Sunday Morning Open Thread: Lazy Sunday Morning

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 
Some would call it cat libel, but some cats really *are* deliberately destructive little bastids — the orange traffic cone in our household would absolutely vote Republican, if he had thumbs and a fake ID.

Small treat for fans of holiday decorating:

This is in New Hampshire, where Biden is notoriously *not* on the (illegitimate under current rules) primary ballot:

    36Comments

    6. 6.

      Memory Pallas

      I’ve started thinking that maybe there should be Biden rallies – or perhaps Democracy rallies. Something in a venue with admission, entertainment, security – maybe a certain amount of open mike where people stood up and and said why they treasure democracy and don’t want to live in a dictatorship. I would go. I would consider going, like, monthly, and traveling around the country as though following the Grateful Dead.
      Does anyone else think this should happen?
      Does anyone else have any idea how to make this happen?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I had a Republican cat once. Mean as hell everyday and twice on Sunday. Had three legs and a bad attitude. Used to beat up the neighborhood golden retriever. We finally got him into therapy. Turned out he had a deep-seated fear of donkeys. Once he came to understand that elephants and donkeys are not what the political parties are actually composed of, he became an Independent and got involved in local politics. Of course it was all a scam. He just wanted to hang out with the fat cats and mooch treats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      First world problem.

      And the beat goes on. One item ordered via Amazon on Black Friday sale supposed to arrive yesterday. The tracking page now suddenly reads as follows:

      Arriving December 21
      Originally expected December 2

      C’est la vie. ;)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Big’s full name is “Big Fucking”, but they generally only use their first name, sort of like Adele or Madonna.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      O. Felix Culpa

      The Biden Xmas decorations are lovely, but none so memorable (perhaps not in the best way) as Melania’s murder trees.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Andrew Abshier

      Back in 2004, I had a calico cat and was living in Sarasota, Florida.  We had a hurricane coming in so I took in my yard signs for Democratic candidates.  I was working in another room when I heard kitty screaming and commotion.  I went out and found my yard signs down with claw marks in them!

      After that my cat’s name was Cali, The Republican Cat!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      So it rained last night, and will continue to do so for most of the day. New puppy (Coco, we made it official) is showing significant reticence to going outside. We want you to poop outside, puppy!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Suzanne:

      Heh, my old puppy is also reticent about going outside in the rain. (Which is to say, he becomes a refusenik.)  Can’t wholly blame the puppers, though. I too prefer indoor plumbing and its comforts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RevRick

      Humble bragging here: our church, St. John’s UCC, Allentown, has established a Green Team to lead us in a year-long process of becoming a Creation Justice Church. The process is divided into quarters: the first being education and theological groundwork; the second, an inventory of what we as a church and individually are doing; the third, taking action; and the fourth, expanding our reach through larger connections. I kicked things off with some factoids in our weekly announcements, beginning with Svante Arrhenius’ paper on the greenhouse gas effect of carbon dioxide in 1896. I preached a sermon on the enormity of the challenge ahead and the need for hope. In January, our pastor will preach a month-long sermon series “For All Creation Sing!”, and we will distribute a 60-day challenge of prayers, Scripture readings and reflections to members and friends focusing on care of creation.
      We are looking forward to Bill McKibben’s national Zoom presentation on Earth Day.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Scout211: I was mightily impressed when he had to do George Santos doing an Elton John impression.

      We just watched that this morning. Which got us talking about Lorne Michaels and SNL over the years. Which somehow took me down a rabbit hole of famous people who’d flunked their SNL auditions.

      Reply

