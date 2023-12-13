The US Supreme Court tossed competing appellate rulings on an executive order President Biden has since revoked that required all federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. https://t.co/dlL4YzWUIB — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) December 11, 2023

For nearly a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing following weeks of decline and relatively low levels throughout the summer, according to CDC data. https://t.co/wirYZcA0i0 — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2023





Weekly U.S. COVID update: – New cases: 244,848 est.

– Average: 206,628 (+20,570)

– States reporting: 50/50

– In hospital: 17,632 (+2,342)

– In ICU: 1,818 (+77)

– New deaths: 1,682

– Average: 1,390 (+117) 1/7 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 11, 2023

Last night's update: Nearly 245,000 new cases https://t.co/lAkysTc8Rx — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 11, 2023

December 11th Update: Biobot downgraded last weeks signal to 815k. WW still rising, though stuttering a bit this week, as we've seen in early Dec in past years. 🔸870,000 new infections/day

🔸1 in every 380 became infected today

🔸1 in every 38 people currently infected pic.twitter.com/KcN8CSQEbT — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) December 12, 2023

Scientists have been watching two new Covid variants, BA.2.86 and JN.1, that they say carry an alarming number of mutations. The two together make up about 9% of cases in the U.S. and appear to be on the rise, according to the CDC. Here's what to know. https://t.co/noJaRtP3UY — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 7, 2023



Patients and activists are putting up billboards all around the world (including the UK, US, and Canada) to warn people about Long COVID and advocate for prevention and treatment. Great work! pic.twitter.com/N0tneb3h2k — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) December 11, 2023

#Longcovid Every child is at risk & their risk is increasing with reinfections, yet schools are unmitigated for #COVID. A thread of stories from children around the world. #MakeSchoolsASaferPlace Unable to walk and housebound at the age of 12. https://t.co/CJjTma08Kd — Esther (@ELHopkins) December 10, 2023

