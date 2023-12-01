From TPM’s Kate Riga:

Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) short, but, by any measure, extraordinary political career crashed to its ignominious end Friday as he was expelled from Congress by over a third of his own conference.

Santos, wearing a coat and watching the totals accumulate, walked around the House floor and shook hands with some of his supporters as it quickly became clear that he’d lose the vote.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gaveled the vote to a close, and said that the governor of New York would be notified. A smattering of applause followed his remarks.