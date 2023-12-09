Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

He really is that stupid.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

So STARZ is my streaming service of the month. Since cutting cable and everything down to basic internet, I’m just relying on Netflix (which comes with my internet), Amazon Prime (which I have because I have things delivered all the time), and one other service per month, rotating. So I have Starz until I work through every series I want to watch, and then I will move on to something else.

With Startz, I have been screaming through the historical fiction drama- watched the White Queen and the White Princess, and now moved on to the Spanish Princess, which I am very much enjoying. They are great fun, and the casting has been so great- Rebecca Ferguson as Elizabeth Woodville, Jodie Comer as Elizabeth York, and Charlotte Hope as Catherine of Aragon. They were so good I can’t imagine anyone else playing them.

It got me to thinking- if I had to be a king/queen/prince/princess, when and where would have been the best- which royal family? Which era? What would have been the best civilization not in the modern era.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Chris
  • kalakal
  • mvr
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      mvr

      I always wind up thinking about these best time to be alive questions from the bottom.  Since I would not likely have made it to the upper/ruling class.

      But if I did, I would have liked to be on the Supreme Court in the last 40 years or so. (I guess that is modern era, so I guess I’m cheating.  But I think quite frankly that I would not want to go back, either to the US in the 50s or the world before then.)

      (If only to tell Scalia and Alito and Thomas what I think of them.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The Bernadotte family in Sweden. Post-Napoleonic wars. Comparatively low chance of being invaded, deposed, or otherwhise fucked with. Just enough prestige and celebrity to get what you want in life without being regular tabloid fodder.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      E1 was pretty cool for her time.  Louis XVI was the Enlightenment.  And the Emperor Meiji was thought pretty well of.

      Although I admit I first read the post as “xxx is my screaming service of the month,” which I thought was a new and excellent aspect of our entrepreneurial economy, and that led me to airport security screaming, and then things went even further downhill…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      Of modern royals, I will note that Derek Guy is always praising King Felipe of Spain for being impeccably tailored. And in this era, looking good in nice clothes is really what royalty is all about.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chris

      Being the King of Thieves seems like a good and, if done properly, righteous gig.  I say go for Sherwood Forest around the time of the Third Crusade.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.