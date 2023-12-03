(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)



Some would call it cat libel, but some cats really *are* deliberately destructive little bastids — the orange traffic cone in our household would absolutely vote Republican, if he had thumbs and a fake ID.

Small treat for fans of holiday decorating:

Watch as the halls of the White House fill with magic, wonder, and joy. ? pic.twitter.com/jwGnwEkiDM — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2023

Queen Latifah and Auntie Dionne are among the honorees at this Sunday's #KCHonors!

VP and Second Gentleman will join POTUS and FLOTUS for this event that will be broadcast on December 27 (CBS/Paramount+).

And yes, we're excited to see what Madam VP is wearing ?? pic.twitter.com/YiQPhBkcDh — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) November 30, 2023

This is in New Hampshire, where Biden is notoriously *not* on the (illegitimate under current rules) primary ballot: