That Time of Year- Balloon Juice Pet Calendars for Sale

Actually it’s been two years, but we are back in fine form, and it is time to support Athenspets and see your favorite and not so favorite (THURSTON) pets featured. The original announcement:

2024 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars are ready to order on Cafe Press!

Calendar A – Lily on the cover

Review the 2023 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar A!

Calendar B – Steve on the cover

Final Preview of 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B! 1

All proceeds go directly to Athenspets!

Order calendars here.

There were a few requests to add a pet to the calendar, but there were too many to squeeze in, and not nearly enough to make another calendar, so that option didn’t turn out to be feasible.

But we can do a Favorite Dogs & Cats series in December, like we did last year, so you can share your pets with us!   (regardless of whether they are in the calendar or not)

And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested.  We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.

Balloon Juice Pet Postcards can be ordered here.  There are some really great postcards!

Any questions?

Yay! This is something we do that is objectively a good thing.

