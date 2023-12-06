Republican House Leadership has apparently taken action to hide criminal behavior. If the Department of Justice believes the videos at issue constitute evidence, then this video blurring action by House Republicans could constitute obstruction of justice. https://t.co/Qesr8Qeo5G — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 5, 2023

It could be argued there’s an outside chance Speaker Johnson really believed the Capitol tapes would show ‘peaceful tourists’ quietly browsing the People’s Palace. Or it could’ve been argued, if he hadn’t immediately hustled to cover up criminal behavior by tampering with the evidence. A revered Republican tradition!

House GOP: We need to release all the Jan. 6 footage so people can see what actually happened. <Jan. 6 footage shows MAGA and QAnon insurrectionists assaulting police, damaging property, and committing other crimes> House GOP: OK not what *actually* actually happened. Not that. https://t.co/YFBottrRap — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) December 5, 2023





This is an admission that Speaker Mike Johnson is destroying evidence of people committing crimes. If they were just strolling through the Rotunda (à la peaceful tourists), there would be no need to blur their faces. These are people breaking things and smearing feces on walls. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 5, 2023

"Hey thanks for the tapes Mr Nixon, seems like there's some weird gaps in them…oh well, probably nothing worth worrying about" https://t.co/LO9Rvpodck — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) December 5, 2023

Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution https://t.co/KHUhqH0kCW — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 5, 2023

This building fusion between the GOP and right wing paramilitary activity is bringing us towards *failed state* territory. https://t.co/C4o4Yo4RC6 — Eric L. Robinson (@UticaEric) December 5, 2023