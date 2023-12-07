Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FL Republicans phoning it in

Moms for Liberty cofounder Bridget Ziegler used to seek the spotlight. She was behind Ron DeSantis when he signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill she loudly championed (second adult blonde from the right). The bill’s statehouse sponsor, former Rep. Joe Harding, was also looking on (directly behind the governor).

DeSantis signing Don't Say Gay law

Harding, a squinty fascist who spent his short political career yapping about his Christian values, has since resigned and been sentenced to prison after the DOJ busted him for small business loan scams. And as everyone now knows, Ziegler’s husband, FL GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, is being investigated for rape, and both bible-thumping Zieglers told investigators they’d had three-way sex with the accuser in the past.

The Moms for Liberty extremist organization is trying to distance itself from Bridget Ziegler, but at least one out of state chapter has adopted a less embarrassing brand name due to the Ziegler scandal fallout. This week, Bridget Ziegler resigned her gig at the conservative Leadership Institute think-tank, where she was in charge of training other religious kooks to take over school boards.

But so far, she’s hanging onto her Sarasota County School Board seat. She’s also still a DeSantis-appointed member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, which the governor created to punish Disney for criticizing the Don’t Say Gay law.

The school board meets next week. The tourism board met yesterday. Since this scandal is getting wall-to-wall coverage in Florida, lots of people wondered if Bridget Ziegler would show up in person to the board meeting as usual. Nope — she chickened out.

Ziegler phoned in on Zoom, appearing as a disembodied “BZ” on a screen. The other DeSantis-aligned religious fanatics and grifters on the board were present and ignored the BZ elephant in the room.

Instead, they stuck to their talking points, yammering about Disney’s operational fuckups to provide cover for the governor’s blatant attacks on free speech. But in the public comments portion of the meeting, a hero emerged in the person of Celebration, Florida resident Debra McDonald.

After noting that the governor has called on accused rapist Christian Ziegler to resign as FL GOP chair, McDonald took up the issue the board ignored: (Daily Beast)

“Bridget should follow,” McDonald continued. “Mrs. Ziegler has not made Florida a better place. She is the face of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ revolution, which brought this board to where it is, to this place today, and has caused untold harm in our classrooms and in our communities…”

“(Bridget Ziegler’s) role in demonizing members of the LGBTQ community is hurting the state, while she has apparently been a part of the letter B in that group,” McDonald wryly observed.

Then she addressed BZ directly.

“Bridget, you need to do what is best for the greater good,” McDonald said. “We live in a free Florida, not an autocratic pseudo-Christian dictatorship.”

McDonald again spoke to the board as a whole.

“What Mrs. Ziegler does privately with other consenting adults is no more our business than it is the behavior of the other consenting adults,” McDonald said. “It is the rank hypocrisy of attacking others for what she personally practices that should disqualify her for a position of public trust.”

With that, McDonald returned to her seat in the audience.

Well done, Ms. McDonald!

I hope Sarasota residents will show up at next week’s school board meeting and follow McDonald’s example. Both Zieglers need to be hounded out of public life, and if the husband is found guilty of the crimes he’s accused of, he should go to jail for a long time. Enough with these spiteful fucking hypocrites.

Is it possible that this massive scandal implicating the state’s GOP establishment and its AstroTurf activists, combined with DeSantis’s humiliating flop on the national stage, will inspire Florida Republicans to rethink their approach? Not until they start losing elections, and they’ve been winning since the turn of the century.

That said, normies are getting an extremely unflattering close-up of the state’s culture warriors. And the hard-right state supreme court is expected to clear the way for the governor’s six-week abortion ban to take effect any day now.

It’s hard for a Democrat to be optimistic about Florida politics, so I’m a pessimist as a defense mechanism. But I will say it’s rare to see the stage set so completely for voter backlash to party overreach. We shall see.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • Chat Noir
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • coin operated
  • Geminid
  • Jackie
  • Miss Bianca
  • Old School
  • Percysowner
  • RaflW
  • Ruckus
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Trivia Man

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Have local press started noting that BeeZee has been busy being bi? Have they asked her why it’s OK for her to be bi, but not others? Have they asked her whether her bi-ness has led her to groom children for a  “bisexual lifestyle?”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Percysowner

       

      We have a sane judge in Texas A Texas judge ruled that a pregnant woman who sued the state seeking an abortion can legally terminate her pregnancy . The judge is female, which may have helped. The Attorney General has not responded so far, although I’m sure he will try to force her to carry the child, watch it die slowly and painfully AND lose her ability to ever have another child.

      Trisomy 18, sometimes called Edwards syndrome, is a chromosomal condition that can cause heart defects and other organ abnormalities. In about half of the cases, the fetus dies before birth. Many children who are born with it die within a few days, and more than 90% die within a year.

      Attorneys for the state argued Cox’s condition – as laid out in the court filings – was not severe enough to meet the state’s medical exception standard and that the judge would be essentially changing the law if she granted the temporary restraining order.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      The House vote on censuring Jamaal Bowman over the fire alarm incident was 214 for, 191 against, with 15 Democrats and 24 Republicans listed as “not voting.” I’m not sure if these last were present or skipped the session. Maybe some of both.

      Three Democrats voted Yea. One report says they were Chris Pappas (NH), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA), and Jahana Hayes (CT).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      coin operated

      It is the rank hypocrisy of attacking others for what she personally practices that should disqualify her for a position of public trust.

      The Republican Party writ large

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sister Golden Bear

      The Moms for Liberty extremist organization is trying to distance itself from Bridget Ziegler, but at least one out of state chapter has adopted a less embarrassing brand name due to the Ziegler scandal fallout.

      Moms For Three-ways?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Miss Bianca: “For my friend, everything; for my enemies,  the law” — Oscar R. Benavides, President of Peru from 1933 to 1939

      It was a fricken’ misdemeanor  and he already pled guilty just to get it over with.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      Rethuglicans have, for most/all of my decades, very often offer/pass laws that limit what humans can do, when they are things they do themselves. I’m thinking that it’s possible the word hypocrite was coined to describe them. I call it “Freedom for me, Fuck You.”

      Reply

