Jack Smith Is Not Messing Around -> Straight to the Supreme Court

Not a slow news day today!

DC Indictment News

Petition to the Supreme Court

      Dmbeaster

      This is really smart.

      And if the Supremes will not take the case now, it hugely reinforces the ability of the trial judge and the DC Circuit to permit the case to go forward without delay despite alleged immunity.

      Will Trump’s lawyers agree to the petition?  It undermines their strategy of delay.

      Martin

      Yeah, what’s the point of not going straight to USSC? It’s not like they’re going to actually give a shit about any lower court ruling on something like this, and it’s not like anyone is going to care about any lower court ruling on something like this. The question of presidential immunity has massive consequences, so why fuck around?

      Plus it seems like a safe move.

      West of the Cascades

      Also, this puts huge political pressure on Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett (the most “institutionalist” of the Sinister Six) to (a) rule expeditiously, i.e. in time to preserve the March 4 trial date and (b) to rule there is no immunity in these circumstances (because if they rule there IS immunity the utter lawlessness of the Supreme Court becomes a big issue in the 2024 elections – as if Dobbs didn’t already make it so).

      scav

      Certainly defuses the while concept of the Supremes being viewed as a threat / cudgel.  Speaks to the strength of the evidence, legal foundations and case.  That’ll ruffle a few cages and get the ketchup to hit the fan.

      realbtl

      Is it too much to hope that TFG is turned down by one or more of “his” SC judges and he goes after them like he has against everyone else who has thwarted him?

      Edmund dantes

      I like this move. Smart to move the ball forward to where it is going to end up anyways.

      Will be fun watching the supremes try to punt on it considering how they’ve  become very active in recent years about taking cases before they are actually ripe.

      catclub

      @Martin: They could try to come up with a narrow ruling

      Meddling in elections is part of the duties of the President. They read it written in invisible ink in the consty.

      smith

       
      @Martin: ​
       They may be corrupt, but they’re not dumb (well, most of them anyway), and they know that if they make the president supreme, then they no longer will be.

      cain

      Speaking of Supreme court – the young lady couldn’t wait for the SCOTUS to hear her petition in regards to her abortion and fled Texas to get an abortion. This means that a price tag is going to be put on her head thanks to Texas law. The fact that she had to flee so she could a) save her life b) protect the ability to have more children – should underscore where the hell this country is going when it comes to women.

      At the same time, we’re talking about whether a former president can get immunity for crimes. Absolutely bonkers.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cain:

      Speaking of Supreme court – the young lady couldn’t wait for the SCOTUS to hear her petition in regards to her abortion and fled Texas to get an abortion. This means that a price tag is going to be put on her head thanks to Texas law. The fact that she had to flee so she could a) save her life b) protect the ability to have more children – should underscore where the hell this country is going when it comes to women.

      Oh, but Texas is so business friendly, the taxes are low (not), and jobs plentiful, so say all the idiots moving there. Who cares about our civil rights as long as I get paid?

