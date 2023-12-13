The US Supreme Court tossed competing appellate rulings on an executive order President Biden has since revoked that required all federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. https://t.co/dlL4YzWUIB
— Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) December 11, 2023
For nearly a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing following weeks of decline and relatively low levels throughout the summer, according to CDC data. https://t.co/wirYZcA0i0
— ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2023
Weekly U.S. COVID update:
– New cases: 244,848 est.
– Average: 206,628 (+20,570)
– States reporting: 50/50
– In hospital: 17,632 (+2,342)
– In ICU: 1,818 (+77)
– New deaths: 1,682
– Average: 1,390 (+117)
1/7
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 11, 2023
Last night's update: Nearly 245,000 new cases https://t.co/lAkysTc8Rx
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 11, 2023
December 11th Update:
Biobot downgraded last weeks signal to 815k. WW still rising, though stuttering a bit this week, as we've seen in early Dec in past years.
🔸870,000 new infections/day
🔸1 in every 380 became infected today
🔸1 in every 38 people currently infected pic.twitter.com/KcN8CSQEbT
— JWeiland (@JPWeiland) December 12, 2023
Scientists have been watching two new Covid variants, BA.2.86 and JN.1, that they say carry an alarming number of mutations. The two together make up about 9% of cases in the U.S. and appear to be on the rise, according to the CDC. Here's what to know. https://t.co/noJaRtP3UY
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 7, 2023
(Unpaywalled gift link)
======
Patients and activists are putting up billboards all around the world (including the UK, US, and Canada) to warn people about Long COVID and advocate for prevention and treatment. Great work! pic.twitter.com/N0tneb3h2k
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) December 11, 2023
#Longcovid Every child is at risk & their risk is increasing with reinfections, yet schools are unmitigated for #COVID. A thread of stories from children around the world. #MakeSchoolsASaferPlace
Unable to walk and housebound at the age of 12. https://t.co/CJjTma08Kd
— Esther (@ELHopkins) December 10, 2023
(link)
Hospitalizations (bottom graph) going up in the Netherlands coincident with JN.1 getting dominant, from @JosetteSchoenma pic.twitter.com/NWpQ0y6Wzi
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 8, 2023
A tale of two very different Covid inquiries https://t.co/WkGgkcSUZE
— BBC Health News (@bbchealth) December 8, 2023
======
2 Australian-made #Covid vaccines have shown strong potential as a new approach to boost immunity to #SARSCoV2 variants, according to interim clinical trial results. Each vax shows robust immune boosting potential against #Omicron variants https://t.co/y6psWcC83k
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2023
#SARSCoV2 can persist in the lungs. Scientists at the Pasteur Institute say SARS2 is in the lungs of some people ~18 months after initial infection. Its persistence may be linked to a failure of innate immunity, our 1st line of defense against pathogens https://t.co/JagFtygqjh
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 11, 2023
A randomized controlled trial finds that the synbiotic drug SIM01 relieves multiple symptoms of #LongCovid.
SIM01 contains strains of anaerobic Bifidobacterium bacteria (which are probiotics) & soluble fibers (prebiotics) to alter the gut #microbiomehttps://t.co/WNhyZafXMt
— MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) December 10, 2023
Should throat swabs be incorporated into rapid #Covid testing? While test sensitivity improves w/ throat swabbing, it may be difficult for people to correctly swab their own throats. Most Covid testing is now done at home https://t.co/tvfoPN96oW
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2023
People who abuse alcohol developed consequences of #Covid soon after infection. Enhanced inflammation arrived 3 days after infection. The new Emory Univ study helps explain why people who abuse alcohol have higher rates of Covid hospitalization & death https://t.co/A9tR9Me16T
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2023
Among adults with #Covid, about 20% taking nirmatrelvir–ritonavir—#Paxlovid—had viral rebound versus only 2% who experienced #SARSCoV2 rebound but were *untreated* w/ the antiviral drug https://t.co/9L226uzL1t pic.twitter.com/nVKbU2CrqA
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 8, 2023
It took 20 years, but the 1st self-amplifying RNA vaccine got approval (Japan) and it can lead to much lower doses, less side-effects, and widening applications. Also being pursued by US Project NextGen for better Covid vaccineshttps://t.co/kkvoAS5Jh3 @Nature @ElieDolgin pic.twitter.com/d1IK7NtG5T
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 7, 2023
Your first contact w/ #SARSCoV2 influences your future immune response to new #SARSCoV2 variants, new research from the Institute of Virology at the Univ Hospital Cologne in Germany has found https://t.co/ZtCdRr7ZjI
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2023
Vaccination after Covid does not lead to T cell exhaustion—it invigorates T cell functionalityhttps://t.co/jUZxqh1xUs @SciImmunology @marcus_buggert
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 8, 2023
5% of #COVID-infected US veterans still had symptoms up to 1 year later
Completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series, receipt of a booster dose, Black vs White race, and urban vs rural residence were linked to reduced odds of long COVID.https://t.co/2Y5JFpmrun pic.twitter.com/niknhSMOLE
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) December 11, 2023
======
The economic consequences and hardship of Americans with #LongCovid, as seen among nearly 7,000 diverse families https://t.co/7sG9q9z7iJ @carly_urban @JAMANetworkOpen pic.twitter.com/oWW5QTemko
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 12, 2023
“The big game changer during the pandemic was that the anti-vaccine movement got adopted by a major political party” @PeterHotez
— Dr. Syra Madad (@syramadad) December 11, 2023
Bogus attack on #Covid vaccination from the goofiest politician in Texas: State Atty Gen'l Ken Paxton unveiled a 'fact-free' lawsuit slamming Pfizer's mRNA vax, which has helped save people from hospitalization & death. He says the vax violates Texas law https://t.co/oG97ciNpPB
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2023
Yes, "the government's" response to COVID was politicized. Those clowns in Washington decided to politicize it. No one specific, just "the government." https://t.co/qt8EGWl3Yv
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) December 7, 2023
Reader Interactions
5Comments
-
1.
More people who did their research.
-
2.
Gawd more bullshit from Paxton.
-
3.
What a comprehensive collection of articles. Such excellent work, Anne. Anecdotal evidence of the rise in cases in Pennsylvania: 3 older family members with significant cases. They have all said they have been very sick and slow to recover.
-
4.
Best wishes for recovery for your relatives.
-
5.
@eclare: Paxton is the curse that keeps on doling out misery on top of misery on top of misery.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings