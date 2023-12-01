From TPM’s Kate Riga:
Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) short, but, by any measure, extraordinary political career crashed to its ignominious end Friday as he was expelled from Congress by over a third of his own conference.
Santos, wearing a coat and watching the totals accumulate, walked around the House floor and shook hands with some of his supporters as it quickly became clear that he’d lose the vote.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gaveled the vote to a close, and said that the governor of New York would be notified. A smattering of applause followed his remarks.
Riga noted that in a press conference yesterday, Santos indicated knew this was coming and was already focused on post-congressional life:
“The future — the future is endless,” Santos said, smiling, as he wrapped up his Thursday press conference, the sun breaking over the House office buildings. “You can do whatever you want next. I’m going to do whatever I want.”
Hopefully he wants to try to make a lot of money by peddling scandalous stories about former GOP colleagues. Maybe they’ll even be true! But who would believe him?
Open thread.
