You do start to wonder though. Maybe a substantial portion of them are like this – sanctimonious religious scolds in public, swingers in private, and that’s why their behavior never seems to bother their base. Maybe that’s the disconnect we can never figure out.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dr. bloor

      As always, three-ways for me, but not thee.

      DeSantis is probably trying to figure out how to monetize this.  Maybe a hot vid for every $50 campaign contribution?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      I read quite a bit about it (but not family history) so thanks for that. The interesting part to me was what happened after Falwell at Liberty. A large group of women came forward and said they had been sexually assaulted at the school and they were blamed for the assaults (which Liberty then covered up). It was like Falwell’s downfall freed them to tell the truth about what was going on there.

      Also- “the pool boy” (HAR HAR) was treated terribly by the media. He was not some slick Romeo. He actually was a very naive 20 year old who was himself raised in a conservative Catholic, Republican family. The Falwells were predators. They almost drove him to suicide.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Andrew Abshier

      Sarasota resident here, and Bridget’s shenanigans on the school board were so bad even other conservatives on the board have turned against her.  I have to admit to baleful amusement at the Zigs twisting in the wind now.

      Mr. Ziegler tried to push through at-large representation on the Sarasota County board.  It was defeated in referendum.  He tried again, this time with a special election, and lost then, too.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RevRick

      @Jerry: Or, “the law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.” Anatole France

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      I mean, maybe our “the religious base are being manipulated by these charlatans!” is naive. Maybe the religious base think all of this is fine because many of them are behaving the same way. At some point it becomes not the exception but the rule.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Kay: Another aspect of the Fallwell Junior case: when the sex scandal broke, Liberty University board members were quick to fire Falwell because they already knew he was a day drinker. That was an open secret among Liberty University higher-ups.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @Andrew Abshier:

      Public schools are really resilient as institutions. They’ve been attacked by various factions of the Right since liberals invented them and they usually bounce back after the conservatives get bored or discredited. By their nature the group within the school changes (parents and children) so they’re always sort of in flux. It’s been their great strength.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Barbara

      @Kay: ​I think you are right. Life is messy, everyone has desires, so their point of shared values is mostly just an agreement about who should be punished for failing to uphold the topline creed, not whether they personally failed to meet it in their private life.​

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Princess

      @Kay: And they project all the dissonance of their lifestyles versus what they preach out onto us. We’re their scapegoats in a literal biblical sense — the goat that was killed to remove the sins of the rest of the community.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @Andrew Abshier: Glad to hear there’s pushback at the county level. When I was growing up, Sarasota Repubs were more of the monocle and moneybags variety than the tiki torch and hate-chanting strain. Maybe the Chamber types will reassert themselves eventually, not that they were any prize. But better than open fascists!

      I’m seeing some pushback even in the rural red portions of the state. There’s a Moms for Liberty kook on the Hernando County school board a bit south of where I live who has also riled up members of that deeply conservative community with incessant warring against teachers and district officials. Wouldn’t surprise me if she gets bounced in the next election.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      I’ve seen a lot of the hypocrisy living were I live and practicing law (small town lawyers know everything that goes on) and even I was shocked at video of one of Trump’s early speeches at Liberty. Just so nasty. This bitter, ungenerous tirade about how people take advantage and you can’t ever trust them. I thought “they’re showing this at a religious school?”

      Falwell LOVED it. He was beaming. Another nasty piece of work.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Reactionary politicians are forever railing against the loose morals behind Democratic policies, but the truth is their belief systems have a warping, deleterious effect on their souls. The reality is that, across the board, blue states have lower rates of dysfunction, whether that be teen pregnancies, divorces, alcoholism and drug addiction.
      Reactionary politics reveals the truth that the notion “ the beatings will continue until morale improves,” never works. Systems built on fear, scolding, shaming, and criminalizing ordinary human failures only guarantee that there will be even more failures.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      randy khan

      @NotMax:

      Spiral is excellent, if occasionally hard to watch.  We watched it on MHz, a streaming service specializing in foreign language shows, largely police procedurals.  Other good shows (all very different from Spiral) on MHz include Montalbano (Italy), The Sandhamn Murders (Sweden), and The Art of Crime (also France), plus a pretty amusing Italian adaptation of Nero Wolfe.  (The premise is that he’s been forced to leave the U.S. and has alighted in Rome.)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kalakal

      The Party of the UnFaithful.

      On a personal note have been having a miserable few days. Went to dentist on Weds as a tooth decided to start hurting, looks like I will be having one or maybe two root canals. Basically exploded Weds night, very sore, very swollen. Not a happy bunny

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WereBear

      Color me completely unsurprised.

      Those of us who have functional lives, with close relationships, and an understanding of the world around us, will hopefully never realize what goes in inside a MAGA head.

      Just how desperate, false, and frantic the lives of MAGAs become… or, merely, continue, while balancing the weight of all that brainwashing on their soggy heads.

      They can’t think. Not how an adult thinks.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Yep, the reason they want this strict moralizing religion is because they think they can’t resist their basest impulses without it. When I heard that there was an app that informed on someone viewing porn to help them not do it, my first thought was “I don’t need that BECAUSE I DON’T WATCH PORN.” They’re all terrified of their baser instincts and feel since they can’t control themselves without all these “governors” the rest of us can’t either.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      RevRick

      @Baud: No, I think it’s more a case that the conservative mind begins with the assumption that human beings are shitty, and will do any shitty thing they can get away with. From that assumption they reach the conclusion that liberals are hypocrites, never considering the possibility that liberals don’t start from their sick assumptions.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jerry

      @RevRick: Or, “the law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.” Anatole France

      Oh man, that’s really good. It took me a second read to understand.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.