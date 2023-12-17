Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Presidential Powers Open Thread

Adam Schiff isn’t one to exaggerate or to say things that are impossible, wrong, or irresponsible.  He said this yesterday.

Does the President have the power to do this?

Would the Republicans try to impeach him for this, if he did it?  (Of course, they will impeach him anyway, so does that even matter?)

Even if doing this would put Biden out on a limb, are the stakes in Ukraine so high that it would be worth the risk?  Because we can’t leave Ukraine hanging in the wind, and we can’t afford to let Ukraine lose this battle.

Even if Biden were to consider this option, would he wait until the end of January, to give the Republicans in the House one last chance to do the right thing before stepping in?

Discuss.  (Or not!  It’s an open thread.)

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      VeniceRiley

      Yes, Schiff! Now. Now now now.

      Ensure victory for Ukraine and punch traitor fascist gerrymandered qanon Republicans in the junk in one move. Do it.

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Getting this out there is a good step, I think. I would not be surprised if this statement by Schiff is being coordinated with the White House.

      Your move, House GOP.

      Let’s see how they respond to this thinly-veiled threat.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Like the plan the Biden administration came up with – and rolled out – for student loan forgiveness after the Supreme Court, I cannot imagine that the Biden Administration isn’t working night and day on plans to support Ukraine if the House refuses to do their job

      And, like what I will call the student loan forgiveness “plan B”, we may not know a thing about the coming plan until they announce it.  I doubt they would want to telegraph anything that would allow the other side to poke their stick in the bicycle spokes.

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      I like Schiff, but he – and Schumer (on federal student debt) and a few others (on various things) – seem to think that there’s always One Weird Trick available to solve problems that Congress must address.

      The law partners at the giant law firms must be salivating at the prospect.

      [sigh]

      A ForeignPolicy piece on the topic:

      Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts have been pondering whether Western governments should seize the portion of Russian central bank reserves deposited in the West. These assets, worth around $300 billion, are already frozen (or “immobilized” in legalese). The debate is about actually seizing these holdings—like those foreign ships—and transferring them to Ukraine to finance Kyiv’s war effort or reconstruction. Like many debates on Russia, the discussion is polarized, with two camps presenting seemingly irreconcilable views. On one side, those arguing in favor of seizing Russia’s state assets explain that the moral case for doing so is strong. On the other side, many legal experts have serious reservations about the legality of such a course of action. But focusing on these moral and legal arguments eclipses the broader picture: Seizing Russian central bank reserves comes with economic, financial, and geopolitical implications that need to be taken into account to reach a balanced decision on this tricky debate.

      Worth a click.

      (IANAL.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Zero idea if this is the right move, but I agree Schiff wouldn’t suggest it if it were illegal or dumb. Also, considering the Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit-Kat rather than breaking the sections apart, I’d say worrying about getting impeached over this shouldn’t play into his decision-making.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      I assume this is a shot across the bow to the House Republican leadership. “You can either deal, or we’ll act unilaterally and you’ll get nothing.”

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose:

      Also, considering the Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit-Kat rather than breaking the sections apart, I’d say worrying about getting impeached over this shouldn’t play into his decision-making.

      Exactly!  If you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, you have the luxury of doing whatever you think is right.

      Love your Kit-Kat comment – kudos if that’s an Alison Rose original!

    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Janet Yellen seems to think that doing this would require a change to US law.  (NYT)  I do not know enough about the subject to say one way or another, but I will say it probably isn’t as simple as Schiff suggests.

    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Maybe.

      Politics is slow.  Things are moving in the Senate.  Neither the House nor the Senate have rejected Biden’s Supplemental yet.  I think we have to let things play out in the Congress first.

      Sure, talk about, and think about the implications of seizing russia’s assets.  It beats talking about TIFG and Comer and so forth.  ;-)  But I don’t think it’s the way to go – the FP piece makes it plain that there are lots of potential serious consequences.  (E.g. why would the GQP monsters allow any US support for Ukraine in the future if they get a windfall of russian cash now??).

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: At your link, on Dec 12.

      U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told Congress earlier this year that confiscating Russian assets frozen in the United States would probably require a change to American law.

      A Treasury representative said the Biden administration had not yet determined if it would follow Europe’s move with a tax on the proceeds of Russian assets that are frozen in the United States.

      “Looking ahead to additional sources of assistance, I support harnessing windfall proceeds from Russian sovereign assets immobilized in particular clearinghouses and using the funds to support Ukraine, which the G7 has now committed to exploring,” Ms. Yellen said in October, referring to the Group of 7 countries.

      The European Commission, which previously expressed concerns on moving ahead by itself, felt comfortable advancing the proposal after a G7 meeting last week. The group, including the United States and Britain, said that “decisive progress” was needed to direct extraordinary revenues from the immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine, “consistent with applicable contractual obligations and in accordance with applicable laws.”

      “We reaffirm that consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it caused to Ukraine,” the leaders’ statement from a virtual G7 meeting held in December said.

    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      My latest TikTok interests..

      1. Group of people on a 9 month cruise around the world

      2. Neil the Seal. A large seal who is doing his shedding on Tazmania. He is hilarious😂

    14. 14.

      Glidwrith

      From the perspective of strictly surface-level understanding, which is what most of the electorate will have and what the thugs will immediately equate the seizing of funds to:

      Taking Russian money for Ukraine’s war is just like Iran-Contra!

    17. 17.

      bbleh

      Concur that the long-term implications for international relations are more important than any silly impeachment possibilities.  As to the latter, it’s a question of when, not if.

      And I suppose it almost goes without saying that this is exactly the sort of thing TIFG would do if he felt like it, laws and international norms be damned, for which both the Republicans in Congress and his meathead cult would cheer him loudly.

    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      I like Schiff, but he – and Schumer (on federal student debt) and a few others (on various things) – seem to think that there’s always One Weird Trick available to solve problems that Congress must address.

      The Foreign Policy article suggests that people have been considering this, so Schiff is not just pulling a rabbit out of a hat.

      Also good to see the cautions that should be considered.

      Good background piece. Thanks.

