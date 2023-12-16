Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Recipe Exchange: Holiday Cooking

I’m making three lasagnas this weekend. One will be for the Christmas Eve party and the other two are gifts, along with a loaf, for each, of a good, fresh crusty bread. I’m running around like crazy, but wanted to put up a quick recipe thread.

Spinach Lasagna recipe here

Crusty Slow-rise Bread recipe here

I’m also making Chicken Parmesan for an after Christmas dinner party – I’ll post that recipe another time, when I have photos and the steps worked out. I usually just do it from memory, without a recipe, so I’ll need to pay attention and write it down this time.

The good news is, for all this cooking, it’s just one batch of sauce. A big batch, but one batch all the same.

I’m also making Toffee again this year. Last year I watched a video and it looked so simple, considering how expensive the good stuff is when you buy it, and it was incredibly easy. And a big hit and everyone wants it again this year. So I’ve stocked up on butter every time it went on sale and the rest I always have on hand.  Toffee video and recipe are here. 

Speaking of never using a recipe, in the last recipe post narya was sharing some delicious dishes. I asked if she wanted to share the poached pear tart recipe in a recipe exchange post…and I was told there wasn’t really a recipe. This beautiful dish is just something she whipped up:

Here’s how she prepared it. You can quiz her on details if you want to try it yourself.

As some of you may remember, one of my desserts for the Thanksgiving Festival that A Good Woman hosted was a poached pear tart. (If I ever get access to my FYWP blog, I’ll give you the backstory of the tart there.) The original recipe is from Cooks Illustrated, but it’s pretty straightforward: a sablee crust, an almond frangipane filling, and poached pears nestled into the frangipane; that assemblage also gets baked til the frangipane is brown and a little puffy. I’ve substituted recipes from The Art of French Pastry for the crust and frangipane. (For those of you who want to up your baking game, I highly recommend that book; the author was one of my teachers in pastry school, and the recipes and instructions are really top-notch.)

I’ve also adjusted the poaching liquid for the pears: the original recipe calls for a whole bottle of white wine, but I’ve found that half wine and half water works just fine. The other ingredients for the poaching liquid are a cinnamon stick, vanilla (either extract or a bit of bean if I have some around), a sugar (I use honey), some cloves, lemon peel and lemon juice, and some fresh ginger. The original calls for peppercorns, which I omit, and I only use two or three cloves.

So, the basic recipe is the aforementioned crust, which is blind-baked for a half hour in an 11-inch tart pan; almond frangipane/almond cream, which is spread onto the cooled, par-baked crust; poached pears, which are blotted dry, sliced, and slid onto the frangipane, using an offset spatula; and, after the whole thing is baked and cooled, a little apple or currant jelly, heated enough to make it liquid, which is brushed onto everything to make it shiny and pretty.

A couple of notes on the recipe:

  • It calls for four pears, but I usually get six or even eight; not all pears survive the poaching in good shape. Put a half a pear in the middle, then arrange the other seven halves around that half.
  • Use a melon baller, if you have one, to get the seeds out of the pear; much easier than a spoon or knife.
  • Make sure to dry the pears before putting them in the frangipane, or it will be way too wet and will bake unevenly.
  • I’ve also made mini-tarts with small tart tins, with a half a pear per tart.
  • You will probably need to put foil around the crust, especially the second bake, so it doesn’t burn.

As you can see, the tart is pretty, and it’s also quite tasty.

Well, but.

I still end up with a vat of poaching liquid, and I hate throwing things away. This time, I took some of the poaching liquid and added miso paste, soy, and garlic, and marinated some salmon, which I then sautéed in some toasted sesame oil: THAT was a good use of the poaching liquid. The other thing I’ll try next time is straining the liquid—possibly through a coffee filter—and then reducing it; I think the resulting syrup, mixed with club soda, could be a tasty drink; alternatively, I’d just use it as part of the mix when I make homemade ginger ale base. What’s that you say? Homemade ginger ale? Easy-peasy.

