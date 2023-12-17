I just want to clarify something from last night. I was not calling for a disinformation campaign in last night’s update. Rather I’m lamenting that we are way, way, way right of boom in dealing with Russia’s Information Warfare campaign largely because we are way, way, way right of boom in dealing with the largely non-kinetic world war that Putin declared at the Munich Security Conference in 2007 and that he has been waging on states and societies that he believes belong under Russian control, as well as the US, the EU, NATO, and others. I am very well aware of all the things that could go wrong with creating a disinformation program of our own. I wrote a manuscript on this back in the aughts with a colleague tied to US counterterrorism efforts over time. It started as a conference paper and went back all the way to the Palmer Raids to post 9-11 to look at what does and does not get classified as terrorism and/or a national security threat and what the executive, legislative, and judicial branch responses have been. No academic journal would even send it out for review. The acquisitions editor at the academic press that wanted us to just turn it into a book got overruled by the actual editor in chief. Everyone was scared to death to do anything with it. I’m very aware of the red lines. However, that does not mean that developing an effective counter-Information Warfare concept and process is not long overdue.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The key thing is that historically we have reached a decision: Ukraine will always be a part of the common European home – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! We are wrapping up this highly productive week, a historic one. We have secured the decision of the European Council, for which we have been working all year, to open accession negotiations. In the coming days, we will officially initiate with the European Commission the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with the EU acquis – the screening process. We are also preparing to work on the negotiation framework for Ukraine – we expect it in the spring. The negotiation process will not be easy, but the key thing is that historically we have reached a decision: Ukraine will always be part of our common European home. And I thank everyone who contributes to advancing the necessary European decisions – everyone who has been involved: politicians, civic leaders, and the peoples of various countries who equally believe in us, in Ukraine, and in Europe. We continue our active work to ensure that next year will also include sufficient financial support programs for Ukraine. This includes bilateral programs with partner countries, programs at the EU level, as well as the process of using and confiscating Russian assets frozen in various jurisdictions. And this issue – the issue of frozen assets – was one of the very important decisions addressed during the negotiations this week. In particular, in the United States of America. Specifically, the G7 countries can demonstrate their leadership – the assets of the terrorist state and its affiliates should be used to support Ukraine, to protect lives and people from Russian terror. This will be fair. We are already preparing the necessary outlines for these decisions. We maintain perfectly positive, meaningful relations with the Nordic countries – the visit to Norway and the Nordic – Ukrainian Summit have proved this once again. I am grateful for the unwavering desire to bring the victory of Ukraine, our people and our values closer. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland – each country helps us, each treats us with absolute sincerity. Thank you! I would also like to thank all the leaders who have dedicated this week as well to supporting our air defense, our warriors , and our defense prospects. The week has restored attention to Ukraine in Latin America as well. The visit to Argentina last Sunday was indeed cordial and positive. Talks with the new President of Argentina – we wish success to him, his country, and the entire Argentine people. Meetings with the leaders of other countries in the region – Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador… This is one of the key tasks for Ukraine, a strategic objective – to extend our foreign policy beyond traditional directions. Our state, our interests, Ukrainian culture and our defense of international law must be represented and understood in all parts of the world, and this is a task for everyone who works on behalf of Ukraine and Ukrainians. And one more thing. I would like to recognize today the warriors of our National Guard, who, together with everyone are in battles, together with everyone are helping to save lives after Russian strikes, together with everyone are giving Ukraine more security. The 3rd operational brigade of the National Guard – Soldier Maksym Osipov and Junior Sergeant Vladyslav Moroz. I thank you guys for your performance! The 14th operational brigade – Junior Sergeant Serhiy Tykhenko and Captain Hryhoriy Tokar. Thank you! The 15th Sloviansk regiment of the National Guard – Junior Lieutenant Oleksandr Rohovskyi and Lieutenant Bohdan Shulika. Well done, warriors! The world helps when it sees that the state and the people themselves are doing everything to defend themselves, when they see that the country really has the potential to defend itself. And I thank everyone in Ukraine, all our people, who week after week prove to the world with their own strength – Ukraine will endure, maintain its independence, and prevail. And special gratitude to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Air Force, and the Foreign Intelligence Service. This is the case when no specifics will be given. In a nutshell, it was powerful. Glory to our people! Glory to Ukraine!

For those marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 17



Holidays are coming!

Obligatory:

Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan went on a podcast/video cast and had thoughts regarding Russia. I’m not saying they’re good thoughts. Edward Hunter Christie of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs explains why they’re not good thoughts.

