Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

You cannot shame the shameless.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

No Justins, No Peace

Ah, the different things are different argument.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Something Accomplished, Something Done

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Yes, it’s Tchaikovsky! And I recognized, on the third play-through, why I love this version: I didn’t attend my first live ballet performance until I started going with the Spousal Unit (who is a bit of a balletomane). When we went to see a ballet-school production of The Nutcracker, the klopfklopfklopf during the junior students’ parts confused me… until I realized that walking quietly in toe shoes is also a skill acquired only with practice. Taptaptaptap.

Big props for Our President:


Per USAToday, “House passes crucial defense bill in last-minute sprint, providing a pay raise for troops, Ukraine funding”:

The House passed an annual defense policy bill Thursday morning, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to approve $886 billion in spending for military pay raises, funding for Ukraine and other key issues.

The National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that Congress is required to pass every year, includes a 5.2% pay raise for troops, authorizes funding for Ukraine and an extension of a controversial foreign surveillance program. The bill’s passage concludes a last-minute sprint from Congress to finish the crucial legislation, which cleared the lower chamber by a bipartisan vote of 310-118.

The bill, opposed by House conservatives, was considered on the floor under what is known as “suspension.” It required a two-thirds vote from the House to dodge procedural hoops, which likely would have been stopped by hard-right GOP lawmakers protesting.

Conservatives had two major grievances with the bill: the extension of Section 702, a provision in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that enables the U.S. to monitor foreign nationals using U.S. based messaging services, and its omission of several culture war amendments…

But Rich ‘Sparklepants’ Lowry thinks he’s found his pony in TFG’s lagoon of pigdirt…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Interesting that the media didn’t report on the Dem no votes.  Some progressives have been voting against the NDAA because they want to reduce defense spending.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      As far as I know, the military are trained to refuse to follow illegal orders and, under the principle of civilian control, are rightly loath to appoint themselves as moral judges beyond that. My nightmare is that the Republicans find some legal Weird Trick to bring their tyranny in under the letter of the law and the Constitution, so that the military have no leg to stand on in refusing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      “Vote Republican: The Army will kill him if he goes too crazy,” is certainly a memorable pitch if nothing else.

      At some point — and I don’t know when this is — the GOP has to deal with a post-Trump reality. I feel like they should have a better strategy for that by now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Conservatives had two major grievances with the bill: the extension of Section 702, a provision in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that enables the U.S. to monitor foreign nationals using U.S. based messaging services

      More evidence that the metadata war during Obama was about protecting Russian influence ops.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Happy Friday folks!

      I have to agree with that OSSTU tweet: having to tell voters that your candidate “might try some dictator stuff, but a SEAL team will cap him if he does” is not the most reassuring thing to be thinking about as you head into the voting booth.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      To a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.  Leave it to military fetishists to assume only the military can/should be the guarantors of America democracy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne:At some point — and I don’t know when this is — the GOP has to deal with a post-Trump reality. I feel like they should have a better strategy for that by now.

      I have a funny feeling that ‘crabs-in-a-bucket’ won’t begin to describe that reality.  Good!  Let the country see what they’re all about without the orange one’s distractions.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: I think they’re just hoping that in that world, they’ll have permanent totalitarian control of the US and it won’t matter whether anyone approves of them or not.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      This is a sweet thing I ran across the other day. Nitter link so most people can see it. You do have to click through to see the lovely drawings.

      Sarah@idlewildgirl
      Dec 14

      It’s my Mum’s 70th birthday today! The whole time they have been together my Dad has always hand drawn her greetings cards and she’s kept every single one, here are a few of my favourites … firstly when she was pregnant with me..

      The thread broke for me, so here’s the rest in case you also can’t see it:

      Sarah@idlewildgirl
      Dec 14

      And the realism one

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: That’s my hope. Someone once said Repubs have to lose three straight elections to go back to the drawing board. They’ve underperformed in every election since 2018, but the truth is they haven’t received the kind of whupping they deserve, so the zombie strategy keeps lumbering along. And the Senate map is brutal for us next year.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      Btw after Ron Johnson tried to lie his way through an interview with Kaitlin Collins a day or two ago, he tried to play it off on Twitter, so she went back and did a well-researched piece on his false claims.  (I’ll see if I can find a link)

      It’s awesome!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I think they’re just hoping that in that world, they’ll have permanent totalitarian control of the US and it won’t matter whether anyone approves of them or not. 

