Santos Booted

From TPM’s Kate Riga:

Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) short, but, by any measure, extraordinary political career crashed to its ignominious end Friday as he was expelled from Congress by over a third of his own conference.

Santos, wearing a coat and watching the totals accumulate, walked around the House floor and shook hands with some of his supporters as it quickly became clear that he’d lose the vote.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gaveled the vote to a close, and said that the governor of New York would be notified. A smattering of applause followed his remarks.

Riga noted that in a press conference yesterday, Santos indicated knew this was coming and was already focused on post-congressional life:

“The future — the future is endless,” Santos said, smiling, as he wrapped up his Thursday press conference, the sun breaking over the House office buildings. “You can do whatever you want next. I’m going to do whatever I want.”

Hopefully he wants to try to make a lot of money by peddling scandalous stories about former GOP colleagues. Maybe they’ll even be true! But who would believe him?

Open thread.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Two Democrats voted against expelling Rep. George Santos from the House.
      They were Bobby Scott of Virginia and Nikema Williams of Georgia. Meanwhile, two Democrats voted present: Jonathan Jackson of Illinois and Al Green of Texas.

       

      The resolution required a two-thirds majority vote to succeed. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that 311 members of the House voted to expel Santos. Another 114 voted against the expulsion, with two members recording themselves “present.”

      He is the first member of Congress to be expelled since the Civil War who wasn’t first convicted of a felony.

    7. 7.

      RaflW

      Saw on Bsky that Emmer and Stefanik voted NO on expulsion. GOP leadership is just the sleaziest creeps. Power at any cost, including — at least should be — to their reputations, in defending a guy who stole from multiple people through blatant credit card fraud. Including stealing from a fellow GOP Rep and the Rep’s mom.

      THAT’s what Emmer and Stefanik defended. Disgusting

      And once they knew he was out, why even vote no? It’s stupid as well as craven.

    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      From the NYT:

      Asked by a reporter for his reaction as he strode off the House floor, Santos said: “What reaction? The House voted; that’s their vote.” He warned they just set a dangerous precedent.

      Yes, that very dangerous precedent of kicking out people who lie about literally every single thing about their entire life and identity. OH NOES TEH HORROR. God, what a dramatic little twit.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      His statement.

      GOP Rep. George Santos told CNN after the House voted to expel him that “it’s over.”
      “The House spoke that’s their vote. They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves,” he added.

      When asked if he would still stay and use nonmember privileges because he is not convicted, Santos said, “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”

      Pressed if he knew this was how it was going to go, Santos said, “I had no skin in the game.”
      And then he said, “You know what? As unofficially no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer your questions.”

      Classy, as always.

      ETA:  Alison Rose got there first.

    10. 10.

      Rob

      Oh happy day!!

      However, this news is delaying my departure to look for two rare birds on the other side of my county, as I message friends and we share in the good news.

    11. 11.

      RaflW

      @Betty “Hopefully he wants to try to make a lot of money by peddling scandalous stories about former GOP colleagues. Maybe they’ll even be true! But who would believe him?”

      If he claims he was in a four-way with FL GOP chair Zeigler, Moms-for-book-banning wife & their lady friend, I’d chose to believe that.

    12. 12.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Hopefully that’s the last we hear of Mr. Santos other than minor footnotes in the historical record.

      More importantly, what happens to the district now? The Grauniad indicates that there’s got to be a special election within 90 days; do the Dems have anyone ready to contend for that seat?

    13. 13.

      Shakti

      I’m shocked they actually expelled him.  It’s not like being a pathological liar or a thief or an enabler of child molesters or an insurrectionist who endangers their colleagues  is enough. Maybe the line was “my mom has to sign up for LifeLock now”?  But that can’t be it.

      Whatever could it be?

      *straight face

    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      All in all, it’s been a pretty good week.

      We gave a beautiful sendoff to a great lady.

      Henry Kissinger died.

      Trump was re-gagged.

      Sandra Day O’Connor died.*

      And George Santos was expelled from Congress.

      And it isn’t even noon yet.

       

      *I have mixed feelings about her. Fully aware that she gave us #43 and all that that entailed, and still does, but I don’t celebrate her death the way I do Henry the K’s.

      OTOH, if you had asked me last night if SDO’C were still alive, I would have stated, with great confidence, “No! She died years ago.”

    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Eh.  It was a grift that succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.  He now has a nice financial cushion to launch his next scam – and an online constituency no doubt eager to support him.

      It will be mildly interesting to see what he does next.  Maybe return to Brazil – he does face federal indictments, though, so maybe Argentina (if they still don’t have an extradition treaty with the US).

    18. 18.

      MazeDancer

      @RaflW: Stefanik’s whole-hearted endorsement of Santos, or whatever his name is, helped him immensely.

      People believed he was a nice, gay Jewish boy.

      Hoping LI is mad enough to abandon the GOP.

    19. 19.

      Ken

      Now is when he reveals his One Weird Trick — the House voted to expel George Santos, but he’s really Anthony Zabrovsky, so he’s still in!