Sullivan’s remarks on Russia (see video below): analytical, confident, but in my view wrong in important ways because of incorrect emotional and cultural biases. It seems to me a misguided case of projection to imagine that the Putin regime is so bothered about Russian conditions. Of course it’s not nothing to have lost over 300,000 men, but we know from available data that:

1: the regime doesn’t care

2: a big part of the population = obedient cattle

3: most unpleasant to the Western mind: many Russians up and down the social ladder *are* imperial-nationalists to varying degrees

4: liberal minority is afraid, many have fled, they have neither the stomach nor the skills to rebel

5: Putin regime strongly biases military recruitment towards ethnic minorities, poor provinces, convicted criminals

6: the war lasting longer is also an enabler for Putin. Regardless of whether this was the initial plan, he couldn’t go for a full national-socialist war economy in one day. But the more time goes by, the more he can.

7: the war in Ukraine is the gamble of the century for Russia, and their leaders know it. They will not give up unless brutally forced to do so.

8: Russia has a very long history of putting up with absurd and horrid domestic conditions without triggering a political crisis – potentially for decades

9: nor is any of this unique to Russia – fascist regimes of the past also held out and fought for considerably longer than their Western contemporaries were hoping they would.

It was **hard** to defeat Nazi Germany.

It was **hard** to defeat Tojo’s Japan.

But in the end, that’s the only thing that stopped them: extremely brutal and unrelenting military force until they were no longer *able* to fight.

The past four administrations have mishandled Putin and Russia. Presidents Bush (43), Obama, and Biden and their nat-sec teams have done so in normal ways. Largely being unable to actually listen to what Putin, his trusted agents and catspaws, and other senior Russian officials are telling us with both what they say and what they do. This is an all too common failing in national security work. We call it mirroring, which is being unable to actually assess what other states and non-state actors are doing from their perspective versus ours. The Trump administration, of course, did not mishandle Putin and Russia, they purposely sought to ally with Putin. As I and others documented here beginning in early 2016, Trump has been pursuing Putin in public and private for decades. Just as he’s been pursuing Xi and Kim since his presidency began in 2017.

One of the major reasons we are way, way, way right of boom is because the three of the four presidencies that were within normal parameters, followed by Trump’s slavish sycophancy towards Putin, have left us unprepared to deal with the strategic reality we face. Sullivan’s statements are just further evidence of this unfortunate reality and provide more evidence of how we’ve gotten to this point.

Major General Budanov, the Commander of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), is now publicly calling for a mobilization to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not run short of personnel:

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, says the country needs more soldiers, mobilization necessary. He says no amount of recruiting will attract enough troops. “It is not even conceivable to think that we can do without mobilization.” https://t.co/C2ZFc0DO8D — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 17, 2023

Here’s the whole video from YouTube with English captions:

As I’ve repeatedly noted: Putin does not care how much of his own blood and treasure he spills to achieve his goal of taking Ukraine. He knows he has far more of both than the Ukrainians. The issue is not the Ukrainians willingness to fight and to defend themselves and their country, the issue is that they can only do that successfully if the US and its allies and partners provide Ukraine with the funding, material, and equipment it needs. The provision of which is going to run out of authorization and/or funding in the US in two weeks and is being held up in the EU by Hungary. Putin’s strategy is to grind down the Ukrainians. To force them to spend their more limited amount of blood and treasure to repel the bodies he throws at them indiscriminately. His assumption is that the GOP House majority caucus’s dysfunction, as well as the fact that Senator McConnell is happy to sacrifice his current hostage – support for Ukraine – to score political points against the Biden administration and the Democratic Senate majority. McConnell may actually care about Ukraine, but he cares about retaking the majority in the Senate and the White House more.

Here are some thoughts on Ukrainians defense against Putin’s and Russia’s genocidal re-invasion from LTC Deny Prokopenkol; Commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade – Azov – of the National Guard of Ukraine:

Nearly two years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians are beginning to ask themselves: "How long will this war last?". The uncertainty and the chance that the fighting will continue for years are weighing on civilians and sometimes even on the military.… — Denys Prokopenko (@D_Redis) December 17, 2023

