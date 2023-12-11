You know what? There’s a lot of shit to do when you plan to move cross country for a couple months. It’s nothing too onerous or difficult- just dozens of little things.

So that’s what I have been up to. And eating everything from my freezer.

I have been cruising through the Spanish Princess. It’s been fun. For the record, that queasy/appalled/detached look Margaret Pole gets on her face whenever something unpleasant happens- that is how I feel on the inside when someone I don’t know talks to me in public.