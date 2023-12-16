Looks like we can use an open thread!

Mr. Bear is having some health issues, so we are all struggling a bit. He’s still my beautiful boy, though.

Though he doesn’t exactly look pleased, does he?

I can’t blame him. I have to give him a pill that apparently smells repulsive, I have to stick medication in his ears, and he acts like I am stabbing him, and he has to wear the collar because he has a big sore on his face that was not responding to antibiotics. The vet did an imprint of his face and sent it off to the vet school, so 5 days later, we now know what antibiotic to use from because it’s an antibiotic-resistant strain of bacteria.

Hope things are going better for everyone else!

Open thread.