So STARZ is my streaming service of the month. Since cutting cable and everything down to basic internet, I’m just relying on Netflix (which comes with my internet), Amazon Prime (which I have because I have things delivered all the time), and one other service per month, rotating. So I have Starz until I work through every series I want to watch, and then I will move on to something else.

With Startz, I have been screaming through the historical fiction drama- watched the White Queen and the White Princess, and now moved on to the Spanish Princess, which I am very much enjoying. They are great fun, and the casting has been so great- Rebecca Ferguson as Elizabeth Woodville, Jodie Comer as Elizabeth York, and Charlotte Hope as Catherine of Aragon. They were so good I can’t imagine anyone else playing them.

It got me to thinking- if I had to be a king/queen/prince/princess, when and where would have been the best- which royal family? Which era? What would have been the best civilization not in the modern era.