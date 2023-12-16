Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

No one could have predicted…

We’re not going back!

A consequence of cucumbers

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s a doggy dog world.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

So many bastards, so little time.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

Looks like we can use an open thread!

Mr. Bear is having some health issues, so we are all struggling a bit.  He’s still my beautiful boy, though.

Though he doesn’t exactly look pleased, does he?

I can’t blame him.  I have to give him a pill that apparently smells repulsive, I have to stick medication in his ears, and he acts like I am stabbing him, and he has to wear the collar because he has a big sore on his face that was not responding to antibiotics.  The vet did an imprint of his face and sent it off to the vet school, so 5 days later, we now know what antibiotic to use from because it’s an antibiotic-resistant strain of bacteria.

Hope things are going better for everyone else!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • BigJimSlade
  • greenergood
  • Jay C
  • mvr
  • NotMax
  • RaflW
  • Raven
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Sleep with one eye open. Just sayin’.​
      ETA, fence replacement mostly in, they finish on Monday. Victim of last winter storms, so it’s become a hobby, including at least six bids.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Poor buddy. I hope he’s on the mend very soon. And yes, cats seem to view us trying to give them any kind of medicine or treatment as a murder attempt, and they respond in kind.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Between Henry and Mr. Bear, I just submitted $2,100 of claims from the past 60 days to my pet insurance.  Putting that together was nearly as much fun as trying to put the meds in Mr. Bear’s ears.

      What else is going on?  I haven’t had the heart to keep up with the news.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      greenergood

      Oh! So sorry to read this! I hope your fur-guy heals soon – so handsome in his photie – I have a similarly handsome 12-yr-old black fur-girl, Cassie Cat – they’re a conundrum: everything’s going just fine, and then something screws up, and we’re like ??? halp – how did this happen!! Fingers crossed for you, and especially Mr Bear …

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Open thread?

      Something off the beaten track on Prime, To Life!. Not at all what I was expecting going in cold. Poignant with a capital P. Editing leaves something to be desired, to the point of becoming muddled at times, but versatile veteran actress Hannelore Elsner still firing on all cylinders in her penultimate film role.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BigJimSlade

      We’ve had luck with pill pockets recently, so pilling our cat (a daily thing) is no longer a stressful thing. In fact, it’s a happy thing. We get to ask her if she wants a treat – she loves pill pockets!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      It is a beautiful looking day up here a 9,000 in the Colorado rockies. But we’re really starting to look grim in terms of snow. My favorite ski area is 35% below normal snowpack, and the next 10 days are likely to be bone dry, which is not normal.

      Book-o-face reminded me yesterday that I was feasting on 3 feet of powder from one storm this weekend two years ago. Le sigh

      And back home in Minneapolis, it’ll be in the mid-40s for Xmas. And brown lawns. So heading back won’t offer much relief/hope either. *Yes, some of us love snow!!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Raven

      My wife was walking Artie this morning and she alerted when she saw a little fawn that had gotten caught in a fence. She called me and I was at Costco and told her to call the cops. In the meantime an runner came by and, when my wife got back, they all pitched in and saved the little dude!

       

      https://flic.kr/p/2pmYGa8

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan:

      We did learn the way to get yourself shot by the IDF is to take off your shirt and wave a white flag,

      That’s horrible.  Good to know that the universal symbol for peaceful surrender immediately gets you killed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @BigJimSlade:  Huh.  I have used them for dogs but not cats.

      After 25 minutes of trying the first time before it went down, which is good because I was running out of food items to try from the fridge.

      The next day it occurred to me that I could pull apart the yummy fish-flavored cosequin capsule he gets every day in his food, put the 1/2 pill he gets in the empty side, and close it up again.  Then I open another capsule and empty the yummy fish-flavored powder  on top the capsule.  So far so good, 3 times.  Fingers crossed, but I will keep pill pockets in my back pocket (figuratively) in case that stops working.

      DO NOT TELL MR. BEAR I AM DOING THAT. :-)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay C

      @WaterGirl:

      The additional reports are even worse: apparently the third hostage ran for cover, and shouted out his “surrender” – in Hebrew – and was shot down anyway.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.