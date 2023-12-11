Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles, who replaced right-wing activist James O'Keefe earlier this year, says she's quitting the group after discovering "evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties" that she's given to law enforcement. https://t.co/NXJSJvdaBF

Giles was okay with serving as JOKeIII’s minion, and happy to take over when the board got too nosy about Jim’s expenses, but she is *not* going to jail for him. Per CNN, “Project Veritas CEO quits, citing ‘strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties’”:

Hannah Giles, the chief executive of Project Veritas, said Monday she has stepped down from her role at the right-wing group “effective immediately,” after discovering evidence that the organization has engaged in “past illegalities.”

“Though I had high hopes when I joined the organizations, I stepped into an unsalvageable mess — one wrought with strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties,” Giles wrote in a post on X. “Once such evidence was discovered, I brought the information to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”…

Giles was appointed to the top job in June 2023, four months after the organization’s previous chief executive, O’Keefe, was ousted from the group.

The removal of O’Keefe from the nonprofit organization that he founded came after an internal memo signed by members of the staff and presented to the group’s board alleged that O’Keefe was “outright cruel” to his employees. Project Veritas later said James “spent an excessive amount of donor funds” on “personal luxuries,” including $150,000 in black car services and a chartered flight.

In August, the Westchester County, New York, district attorney’s office announced it was investigating the allegations against O’Keefe.