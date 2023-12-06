(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The United States announced a new package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine valued at up to $175 million. We are grateful for your unwavering support. This is a great congratulation to our warriors on Armed Forces Day. Capabilities provided in today’s package include air… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 6, 2023

🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸

Unless the Biden administration and the Democratic caucuses in both chambers of Congress can make something happen in the next week or so, this is going to be one of the last packages of US aid to Ukraine:

New US aid package for Ukraine with $175 million of arms and equipment. “Unless Congress acts to pass the President’s national security supplemental funding request, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine.”https://t.co/WL2OTtNrdv — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 6, 2023

Biden: “Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess, simple as that… Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership, not just Ukraine, but beyond that.” https://t.co/km0Z3jezY6 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 6, 2023

The Russians opened up on Ukraine again overnight:

russian terrorism shall not pass!



Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Forces shot down 41 out of 48 "Shahed" kamikaze drones in our sky.



Also yesterday, warriors of the Air Command “South” destroyed a russian SU-24M bomber near Zmiinyi Island. Glory to Ukrainian defenders! 📹:… pic.twitter.com/8WD0aoMbcx — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 6, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine will fight for its own interests and for the fair interests of every free nation – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today was a long and very meaningful day. The Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. My congratulations, warriors! Thank you for your strength and courage. I thank everyone who defends Ukraine, our national interests and the interests of our society. All of us in Ukraine are grateful. I honored our warriors with state awards. The day before, I signed several decrees on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces – in total, more than 700 warriors were honored. All of them are worthy. I visited a military hospital to thank the doctors and support the guys recovering from wounds. And I am grateful and proud of all the military doctors of Ukraine, all our combat medics, all the nurses who save the lives of the wounded warriors and bring them back to life after heavy attacks by the occupier. Today I also visited Okhmatdyt – on the occasion of St. Nicholas Day. And it is symbolic that according to the updated calendar, two holidays now coincide – the Day of our Armed Forces, the basis of defense, and St. Nicholas Day. Life itself shows that the dreams of our children, the security of Ukrainian families, and the culture of the Ukrainian people are possible only on the foundation of the mighty and respected Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their results – together with all the Defense and Security Forces of our country. It is important that the strength of our warriors truly returns security to our people, our children, and Ukrainian cities. Today, the First Lady of Ukraine and her team visited two special schools in Zhytomyr region – the Superhero Schools. In total, there are 11 such schools already. These are state institutions under the patronage of Olena, which are established at children’s hospitals. Sometimes children need to be treated in a hospital for months, undergo long rehabilitation. And for them not to lose out on education, there are schools and special teachers in hospitals that allow children to undergo treatment and study at the same time. It is important for this initiative to expand, for new educational institutions to be opened in the regions. I am grateful to everyone who helps with the work of the Superhero Schools and who, on days like today, helps create a real holiday for all children of Ukraine – no matter where they are. Today we also had a lot of international work. We managed to return to Ukraine eight more Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia from our temporarily occupied territory. I am grateful to the State of Qatar for its effective mediation and to Dmytro Lubinets, the Ombudsman, and the entire team that is working on this issue. Our Ukrainian delegation, including Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Head of the Office Andriy Yermak, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, is actively working in Washington. There were important meetings, particularly in the U.S. Congress, and with representatives of President Biden’s administration. Secretary of Defense Austin, Secretary of State Blinken. The work is highly active, and as a result, we have good, necessary signals for Ukraine. And also a new package of American assistance, military support. I am grateful to the United States for their support! I took part in a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. It is already a tradition that Ukraine is represented at such summits. I thanked Japan and Mr. Prime Minister Kishida for the productive and principled Japanese presidency of the Group of Seven. Next year Italy will be holding the presidency, and we are already discussing with Giorgia, Mrs. Prime Minister of Italy, the priorities of the Italian presidency. It was important for me to thank each of the G7 leaders for their personal leadership. There is a new powerful statement of the Group of Seven, in particular, in support of Ukraine. Many important things for our country, for our people, are included in the statement. Today I also addressed the participants of the conference in Washington, DC, dedicated to our joint work with America on defense production. It is very important that our agreements with President Biden are gradually being implemented. Minister for Strategic Industries Kamyshin has had a lot of meetings in Washington these days. But that’s not all… I would also like to recognize the work of Ukrainian law enforcers and Prosecutor General Kostin with their partners in America. These are important steps – the United States has indicted four Russian military personnel suspected of committing a war crime – torturing a U.S. citizen. For Ukraine, it is crucial that every crime committed by the Russian occupiers is thoroughly investigated and given a lawful and fair legal process, leading to an appropriate verdict. And our institutions, together with our partners, are actively working on this. One more thing. I held a meeting with international relations officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office. We are preparing a vigorous continuation of December and an active beginning of the next year. Ukraine will fight for its own interests, for the fair interests of every free nation. Because when we can defend ourselves, it strengthens everyone else in the world who, like us in Ukraine, values freedom and the international order. I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! And may the memory of all Ukrainian heroes of different times who fought and gave their lives to keep Ukraine alive remain bright. Glory to Ukraine!

