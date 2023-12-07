Moms for Liberty cofounder Bridget Ziegler used to seek the spotlight. She was behind Ron DeSantis when he signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill she loudly championed (second adult blonde from the right). The bill’s statehouse sponsor, former Rep. Joe Harding, was also looking on (directly behind the governor).

Harding, a squinty fascist who spent his short political career yapping about his Christian values, has since resigned and been sentenced to prison after the DOJ busted him for small business loan scams. And as everyone now knows, Ziegler’s husband, FL GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, is being investigated for rape, and both bible-thumping Zieglers told investigators they’d had three-way sex with the accuser in the past.

The Moms for Liberty extremist organization is trying to distance itself from Bridget Ziegler, but at least one out of state chapter has adopted a less embarrassing brand name due to the Ziegler scandal fallout. This week, Bridget Ziegler resigned her gig at the conservative Leadership Institute think-tank, where she was in charge of training other religious kooks to take over school boards.

But so far, she’s hanging onto her Sarasota County School Board seat. She’s also still a DeSantis-appointed member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, which the governor created to punish Disney for criticizing the Don’t Say Gay law.

The school board meets next week. The tourism board met yesterday. Since this scandal is getting wall-to-wall coverage in Florida, lots of people wondered if Bridget Ziegler would show up in person to the board meeting as usual. Nope — she chickened out.

Ziegler phoned in on Zoom, appearing as a disembodied “BZ” on a screen. The other DeSantis-aligned religious fanatics and grifters on the board were present and ignored the BZ elephant in the room.

Instead, they stuck to their talking points, yammering about Disney’s operational fuckups to provide cover for the governor’s blatant attacks on free speech. But in the public comments portion of the meeting, a hero emerged in the person of Celebration, Florida resident Debra McDonald.

After noting that the governor has called on accused rapist Christian Ziegler to resign as FL GOP chair, McDonald took up the issue the board ignored: (Daily Beast)

“Bridget should follow,” McDonald continued. “Mrs. Ziegler has not made Florida a better place. She is the face of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ revolution, which brought this board to where it is, to this place today, and has caused untold harm in our classrooms and in our communities…” “(Bridget Ziegler’s) role in demonizing members of the LGBTQ community is hurting the state, while she has apparently been a part of the letter B in that group,” McDonald wryly observed. Then she addressed BZ directly. “Bridget, you need to do what is best for the greater good,” McDonald said. “We live in a free Florida, not an autocratic pseudo-Christian dictatorship.” McDonald again spoke to the board as a whole. “What Mrs. Ziegler does privately with other consenting adults is no more our business than it is the behavior of the other consenting adults,” McDonald said. “It is the rank hypocrisy of attacking others for what she personally practices that should disqualify her for a position of public trust.” With that, McDonald returned to her seat in the audience.

Well done, Ms. McDonald!

I hope Sarasota residents will show up at next week’s school board meeting and follow McDonald’s example. Both Zieglers need to be hounded out of public life, and if the husband is found guilty of the crimes he’s accused of, he should go to jail for a long time. Enough with these spiteful fucking hypocrites.

Is it possible that this massive scandal implicating the state’s GOP establishment and its AstroTurf activists, combined with DeSantis’s humiliating flop on the national stage, will inspire Florida Republicans to rethink their approach? Not until they start losing elections, and they’ve been winning since the turn of the century.

That said, normies are getting an extremely unflattering close-up of the state’s culture warriors. And the hard-right state supreme court is expected to clear the way for the governor’s six-week abortion ban to take effect any day now.

It’s hard for a Democrat to be optimistic about Florida politics, so I’m a pessimist as a defense mechanism. But I will say it’s rare to see the stage set so completely for voter backlash to party overreach. We shall see.

Open thread.