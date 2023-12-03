Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I had a topic for tonight, and the post was ready, but I decided on a last-minute change.

How about if we use this post tonight as a way for you guys to share any ideas you might have for future Medium Cool topics? We had one of these a year or so ago when I announced that BGinChi was running off to be department chair :-) and this seems like a good time for another one.

If you’re game for that, have at it! And if you don’t have any ideas to share (not possible!) feel free to talk about anything culture-related.