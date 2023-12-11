Not a slow news day today!
BREAKING: Jack SMITH has gone straight to SCOTUS on the question of presidential immunity for Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. charges and he’s seeking to expedite the matter. The petition:https://t.co/g8EMllnhDe
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 11, 2023
BREAKING: Explaining ⬇️the Smith filing seeking direct Supreme Court review now of the presidential immunity/double jeopardy Trump claims, so as to preserve the March 4 trial date. https://t.co/cbqUZcTJlK
— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) December 11, 2023
DOJ could’ve played it passive, and tried to suggest to the court that it didn’t need to take up the immunity issue. But it realized that was a longshot and not candid besides; so they very smartly decided to jump the gun.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 11, 2023