      I mean, I understand the allure of the easy fantasy. But hope isn’t a strategy, and I am sure that there is someone smart on their side who has told them that they should have backup plans!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker: I think that was Josh Marshall? Agreed, they’re losing but they’re not losing in a big enough way. The Senate map is dire.

      I wish someone on our side would come up with a catchy thing like Schoolhouse Rock, but probably on TikTok, that explains how our government works. And how you have to vote down ballot. And how lots of the things people don’t like are the result of voting for Republicans in Senate and House races.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Yarrow: I’m not surprised she saved every one of them. My old man saved every letter he got from my mother during his time in Korea. One every day.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker: I love them. They’re so sweet and it’s lovely they go back to the beginning of their relationship. What a lovely legacy for their kids.

      @OzarkHillbilly:  That’s very sweet. You never know when a card or letter is the last one you’ll get.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      I read that whole long thread from yesterday. I learned some stuff, which was good. I understand that young people are struggling today with things that people my age didn’t have to struggle with as much, and those things certainly should be made better. I’m not ready to say, though, that they have it worse than any other generation in history. I grew up in the 1970’s, talk about a screwed-up decade (not nearly the worst in U.S. history, though). It started out pretty good until ’73, with the Arab oil embargo making the price of fuel double in about a year. That was a huge shock to the economy that made the rest of the decade suck. When I graduated from high school, both unemployment and inflation were in double digits. Americans were being held hostage in Iran, which is how we got Reagan. The year I was a senior in college, only 4 employers visited campus to recruit employees. Unemployment was still almost 10%. The attitude was “you’d better take the first job you’re offered, no matter how much it might not be what you want, because you probably won’t get another offer for 6 months if then”. When I bought my first decent car (one year used from a dealer lot) I paid 16% interest and had to have a co-signer. Republicans remember the 1980’s as a shining decade, but the truth was it was hard until the last couple of years; there were constant layoffs as companies moved plants to Mexico. The people who were angry about NAFTA a few years ago didn’t realize that the reason for NAFTA was to give companies an incentive not to move jobs to Mexico! Things didn’t get better until the ’90’s. My sister was five years younger than me, and her reality was much different. Whereas I was extremely lucky to get a job when I was 17 (my parents didn’t even believe I had a job until I showed them the uniform, they assumed I’d have to know someone to get hired anywhere because youth unemployment was double digits); by the time my sister was 16, places like McDonald’s were begging people to apply for jobs. By the time she graduated from college, the job market was good and she was able to find a good paying job pretty easily. And so on.

      I guess my point is that people in their 20’s have always struggled. It’s for different reasons at different times, and it sucks, but it’s always been true that people who are young don’t get paid a lot and have a hard time finding reasonable rent and buying houses. Sometimes I wonder if part of today’s struggles are because of the later age of marriage, because having two people and two incomes definitely makes things possible that aren’t possible when you’re single. Just my $0.02.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      EarthWindFire

      @Suzanne: These are people who begged for the fall of Roe for nearly 50 years then acted like the dog that caught the car. Strategy for post-Trump? Might happen around 2100. Maybe. Assuming American democracy still stands.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico Playbook links to a Messenger story about the 9th Ohio CD Republican primary. After Rep. Marcy Kaptur trounced Richard Majewski in last year’s midterms, Republicans knew they needed a better candidate to unseat the veteran Congresswoman. Former state legislator Craig Riedel looked like the guy until someone leaked tapes of Riedel slammng Donald Trump. So neighboring district Rep. Max Miller rescinded his endorsement of Riedel, as did Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

      Majewski is in the race again, and on the principle of “it takes one to know one, he has labeled Riedel “a fraud.” Riedel hopes to salvage his campaign with $10,000 worth of ads on the Fox News station in West Palm Beach, Florida that are airing today.

      Ohio’s 9th CD runs west of the Cleveland area and includes the city of Toledo as well as more rural counties.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffg166

      @Soprano2: There is also twice as many people on the planet as there were in the 70s. Computers make it possible to do the work with less people. In some case any human.

      I would not want to be 20 in 2023.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Yarrow: Yeah, we found them in a bottom dresser drawer he had in the garage after Ma died and we were getting the house ready for selling demolition.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      Long investigative report on CNN this morning, well worth a read if you have time.

