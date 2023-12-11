Remember all the ooga-booga scaremongering about organized retail crime (ORC) this summer and fall? Con-media outlets ran breathless reports on an alarming rise in organized retail theft, usually accompanied by video of group smash-and-grab attacks on stores.

These reports were and probably still are a staple on Fox News and its con-media imitators. The implication being that rampant crime is part of everyday life in Joe Biden’s America, where liberal governments and prosecutors coddle criminals, unleashing chaos.

It wasn’t just liars and propagandists on right-leaning media. More respectable outlets like AP, CNN, the WaPo editorial page, Fortune, etc., also ran with the story. Well, it turns out it was all bullshit.

Smash-and-grab incidents do happen and have always happened, but the ballyhooed retail crime wave this year didn’t. This Popular Information report traces the crime panic back to a single source who was irresponsibly cited by multiple outlets.

The source was an executive who led an outfit called National Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail (CLEAR), which sounds suspiciously like an organization that would have a vested interest in perceptions about retail crime. He offered a wildly inaccurate interpretation of outdated statistics in a hearing. An excerpt from PI’s report:

The citation for the “research” by the National Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail (CLEAR) was actually a 2021 Congressional testimony by Brendan Dugan, then-President of CLEAR. Dugan testified that “CLEAR estimates that organized retail crime accounts for $45 billion in annual losses for retailers.” But in a recent interview with RetailDive, Dugan admitted that CLEAR did not conduct any research on ORC. Instead, Dugan was referring to the NRF’s estimate for total shrink from 2016.

The panic didn’t just play out in the media. As PI reports, lawmakers from both parties ran with that bullshit stat and crafted policy to combat the nonexistent ORC hordes. Naturally Republicans, including Trump, took it several steps further, using the phony stat to threaten violence.

Of course, none of this is shocking from con-media outlets. The Murdoch Cinematic Universe takes every opportunity to scare the shit out of its recliner-bound shut-ins because the more angry and afraid people are, the more willing they become to empower fascist blowhard Republicans.

But it’s alarming that mainstream outlets fell for this horseshit from one person from that particular organization. Would reporters swallow claims about the negative health effects of consuming butter at face value if they came from the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” people? Maybe!

It’s a shame because there were lots of important issues to cover this summer and fall instead of this ORC hooey. Like Orange Sauron’s increasingly unhinged fascist rhetoric. Or maybe women losing access to 21st century healthcare in the wake of the Dobbs decision. That they ran with the fake crime panic instead is a tell about priorities, and it’s rarely democracy and almost never women.

Open thread.