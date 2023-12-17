Adam Schiff isn’t one to exaggerate or to say things that are impossible, wrong, or irresponsible. He said this yesterday.

We need to provide funding for Ukraine as soon as possible and the President has the power to do it. The administration can allocate frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. It is consistent with international law, and can be done immediately. So let’s do it. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 16, 2023

Does the President have the power to do this?

Would the Republicans try to impeach him for this, if he did it? (Of course, they will impeach him anyway, so does that even matter?)

Even if doing this would put Biden out on a limb, are the stakes in Ukraine so high that it would be worth the risk? Because we can’t leave Ukraine hanging in the wind, and we can’t afford to let Ukraine lose this battle.

Even if Biden were to consider this option, would he wait until the end of January, to give the Republicans in the House one last chance to do the right thing before stepping in?

Discuss. (Or not! It’s an open thread.)