Late Night Open Thread: Speaker Johnson & the Domestic Terrorists

It could be argued there’s an outside chance Speaker Johnson really believed the Capitol tapes would show ‘peaceful tourists’ quietly browsing the People’s Palace. Or it could’ve been argued, if he hadn’t immediately hustled to cover up criminal behavior by tampering with the evidence. A revered Republican tradition!


    17Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      When I rob a bank, I’m gonna demand my face be blurred out in the surveillance video.​ 

      I’ll give Joe credit for his timing. The sign of the cross works very well in his favor too, one of the few men in public life who appear to genuinely practice their faith.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      So my understanding is that DOJ already had the tapes, and has for a long time, ie he’s not actually concealing anything.  Ergo either he didn’t know it and he’s kind of scary stupid, or he DID know it and he’s just performing for the rubes (which of course he’s doing in either case).

      And I think I then read that there was a hasty retraction by some nameless spokesdroid, who said he was trying to “protect” the rioters from “retaliation” by “others” explicitly NOT law enforcement, which tends to support the Scary Stupid theory.

      Either way, it’s evidence of intent.  And, y’know, OMG, Republican hypocrisy, yada yada, roll the tape.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @bbleh:

      And I think I then read that there was a hasty retraction by some nameless spokesdroid, who said he was trying to “protect” the rioters from “retaliation” by “others” explicitly NOT law enforcement, which tends to support the Scary Stupid theory

      At the beginning of the investigation, a lot of the rioters were turned in by family members etc., but I imagine the number of tips of those sort has dropped way down over the last almost three years, just because anyone who wanted to turn in their crazy uncle or whatever has already done so.

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      Johnson: We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ

      Who is “We?”

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @dmsilev: yeah I think this is just more rube-bait, because I think the comment also included words like “violent,” ie they were trying to “protect” the rioters from imaginary Enemies of America like BLM and “Antifa” and, I dunno, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.  I think somebody somewhere got to Johnson or a senior aide and said, ahem, (1) obstruction of justice and (2) they already have the tapes you moron, and this was the wholesome-America pivot they came up with.

    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: IIUC, because the Govt didn’t release *all* the tapes, there are still individuals who haven’t been identiified.  IIRC there was a case a few months ago where the FBI appealed for help from the public, and the public responded by identifying the perp-in-question.

      So I conjecture (it’s only conjecture, I could very well be wrong) that what Johnson is afraid of, is that if he releases all the tapes unblurred, there’ll be a whole lotta Sedition Hunters out there (as well as ex-{GF,wife} who’ll drop a dime on his dear heroes).

    C Stars

      C Stars

      It doesn’t really matter to the rubes; the optics of it matches perfectly with their general conspiracy theory-addled worldview. First it was: “When ALL the tapes are released, then we’ll know what REALLY happened.” And now the tapes are released and it’s just kinda more of the same disgustingness, but when they add the distortions over people’s faces it makes it seem mysterious. And then to frame it as “We must protect these people from retaliation…” I mean, nothing really has to make sense to the maga folks as long as it tickles their paranoia bone, right?

    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @C Stars: “well, those were heroes donchyano!  They were fighting to preserve our way of life!  Of course we shouldn’t want them to face punishment for standing up for real Americans, for the America we grew up with, just trying to make America great again!”

      /s