Grate a bunch of fresh ginger—I like to use my mini food processor, as that is WAY faster. Add a cinnamon stick, some honey, any citrus peel that’s laying around, all in the biggest bowl you have. Pour a bunch of boiling water over the whole thing and let it sit, preferably overnight; strain it through cheesecloth. (It will still collect sludge at the bottom of your jar; either shake it up or just avoid the sludge.) Mix with club soda for ginger ale, or hot water for ginger tea; add citrus juice(s) and/or honey to taste. It’s basically a simple syrup, so it’ll last awhile.

I’m hoping narya will share more dishes for the recipe exchange. We’re working out the details, it’s mostly time constraints on my end.

Once you’ve picked your chin up off the floor at the skill and artistry of this poach pear tart, hit the comments and share your holiday recipes. Or share some of those things you cook without ever using a recipe, and let us all be in awe of your skills, too.

      WaterGirl

      TaMara, I often cut salt in half in breads, etc.  But I see that you increased the salt in Jeffreyw’s “perfect buns”.  ( would have thought iIt’s a little early for BJ after dark, but whatever.)

      In any case, I cut the salt in half when I made pizza dough earlier this week, figuring the cheese and the kalamata olives would bring plenty of salt.

      But the pizza crust wasn’t as good as usual, so it left me wondering…  does the salt in dough serve a purpose besides the flavor?

      Glidwrith

      @WaterGirl: I’ve read about making homemade stretchy noodles (from YouTuber Steve Pulls Noodles) and apparently the salt interacts with the gluten and allows it to stretch.

      NotMax

      Made a crab and asparagus lasagna (white sauce) only once for a dinner for 16 Huge hit. Feared people were going to start munching on the serving dish.

      No idea where the recipe is buried amongst the files.

      eclare

      Wow, that tart is gorgeous.  The only thing I bake without a recipe is cornbread, nowhere near as pretty.  Now cooking, where you just add things to pots or dishes, I do lots without a recipe!

      Barbara

      Trying my hand at a pithivier this year: https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk/recipes/all/paul-hollywoods-dauphinoise-potato-caramelised-onion-pithivier/

      Except I cheat and use this: https://www.dufourpastrykitchens.com/products-section-of-this-website

      They have a vegan version too, I just have to concoct a filling. Probably mushrooms and potatoes.

      I also plan to make chocolate mint cookies and pfeffernusse.

      I made an apple version of the pear tart, but I didn’t have frangipani, which probably elevates it considerably!

      ETA: I took Mr. Levenson’s advice and am making my own demi glace today.

      MomSense

      Tomorrow I’ve got to make a big batch of orange coconut scones.  I deliver them every year to friends and neighbors.  I got the recipe 30 years ago from a pastry chef friend and they are amazing.  The only problem is that I cannot make a triangle shaped scone to save my life.  Instead I use a large biscuit cutter and end up with round scones.

      Princess

      In addition to my usuals, this year I made Smitten Kitchen’s new Browb Butter Brown Sugar Shortbread and her Unfussy Rugelach — both are delicious and not too much work.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: I actually wrote to Jeffreyw a few weeks ago because I miss his presence here.

      He said he is happy on TaMara’s food blog, and on Mastadon and on Post.News.  He said he reads some of the Balloon Juice posts, but usually a day later.

      I really miss him, wished he would come back, but he seems pretty content with what he’s doing.

      eclare

      @Barbara:

      I would def cheat on the puff pastry!

      Somewhat related, I am just starting the HBO/Max/Whatever show Julia, about how Julia Child started her tv show.  So far it’s really good, the acting is superb.

      narya

      @Barbara: two suggestions: use a very sharp knife when cutting the pastry, otherwise you’ll inadvertently seal the edges, and don’t egg wash the sides of the pastry (where the lamination is) or the same thing will happen.

      NotMax

      @Barbara

      Did someone mention caramelized onions?