Together with my colleagues, met with @SpeakerJohnson. We discussed the situation on the frontlines and urgent needs of Ukraine. I am grateful to the Congress for its bipartisan support of Ukraine. We expect help and support to remain unwavering. The victory of Ukraine serves… pic.twitter.com/1NEsUh8fEE — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) December 6, 2023

Unfortunately, Minister of Defense Umerov’s effort are unlikely to make a difference:

Breaking: Ukrainian President Zelensky will not attend classified briefing virtually anymore because of a “last-minute” matter, says Sen Schumer. Zelensky also didn’t end up appearing virtually at the House briefing, lawmakers said. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 5, 2023

Never thought I'd see the day when American politicians sold out democracy, sold out Europe – all for the sake of petty internal politics. Thank God these people weren't in power during WW2, or we'd all be speaking German. While they squabble, Ukrainians are dying & Putin's… https://t.co/QUU2P0YB03 — Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) December 5, 2023

Hey, @nytimes, stop calling Ukraine a "former Soviet republic." This framing plays into Russia’s imperial ambitions & erases Ukraine's sovereign history pic.twitter.com/Vy3XFMsD5W — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 6, 2023

For those of you marking Advent on your calendar’s this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 6. Today, we would like to say «Vielen Dank» to our German friends @BMVg_Bundeswehr for their unwavering support in our fight for freedom. We are grateful for Marder IFVs and all the military support provided to Ukraine. Marder is one of the best… pic.twitter.com/inuiornvDB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 6, 2023

Today is also Ukrainian Armed Forces Day.

Congratulations on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/PGqG3Zy007 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 6, 2023

Today, the whole Ukraine celebrates the Armed Forces Day! 🇺🇦 warriors have become a symbol of military skilfulness and indomitability for the whole world. They march forward, sweeping away the enemy and leading us towards Victory. Glory, honor and thanks to everyone in the… pic.twitter.com/rgL8jk0TLG — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 6, 2023

Kyiv:

The cost!

A monument to the Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Matsievsky was opened in Kyiv 📹 : Ukrinform

Just lit up blue and yellow Christmas tree at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv! Instead of a star, the Ukrainian coat of arms shines on top🎄✨ pic.twitter.com/IERkMFLp9C — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 6, 2023

Avdiivka:

Loss of a rare Russian 120mm 2S34 'Khosta' self propelled artillery. Avdiivka front. This is the Third known loss. First two losses are dated back to March and April 2022.https://t.co/RVVfWWpGOs pic.twitter.com/HyT1MC6XFT — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 6, 2023

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Exclusive footage from the 79th Brigade shows a Russian serviceman unsuccessfully attempting to take down a Ukrainian FPV drone aimed at him. Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/HvlXKrXrFf — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 6, 2023

Also, today it was reported that the tanks with fuel and lubricants were targeted in Donetsk today pic.twitter.com/l46Rg6OCX6 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 6, 2023

Lyman/Kreminna Axis:

HIMARS strike on a Russian transport helicopter. Presumably today, Lyman/Kreminna front area. https://t.co/dFvHoyuKxs pic.twitter.com/F3zZmFRB09 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 6, 2023

Russian occupied Luhansk:

In Luhansk, near the Avangard stadium, a car in which there was a deputy of the so called “LPR” Oleg Popov was blown up. Russian sources confirm his death. pic.twitter.com/5wNE7Z2k11 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 6, 2023

Near Moscow:

Now we can think, who killed him, them or us… — Vladyslav Starodubtsev (@VlStarodubtsev) December 6, 2023

Ukrainian special forces killed former lawmaker near Moscow, officials say https://t.co/LwVTlzcu9t — Financial Times (@FT) December 6, 2023

Here’s the details from The Financial Times:

Your daily Patron!

First, some adjacent material from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense:

A furry friend is also liberating 🇺🇦 land! 📹: @United24media pic.twitter.com/2gdBF0JcD7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 6, 2023

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns Передаю вітання прямісінько від Святого Миколайчика, ну і від себе❤️ Вірте в чудеса, добро та любов 💫 А я по традиції дарую вам чарівний лизь! 👅 🤭 ♬ оригінальний звук – Patron_official

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Greetings from St. Nicholas, and from myself ❤️ believe in miracles, goodness and love 💫 And I traditionally give you a magic lick! 👅 🤭

