Open Thread

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

You know what? There’s a lot of shit to do when you plan to move cross country for a couple months. It’s nothing too onerous or difficult- just dozens of little things.

So that’s what I have been up to. And eating everything from my freezer.

I have been cruising through the Spanish Princess. It’s been fun. For the record, that queasy/appalled/detached look Margaret Pole gets on her face whenever something unpleasant happens- that is how I feel on the inside when someone I don’t know talks to me in public.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      … that is how I feel on the inside when someone I don’t know talks to me in public.

      Alas indeed that a large fraction of the country hasn’t learned to deal with such instinctive feelings other than to scream about building walls and prisons and such.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Arizona’s gain is WV’s loss.  And I bet you do have some wonderful food stored up to nosh through.

      Where will you spend the holidays?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Apropos of nothing in particular, we’ve been thinking / talking about Leonard Bernstein a lot lately. We’re kind of Bernstein stans (as I believe the kids say) around here. A lot of Bernstein-related stuff happened kind of simultaneously and sort of coincidentally.

      • It started with Bradley Cooper doing the rounds to publicize Maestro, so we saw those interviews and that had us talking about Bernstein and agreeing that we would see it when it hit Netflix.
      • A chorus I sing in performed Bernstein’s Mass a week ago (written for the opening of the Kennedy Center in 1971) and that had us reading and talking a lot about the craziness of the premiere. (Among other notable events, Nixon boycotted it for stupid reasons).
      • We went up to Princeton to hear Westminster Choir College’s annual Christmas concert. My wife is an alum, got there in ’78. She missed singing with Bernstein by a few months because he left the NY Philharmonic about then, performing instead with Zubin Mehta as conductor.
      • The night before the Princeton concert, we decided to see a movie in Princeon and the local movie house was playing… Maestro! So we went. Learned about how Felicia died of cancer and how deeply that affected Bernstein.
      • Then we started talking about the timeline of the events in the movie (they opted not to show dates on any of the events depicted, so we had to do some Googling to map this out). And we realized that the reason Bernstein stopped working with the NY Philharmonic in ’78 was it was exactly when Felicia was dying, and he withdrew from public life to be with her.
      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      I can already sense the posts we will get once you get to Arizona. Oh, sweet Jesus pulling lapsed Catholics from purgatory while the flames from Ol’ Scratch’s lair tickle their feet, it’s gonna be a ride.

      Went back and started re-watching The Bear. I started it a few months ago but quit it for some reason. It is good TV.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      brendancalling

      Philadelphia jackals!

      This Saturday I will be teaching a two-step lesson with my gal Miss Elizabeth at the Baby’s First Rodeo Winter Formal, at the legendary Ortlieb’s Bar. It’s an early show, doors are at 6:00. I’m guessing the lesson starts around 7:00. The bands, Ramona and the Holy Smokes w/the Red Tailed Rounders, are both great. $20.00.

      We’ll have a good time, everyone is welcome! You don’t have to be a great dancer to learn how to two-step!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      frosty

      We go through the same thing packing up the trailer for a cross-country trip. Basically down-sizing everything we’ll need that will fit. So far it’s worked. I get home and look at the clutter and think that maybe I should just throw everything else out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: ​A chorus I sing in performed Bernstein’s Mass a week ago

       OMG, how fantastic! I saw a recording of the production on PBS sometime in the early 1970s and it blew my mind. I can hear some of the music and lyrics in my memory, and see Alan Titus in his accumulation of vestments.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @H.E.Wolf: I have to confess that there are only two pieces of classical music that I’ve heard live that I’ve failed to enjoy (both times a friend was in the chorus or orchestra, that was why I was there) & one of them was Bernstein’s Mass & the other was by someone named Messiaen or something like that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      Enjoy AZ in December and January! It’s the best time of year to be there. Stay through the palo verde exploding in yellow flowers (load up on allergy meds). And then…. GTFO. Summer is coming.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      catclub

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: IN the late 70’s my wife met a woman who talked about her piano lessons as  a kid, and her  useless teacher.

      The teacher would always tell she was bad because “Lenny can play this, why can’t you play this?” Lenny was Leonard Bernstein.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Rose Weiss

      JC, I’m counting on a mile by mile report of your cross-country journey. I’ve been reading about your opinions and your life for probably 20 years so I feel like you’re part of my family.

      Reply

