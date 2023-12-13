Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Let’s finish the job.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


 
Proud to be a Democrat (not a traitor)!


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ben Cisco
  • lowtechcyclist

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.