I’m making three lasagnas this weekend. One will be for the Christmas Eve party and the other two are gifts, along with a loaf, for each, of a good, fresh crusty bread. I’m running around like crazy, but wanted to put up a quick recipe thread.

Spinach Lasagna recipe here

Crusty Slow-rise Bread recipe here

I’m also making Chicken Parmesan for an after Christmas dinner party – I’ll post that recipe another time, when I have photos and the steps worked out. I usually just do it from memory, without a recipe, so I’ll need to pay attention and write it down this time.

The good news is, for all this cooking, it’s just one batch of sauce. A big batch, but one batch all the same.

I’m also making Toffee again this year. Last year I watched a video and it looked so simple, considering how expensive the good stuff is when you buy it, and it was incredibly easy. And a big hit and everyone wants it again this year. So I’ve stocked up on butter every time it went on sale and the rest I always have on hand. Toffee video and recipe are here.

Speaking of never using a recipe, in the last recipe post narya was sharing some delicious dishes. I asked if she wanted to share the poached pear tart recipe in a recipe exchange post…and I was told there wasn’t really a recipe. This beautiful dish is just something she whipped up:

Here’s how she prepared it. You can quiz her on details if you want to try it yourself.

As some of you may remember, one of my desserts for the Thanksgiving Festival that A Good Woman hosted was a poached pear tart. (If I ever get access to my FYWP blog, I’ll give you the backstory of the tart there.) The original recipe is from Cooks Illustrated, but it’s pretty straightforward: a sablee crust, an almond frangipane filling, and poached pears nestled into the frangipane; that assemblage also gets baked til the frangipane is brown and a little puffy. I’ve substituted recipes from The Art of French Pastry for the crust and frangipane. (For those of you who want to up your baking game, I highly recommend that book; the author was one of my teachers in pastry school, and the recipes and instructions are really top-notch.) I’ve also adjusted the poaching liquid for the pears: the original recipe calls for a whole bottle of white wine, but I’ve found that half wine and half water works just fine. The other ingredients for the poaching liquid are a cinnamon stick, vanilla (either extract or a bit of bean if I have some around), a sugar (I use honey), some cloves, lemon peel and lemon juice, and some fresh ginger. The original calls for peppercorns, which I omit, and I only use two or three cloves. So, the basic recipe is the aforementioned crust, which is blind-baked for a half hour in an 11-inch tart pan; almond frangipane/almond cream, which is spread onto the cooled, par-baked crust; poached pears, which are blotted dry, sliced, and slid onto the frangipane, using an offset spatula; and, after the whole thing is baked and cooled, a little apple or currant jelly, heated enough to make it liquid, which is brushed onto everything to make it shiny and pretty. A couple of notes on the recipe: It calls for four pears, but I usually get six or even eight; not all pears survive the poaching in good shape. Put a half a pear in the middle, then arrange the other seven halves around that half.

Use a melon baller, if you have one, to get the seeds out of the pear; much easier than a spoon or knife.

Make sure to dry the pears before putting them in the frangipane, or it will be way too wet and will bake unevenly.

I’ve also made mini-tarts with small tart tins, with a half a pear per tart.

You will probably need to put foil around the crust, especially the second bake, so it doesn’t burn. As you can see, the tart is pretty, and it’s also quite tasty. Well, but. I still end up with a vat of poaching liquid, and I hate throwing things away. This time, I took some of the poaching liquid and added miso paste, soy, and garlic, and marinated some salmon, which I then sautéed in some toasted sesame oil: THAT was a good use of the poaching liquid. The other thing I’ll try next time is straining the liquid—possibly through a coffee filter—and then reducing it; I think the resulting syrup, mixed with club soda, could be a tasty drink; alternatively, I’d just use it as part of the mix when I make homemade ginger ale base. What’s that you say? Homemade ginger ale? Easy-peasy. Grate a bunch of fresh ginger—I like to use my mini food processor, as that is WAY faster. Add a cinnamon stick, some honey, any citrus peel that’s laying around, all in the biggest bowl you have. Pour a bunch of boiling water over the whole thing and let it sit, preferably overnight; strain it through cheesecloth. (It will still collect sludge at the bottom of your jar; either shake it up or just avoid the sludge.) Mix with club soda for ginger ale, or hot water for ginger tea; add citrus juice(s) and/or honey to taste. It’s basically a simple syrup, so it’ll last awhile.

I’m hoping narya will share more dishes for the recipe exchange. We’re working out the details, it’s mostly time constraints on my end.

Once you’ve picked your chin up off the floor at the skill and artistry of this poach pear tart, hit the comments and share your holiday recipes. Or share some of those things you cook without ever using a recipe, and let us all be in awe of your skills, too.