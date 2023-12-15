A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! ?? pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023



Yes, it’s Tchaikovsky! And I recognized, on the third play-through, why I love this version: I didn’t attend my first live ballet performance until I started going with the Spousal Unit (who is a bit of a balletomane). When we went to see a ballet-school production of The Nutcracker, the klopfklopfklopf during the junior students’ parts confused me… until I realized that walking quietly in toe shoes is also a skill acquired only with practice. Taptaptaptap.

Big props for Our President:

I was proud to host President Zelenskyy at the White House where I reaffirmed that the United States’ support for Ukraine is unshakeable. Congress must pass supplemental funding for Ukraine. This is about freedom for Ukraine – and freedom everywhere. pic.twitter.com/iO6WwRLbV6 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 14, 2023

NEWS — Senate will shortly pass by unanimous consent a bill awarding back pay to military officers whose promotions were delayed by Sen. Tuberville’s blockade. Will happen imminently on Senate floor — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 14, 2023

BIDEN DID THIS! House passes crucial defense bill in last-minute sprint, providing a pay raise for troops, Ukraine funding https://t.co/IMoZTwYgyE via @usatoday — Lynn Gallegos (@LGallrgos) December 15, 2023



Per USAToday, “House passes crucial defense bill in last-minute sprint, providing a pay raise for troops, Ukraine funding”:

The House passed an annual defense policy bill Thursday morning, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to approve $886 billion in spending for military pay raises, funding for Ukraine and other key issues. The National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that Congress is required to pass every year, includes a 5.2% pay raise for troops, authorizes funding for Ukraine and an extension of a controversial foreign surveillance program. The bill’s passage concludes a last-minute sprint from Congress to finish the crucial legislation, which cleared the lower chamber by a bipartisan vote of 310-118. The bill, opposed by House conservatives, was considered on the floor under what is known as “suspension.” It required a two-thirds vote from the House to dodge procedural hoops, which likely would have been stopped by hard-right GOP lawmakers protesting. Conservatives had two major grievances with the bill: the extension of Section 702, a provision in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that enables the U.S. to monitor foreign nationals using U.S. based messaging services, and its omission of several culture war amendments…

Senate passes military backpay for delayed promotions before recessing. Back Monday with a vote on, who else, Martin O’Malley to be commissioner of Social Security — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 15, 2023

Nothing motivates the United States Senate quite like Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/tuq5btBHK8 — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) December 14, 2023

Productive year for the House GOP. Expelled a Member, censured a couple more, continued Pelosi’s budget, sent out subpoenas, held some hearings, renamed some Post Offices, published some books, launched new podcasts, sold lots of trinkets, got lots of days off, kissed Trump’s ass — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 14, 2023

But Rich ‘Sparklepants’ Lowry thinks he’s found his pony in TFG’s lagoon of pigdirt…