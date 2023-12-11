Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Retail Crime Wave That Wasn't

Remember all the ooga-booga scaremongering about organized retail crime (ORC) this summer and fall? Con-media outlets ran breathless reports on an alarming rise in organized retail theft, usually accompanied by video of group smash-and-grab attacks on stores.

These reports were and probably still are a staple on Fox News and its con-media imitators. The implication being that rampant crime is part of everyday life in Joe Biden’s America, where liberal governments and prosecutors coddle criminals, unleashing chaos.

It wasn’t just liars and propagandists on right-leaning media. More respectable outlets like AP, CNN, the WaPo editorial page, Fortune, etc., also ran with the story. Well, it turns out it was all bullshit.

Smash-and-grab incidents do happen and have always happened, but the ballyhooed retail crime wave this year didn’t. This Popular Information report traces the crime panic back to a single source who was irresponsibly cited by multiple outlets.

The source was an executive who led an outfit called National Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail (CLEAR), which sounds suspiciously like an organization that would have a vested interest in perceptions about retail crime. He offered a wildly inaccurate interpretation of outdated statistics in a hearing. An excerpt from PI’s report:

The citation for the “research” by the National Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail (CLEAR) was actually a 2021 Congressional testimony by Brendan Dugan, then-President of CLEAR. Dugan testified that “CLEAR estimates that organized retail crime accounts for $45 billion in annual losses for retailers.” But in a recent interview with RetailDive, Dugan admitted that CLEAR did not conduct any research on ORC. Instead, Dugan was referring to the NRF’s estimate for total shrink from 2016.

The panic didn’t just play out in the media. As PI reports, lawmakers from both parties ran with that bullshit stat and crafted policy to combat the nonexistent ORC hordes. Naturally Republicans, including Trump, took it several steps further, using the phony stat to threaten violence.

Of course, none of this is shocking from con-media outlets. The Murdoch Cinematic Universe takes every opportunity to scare the shit out of its recliner-bound shut-ins because the more angry and afraid people are, the more willing they become to empower fascist blowhard Republicans.

But it’s alarming that mainstream outlets fell for this horseshit from one person from that particular organization. Would reporters swallow claims about the negative health effects of consuming butter at face value if they came from the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” people? Maybe!

It’s a shame because there were lots of important issues to cover this summer and fall instead of this ORC hooey. Like Orange Sauron’s increasingly unhinged fascist rhetoric. Or maybe women losing access to 21st century healthcare in the wake of the Dobbs decision. That they ran with the fake crime panic instead is a tell about priorities, and it’s rarely democracy and almost never women.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Oh yes. I heard a whole lot about this supposed scourge here in CA because all the wingnuts loved using it as another cudgel against Newsom, as though if it were real, it would be the governor’s job to stop shoplifters. Also apparently no one ever stole anything under Republican governors, which is definitely true since when I got arrested for shoplifting, California was under the stewardship of that well-known far-left flaming liberal, Pete Wilson.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      Well, the fact that chains like Target have closed stores in a few urban areas where shrinkage is particularly high, and retailers like CVS are changing how some items are displayed (in a less immediately customer-accessible manner) to prevent shrinkage -isn’t exactly helping to undermine the “organized retail theft” narrative, even though the primary theft mode is ad hoc individual shoplifting rather than organized gangster ops.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      Thank you for this, Betty. I always felt these retail crime wave statistics were hinky. One of the responses below the article talks about the poor inventory management and under staffing at these stores.  But no, itsa crime wave, not store practices. FFS

      Do they get to write off these “losses” on their taxes?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      @cmorenc: Maybe, but there’s some doubt about those rationales too. If I were a Target executive, I’d rather blame crime than internal fuckups on product mix, etc. No one is saying crime isn’t a problem. But it’s a bad idea to take press releases at face value too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JaySinWA

      @cmorenc: External theft isn’t even the majority of shrinkage.

      From the linked article:

      Another 28.5% of shrink comes from employee theft. External theft, according to the NRF, accounts for just 37% of all shrink. So how does ORC, a subcategory of external theft, account for more than half of all shrink?

      The answer is it doesn’t. And it’s not even close.

      Over half of the shrinkage was a combination of process/controls and employee theft. another 8.9% was unknown or other causes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chris

      Remember all the ooga-booga scaremongering about organized retail crime (ORC) this summer and fall?

      At the same time as retail giants everywhere were cutting their staffing to the bare bones, thus ensuring that there are as few people as possible to catch or deter thieves and that what people are there are so overwhelmed by the job they couldn’t do it even if they wanted to?

      Yeah, it was transparent bullshit right from the start.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      @cmorenc: I mean, it’s not always the reason, but often when people steal stuff it’s because literally just being alive is so damned expensive that no one can afford the shit they need. Granted, stealing electronics and such is usually for reasons other than penury, but often people take food or clothes or such because they need those things and can’t afford them.

      Reply