Nearly two years after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainians are beginning to ask themselves: “How long will this war last?”. The uncertainty and the chance that the fighting will continue for years are weighing on civilians and sometimes even on the military. The answer is simple: Russia will never let Ukraine go from its realm of geopolitical influence. The war will continue as long as we are able to resist. Any “truce” or “agreement” is just another time out to accumulate resources for a further offensive. Our ability to mobilize all the necessary resources at a critical moment and work on the verge of extraordinary capabilities should not gradually turn into initiative-free stability. Unfortunately, many people in Ukraine and abroad still refuse to accept the ruthless reality as it is. Some try to convince themselves that everything is about to end on its own. Others, on the contrary, are petrified at the mere thought that peace in Ukraine may take almost a decade to reach. In addition, Russian informational and psychological attacks aimed at demoralizing the Ukrainian society are pouring fuel on the fire: they say that Ukraine will not be able to withstand a long marathon, the army and volunteers will get tired and break down. Azov has been at war for ten years. For us, it all started long before February 24, 2022. Since then, we have learned to ignore fatigue and not give in to despair; we have realized that perhaps not only our youth, but our entire lives will be spent on the frontlines of the war for Ukraine’s independence; we have realized that we have no other path but the one we have consciously chosen. The best cure for despair, panic, or apathy caused by reflections on the timing of this war is active involvement in the historical processes that are taking place here and now. We do not know the exact day, month or year when we will win and be able to return to our families. But we are confident that no matter how long the war lasts, we have our trusted brothers-in-arms by our side, love for our country in our hearts, and weapons in our hands. And all this will not let us retreat: neither today, nor in a year or ten years. Those who are not yet serving in the Ukrainian Defense Forces must make a deliberate choice: to pick up arms and join the ranks of the military, or to become a reliable backbone for the army, working to support the country’s defense potential. This is a long war. It can last for years. It depends on us what we do daily to bring our victory closer.

Ukrainian air defense had a busy night:

The Ukrainian Army reports that last all 20 Shaheds were destroyed. Additionally, a Kh-59 was intercepted as well. A single Iskander didn't reach its target.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yMtRhD1WkR — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 17, 2023

Avdiivka:

In our recent vehicle loss analysis, an error occurred. A few draft images were included instead of the final ones, which included unedited coordinates and moving vehicles. I've fixed this by uploading the correct images. The overall count remains at 211https://t.co/6Igzxb5i5k — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 17, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Russian source associated with Russian military aviation publishes sad photo of a Russian Su-25. No details yet.

P.S: Usually this means that Russian aircraft crashed/ was shot down. pic.twitter.com/I9GR4ITEZn — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 17, 2023

/3. Some other Russian and also Ukrainian sources lean towards a crash: Ukrainian source – “regarding the dead cockerel SU-25 – I have no information that anyone (air defense) worked on it, but I do not rule it out at approximately 11 am today the cockerels (both took off from… pic.twitter.com/fMoL4bz8UF — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 17, 2023

/3. Some other Russian and also Ukrainian sources lean towards a crash: Ukrainian source – “regarding the dead cockerel SU-25 – I have no information that anyone (air defense) worked on it, but I do not rule it out at approximately 11 am today the cockerels (both took off from Millerovo) were working in pairs on our positions in the East, as a result of which 1 cockerel simply crashed”

Russians shot down one of their own Su-25. It started with Pro-Russian account sharing a picture of mourning depicting a Su-25 but now the Ukrainian army confirms it. Allegedly a Russian Buk-M3 is the culprit.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2zyTNcxaTE — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 17, 2023

Synkivka:

The Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka are primarily suicide operations for them, so a pretty standard day. In the beginning of this video you can already see four newly destroyed Russian vehicles. For the next two BMPs it looks not better. You can see a projectile… pic.twitter.com/DzvP6jAWD3 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 17, 2023

The Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka are primarily suicide operations for them, so a pretty standard day. In the beginning of this video you can already see four newly destroyed Russian vehicles. For the next two BMPs it looks not better. You can see a projectile (probably Javelin) reaching altitude and then slamming into the leading vehicle from above, blowing off mounted infantry. The fact that the other Russian BMP got destroyed almost simultaneously gives this choreography a nice touch. #Ukraine #Kherson #Kupyansk

Somewhere in the Donbas:

Review of M109, an American self-propelled howitzer, which after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, entered service with its Armed Forces. This particular unit is operating in the east. Source video: Armia TVhttps://t.co/PvvamBblcQ pic.twitter.com/yEGbLRSzw4 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 17, 2023

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Allegedly these are photos of a Su-34 bomber damaged by unknown drones at the Morozovsk aerodrome in Rostov Oblast last night. Message on the UAV part says "Greetings to katsaps from Yarik! [Yaroslav]" pic.twitter.com/EtzLPyA50O — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 17, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight. There is a new slideshow – those don’t embed here – at on the Patron the Dog cartoon site. Click across if you want to see it.

