Monday Evening Open Thread: Project Veritas CEO Jumps Ship

Monday Evening Open Thread: Project Veritas CEO Jumps Ship

60 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Giles was okay with serving as JOKeIII’s minion, and happy to take over when the board got too nosy about Jim’s expenses, but she is *not* going to jail for him. Per CNN, “Project Veritas CEO quits, citing ‘strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties’”:

Hannah Giles, the chief executive of Project Veritas, said Monday she has stepped down from her role at the right-wing group “effective immediately,” after discovering evidence that the organization has engaged in “past illegalities.”

“Though I had high hopes when I joined the organizations, I stepped into an unsalvageable mess — one wrought with strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties,” Giles wrote in a post on X. “Once such evidence was discovered, I brought the information to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”…

Giles was appointed to the top job in June 2023, four months after the organization’s previous chief executive, O’Keefe, was ousted from the group.

The removal of O’Keefe from the nonprofit organization that he founded came after an internal memo signed by members of the staff and presented to the group’s board alleged that O’Keefe was “outright cruel” to his employees. Project Veritas later said James “spent an excessive amount of donor funds” on “personal luxuries,” including $150,000 in black car services and a chartered flight.

In August, the Westchester County, New York, district attorney’s office announced it was investigating the allegations against O’Keefe.

O’Keefe has set up another, less visible to normies ratf*cking op-shop already, but I haven’t been able to find much information about its exploits — which, I assume, means it’s not doing all that well. Seeing him indicted for financial crimes would be a nice year-end present, even if ACORN can never be resurrected.

    1. 1.

      japa21

      strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties

      I could have saved her a lot of time by telling her that was a no-brainer conclusion.

    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Or as a blogger 15 or so years ago called it:

      “The Claude Rains Memorial Gambling Awareness Award”

    13. 13.

      Nukular Biskits

      With respect to the lead-off tweet, anyone who jumped in to captain the sinking ship USS Veritas was either colossally ignorant of its shady history or, with malice aforethought, didn’t care.

      Either case is not a flattering characterization of Hannah Giles’s judgment.

    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      “So you took the job in order to hand over documentary evidence of the organisation’s flagrant crimes to the authorities?”

      “No, I took the job to get in on the grift and make contacts, but when I got there I realised O’Keefe had shit the bed so badly I was better off cashing out.”

      Do you –

      A) Mark this person as an awful human being best avoided except to keep them away from any position of influence. Ever?

      B) Put a blank cheque and a job offer to become the New York Times’ latest star columnist in front of her and smile ever so winningly while waggling a pen?

      Over to you, America’s Establishment.

    15. 15.

      kindness

      Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles was shocked there was gambling going on.  She called the cops.

      ‘Here are your winning Madame Giles’ said an assistant.  Thought everyone here apparently…

    18. 18.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Meidas Touch is reporting that SCOTUS has accepted Jack Smith’s motion for expedited review of his petition!

    24. 24.

      twbrandt

      Giles has a long history with O’Keefe – she posed as a prostitute in the videos that closed down Acorn. She knew what she was getting into when she took over PV.

    29. 29.

      Harrison Wesley

      I guess it’s because I have such a small circle of friends, including some who are a lot further right than I am, but I really am taken aback (how naive!) when I read about these dreadful people.  That doesn’t make me a Pollyandrew, just a hermit who needs to get hit over the head from time to time with reality.

    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      “I stepped into an unsalvageable mess — one wrought with strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties,” Giles wrote in a post on X.

      I think she meant ‘fraught,’ not ‘wrought.’

    33. 33.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      More interesting Jack Smith news:

      Special counsel Jack Smith has extracted data from the cell phone Donald Trump used while in the White House and plans to present evidence of his findings to a Washington, D.C. jury to demonstrate how Trump used the phone in the weeks during which he attempted to subvert the 2020 election.
      In a court filing Monday, Smith indicated that he plans to call an expert witness who extracted and reviewed data copied from Trump’s phone, as well as a phone used by another unidentified individual in Trump’s orbit.
      The data from Trump’s phone could reveal day-to-day details of his final weeks in office, including his daily movements, his Twitter habits and any other aides who had access to his accounts and devices. The data, for example, could help show whether Trump personally approved or sent a fateful tweet attacking his vice president, Mike Pence, during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

      ETA: looks like that story dropped fairly recently. The Beast is probably gonna erupt again on his little posting site. No “spokesperson” this time. Let ketchup fly!

    36. 36.

      Alison Rose

      JFC. On a NYT article about the fucking Texas Supreme Court ruling against the woman seeking an abortion, the second comment I see starts out with:

      I am very much against the use of abortions for birth control.

      NO ONE FUCKING DOES THIS. That is an anti-choice canard to make pro-choice people seem like bloodthirsty sociopaths. I’ve known a whole lot of people with uteruses in my life, and some of them were hella slutty (I say that with zero judgment, slut it up, babe), and not a one of them consistently banged bareback and just said “who cares i’ll just get another abortion lol”. He does say he’s against what’s happening to this woman, but the whole comment is just as fucking dumb as the first sentence. This is all Pelosi and Biden’s fault for not passing a federal abortion law!!!! You know, because that would have been so easy and totally possible.