      Secret Chocolate Cake

      6 ounces unsweetened chocolate
      1 cup finely diced yellow onion
      1 cup vegetable oil, divided
      2 cups sugar
      2 eggs
      1 teaspoon vanilla
      2 cups all-purpose flour
      1 teaspoon baking soda
      1/2 teaspoon salt
      1 cup milk, soured with 1 tablespoon vinegar
      .

      Melt chocolate in saucepan, stirring over low heat, or in microwave oven.

      Caramelize onion by sautéing over medium low heat for 8-10 minutes in 2 tablespoons oil in skillet until soft.

      In large bowl, beat remaining oil with sugar, eggs and vanilla until thoroughly mixed and fluffy, about 2 or 3 minutes.

      Beat in warm melted chocolate and caramelized onions. Mix flour with baking soda and salt; stir into batter alternately with milk.

      Divide batter evenly into 2 well-greased and floured 8-inch round layer cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-35 minutes or until a pick inserted into center comes out dry.

      Cool 15 minutes then invert onto wire racks to thoroughly cool. Finish with icing of your choice, if desired.

      Have not made it but it sure sounds unique.

      PBK

      Well I am in synch with this post…just put a lasagna in the oven and am relaxing with a pear martini while I wait for it to bake.

      Larch

      Recipe I made up out of my favorite things & for which I have no real recipe:

      – Sliced/shredded/hash brown potatoes (I stared out slicing Yukon Golds super-thin & arranging them a la Potatoes Anna, but that was way too much work. Now I just use frozen hash browns.)
      – Sliced sausage (I like to use a kielbasa, sliced very thinly – easiest to do when mostly frozen. Ground sausage doesn’t seem to have the same bite.)
       – Sliced green olives (I try to get them without pimiento, but ymmv.)
       –  Chopped pecans
       – Shredded cheese (I like to use Cotswold, but cheddar would be fine; could add some chives if you want to replicate the Cotswold.)
       – Salt & pepper to taste

      Lightly oil the bottom of a 13×9 pan. ( The sausage & olives will provide plenty of lubrication; you just need enough to keep the bottom layer of potatoes from sticking before then.) Spread a layer of potatoes, then sausage, then olives, pecans, & cheese. Spread each layer at least one more time, two if your pan is deep enough. Everything will cook down a lot! Cover with foil & bake in a medium oven until done – roughly an hour or so, but keep checking. You can take the foil off towards the end if you like.

      This freezes quite well. Last time, I made 3 pans worth & after cooling a bit, I froze two portions per container. I’m down to the last container, so it’s about time for another production, but since my brother moved out I’ll probably only make one or two pans.

      SpaceUnit

      I lack the ambition and culinary skill to make lasagna and fancy pastries, but yesterday on a whim I threw a flank steak into the crock pot along with some salt and black pepper and about a cup and a half of salsa fresca.  Four hours later I was enjoying the best tacos I’ve ever had.  No recipe.

      Easiest meal ever.

      Larch

      @eclare: I avoid onions & like olives, but if your preference is the opposite, that’s great! It truly is an amalgamation of favorites, whatever those are for you.

      Scout211

      My specialty food for Christmas has always been homemade cinnamon rolls with caramel-pecan topping. The tradition started with my mom when we were kids and I continued it for my family.  I miss those rolls now that we typically don’t have a houseful for Christmas any more.   I probably could eat two pans of rolls myself but I really don’t think that’s a good idea.  LOL.

      Scout211

      TaMara, your bread looks so good!

      It took me too many years to finally purchase a French bread pan but I am so glad I finally did.  They make such yummy, crusty bread.

      Wapiti

      @MomSense: I made scones this morning – my technique is to make a big ball of dough, then flatten that down into a circular disk, about 3/4″ thick. Cut it into 6 wedges. They come out sort of like equilateral triangles, if I squint a little. (I use 1 cup of flour in a Cook’s Illustrated cream scone recipe)