      The mystery of the missing binder: How a collection of raw Russian intelligence disappeared under Trump

      Washington (CNN) — A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intelligence officials that some of the most closely guarded national security secrets from the US and its allies could be exposed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

      Its disappearance, which has not been previously reported, was so concerning that intelligence officials briefed Senate Intelligence Committee leaders last year about the missing materials and the government’s efforts to retrieve them, the sources said.

      In the two-plus years since Trump left office, the missing intelligence does not appear to have been found.

      The binder contained raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election, sources tell CNN.

      The intelligence was so sensitive that lawmakers and congressional aides with top secret security clearances were able to review the material only at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where their work scrutinizing it was itself kept in a locked safe.

      The binder was last seen at the White House during Trump’s final days in office. The former president had ordered it brought there so he could declassify a host of documents related to the FBI’s Russia investigation. Under the care of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the binder was scoured by Republican aides working to redact the most sensitive information so it could be declassified and released publicly.

      The Russian intelligence was just a small part of the collection of documents in the binder, described as being 10 inches thick and containing reams of information about the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. But the raw intelligence on Russia was among its most sensitive classified materials, and top Trump administration officials repeatedly tried to block the former president from releasing the documents.

      The day before leaving office, Trump issued an order declassifying most of the binder’s contents, setting off a flurry of activity in the final 48 hours of his presidency. Multiple copies of the redacted binder were created inside the White House, with plans to distribute them across Washington to Republicans in Congress and right-wing journalists.

      Instead, copies initially sent out were frantically retrieved at the direction of White House lawyers demanding additional redactions.

      Just minutes before Joe Biden was inaugurated, Meadows rushed to the Justice Department to hand-deliver a redacted copy for a last review. Years later, the Justice Department has yet to release all of the documents, despite Trump’s declassification order. Additional copies with varying levels of redactions ended up at the National Archives.

      But an unredacted version of the binder containing the classified raw intelligence went missing amid the chaotic final hours of the Trump White House. The circumstances surrounding its disappearance remain shrouded in mystery.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffg166: I wouldn’t either — the climate crisis is reason enough to be glad I was born in an earlier time. With any luck, I’ll be dead before the Gulf of Mexico swallows my house.

      Also, I am grateful every day I went through adolescence before social media was a thing. I think it’s horrible for kids, especially girls.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.: +1

      Gen. Milley:

      “We don’t take an oath to a tribe. We don’t take an oath to a religion. We don’t take an oath to a king or a queen or a tyrant or a dictator. We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator,” he said during an event held in tribute to his service at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

      In his impassioned speech, Milley made clear that the military will do what is necessary to defend the Constitution, including from enemies from within.

      “It is that document that all of us in uniform swear to protect and defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Milley said, giving extra emphasis on the words “all” in “all enemies” and the “and” between “foreign and domestic.”

      The military knows their lane and they’ll stay in it, and obey their oath.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @Kay: This story made me wish that Rep. Kaptur was young enough to run in the next 5 cycles. She’s a valuable politician in her own right, but watching the Republicans trying to beat her might also be fun. It would be like a Roadrunner cartoon.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Geminid: Riedel hopes to salvage his campaign with $10,000 worth of ads on the Fox News station in West Palm Beach, Florida that are airing today.

      Since the rest of your post is serious in tone, I have to assume this is true too, but it sure sounds like parody, or the setup for a Florida Man joke.  “Ohio Candidate Runs Ads in Florida Media Market.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      She’s a very talented person. I think Democrats have moved toward her positions on economic matters over the years, which must be gratifying to her. A vindication.

      She just did a “women in the workforce” event where I live (Kaptur is my rep). Two of my daughter’s friends participated – both Dems so nothing unusual there, but also a probation officer I know personally and deal with on a weekly basis who is an absolute Right wing nut. But she likes Marcy!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @Patricia Kayden: As we learned during the promotions hold, the DoD has its own processes for advancement and promotions.  The president doesn’t have much role in the process.

      S/He can appoint flunkies to cabinet posts, etc., but those do have to be approved by the Senate, so he can’t totally get his way there, either.

      There are checks and balances, if people follow the rules and use them.  As Kay says (re Comey and the like), all people need to do is follow procedures…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