      I hate people.

    37. 37.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      I stood on the slopes of Mount Versimilitude and cried out loud “Make this world comprehensible to me!”

      The Gods heard, but boy are they cruel fuckers.

    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @eclare: ​
       

      Your winnings, sir

      Damn, beaten by zhena.

      My mom would have loved you folks. She was a big movie buff, and if that wasn’t her favorite line from Casablanca, it was in the top five for sure.

    42. 42.

      Miss Bianca

      @Alison Rose: You know where they used abortions routinely as birth control? The USSR and other Eastern Bloc countries. Because they *couldn’t* get reliable birth control for the most part.

      Wonder if that’s changed.

    43. 43.

      Ken

      @RaflW: So, uh, what did this person ‘run’ exactly?

      I think the team that’s trying to sort out the FTX bankruptcy is getting paid. As CEO, would she be paid to do that?

    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Alison Rose: ​
       

      NO ONE FUCKING DOES THIS.

      I must disagree with you on this semantic point. A backup means of birth control is still a means of birth control.

      If there are women who are taking oral contraceptives, or using a diaphragm or IUD or whatever, but get pregnant anyway and choose to have an abortion, then the abortion is their backup means of birth control, and a backup means of birth control is still a means of birth control.

    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken: ​
       

      Though with one simple edit, “one wrought with strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties” wrought works just fine.

      You’re right, it does! Nice catch.

    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      Agree, although I also agree that the right thinks it’s used as the primary means of birth control.

      Well, it’s not like those fuckers ever feel constrained by the truth.

    49. 49.

      Nukular Biskits

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I got your point but the fact remains, IMHO, it’s nobody else’s f’ing business but the pregnant woman’s.

      The right makes a big deal with the talking point about women using abortion as a means of “birth control”.  Duh fucking duh.  It’s their decision.

    50. 50.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Alison Rose: People don’t do this, no. Not in the way these psychopaths want people to think.

      I have a friend who’s always wanted to be childless, but doctors literally wouldn’t tie her tubes or do other similar things. So she had abortions when birth control they DID allow her to use failed. I’m told this is not particularly uncommon.

      And these people DO think that she should have been stuck with a baby neither she nor the father wanted, and she’s using abortion as ‘birth control’ to escape the consequences of her actions. Ghouls, the fucking lot of them

    51. 51.

      cain

      @lowtechcyclist: Not to speak for Alison, but I interpreted her message to mean that women do not have the attitude that if they get pregnant they can just use abortion to get rid of it. It’s the attitude, not the mechanism.

    55. 55.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Miss Bianca:

      Wonder if that’s changed.

      It has gotten better, but per the Guttmacher Institute, it’s still not good.  And if American women of childbearing age had abortions at the rate that Russian women do, there’d be 3,000,000 abortions in the U.S. every year.  So if there’s any RW bullshit going around that the Russians are more ‘pro-life’ than we are, well first of all they’re massacring a metric ton of Ukrainians (and their own soldiers) for no reason other than they feel they should own Ukraine, so pro-life my ass, but also Russian women have a lot more abortions per 1000 women of childbearing age than American women do, since the ‘pro-lifers’ don’t give a single solitary damn about life outside the womb.

    56. 56.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      @kindness: I’d say our choices are

      1) She was indeed aware of the shenanigans, hates O’Keefe’s guts for whatever personal reasons you can come up with, and saw this as a wonderful chance to do him over.

      2) She was aware he wasn’t entirely on the up and up, but didn’t realize just how bad it was, and (maybe) acted on the advice of counsel, or just basic common sense.

      3) She knew he was crocked & had turned it into a grift machine, and was either disgusted at the waste of a good rat-f*cking shop or pissed that he’d ruined the grift & the donors had turned off the tap.

      4. She is astoundingly naive and thought the mass of red flags surrounding the office was a drill team that was one of O’Keefe’s theatrical side projects.

      I find #4 is less probable because O’Keefe was pretty blatant and there’s an open investigation. So the cynical options are more likely. I have trouble seeing an open and obvious rat-f*cking operation attracting the innocents among us.

    58. 58.

      Alison Rose

      @MisterForkbeard: Sure, but as noted in my reply above, that’s not what people mean when they say “I don’t like when people use abortion as birth control”. They mean people who literally use no other method, let themselves get pregnant constantly, and get an abortion every time. THAT does not happen, or if there are people who do it, they are an infinitesimal portion of the uterus-owning population and we don’t need to make laws based on what a few complete idiots do.

    60. 60.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MisterForkbeard: ​
       

      I have a friend who’s always wanted to be childless, but doctors literally wouldn’t tie her tubes or do other similar things. So she had abortions when birth control they DID allow her to use failed. I’m told this is not particularly uncommon.

      That’s horrible! What mf’ing business is it of a doctor to deny that to her?

      Well, sure, the doc thinks: she might change her mind someday. But adults get to make decisions they may deeply regret later on. We have agency. That’s what it means to be a freakin’ adult.

      Has a man ever experienced anything like that when he wants a vasectomy? ROFLOL.

