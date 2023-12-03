Some would call it cat libel, but some cats really *are* deliberately destructive little bastids — the orange traffic cone in our household would absolutely vote Republican, if he had thumbs and a fake ID.
Small treat for fans of holiday decorating:
Watch as the halls of the White House fill with magic, wonder, and joy. ? pic.twitter.com/jwGnwEkiDM
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2023
Queen Latifah and Auntie Dionne are among the honorees at this Sunday's #KCHonors!
VP and Second Gentleman will join POTUS and FLOTUS for this event that will be broadcast on December 27 (CBS/Paramount+).
And yes, we're excited to see what Madam VP is wearing ?? pic.twitter.com/YiQPhBkcDh
— KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) November 30, 2023
This is in New Hampshire, where Biden is notoriously *not* on the (illegitimate under current rules) primary ballot:
Jeffries: Teddy Roosevelt had the square deal. FDR had the new deal. Truman had the fair deal. What President Biden and Democrats have accomplished in the last few years is a big deal. Now, Joe Biden says it a different way. I left out a word. pic.twitter.com/RfIW3stG02
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 2, 2023
