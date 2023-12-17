Today, @VP invited local D.C. students to the Vice President’s Residence to help decorate for the holidays. MVP stopped to welcome every student and learn about their art. pic.twitter.com/rPU24XQ3eh — Sarah Kendrick (@SarahKendrick46) December 15, 2023





The renaming commission recommended scrapping the memorial and leaving the base, but it will be preserved. The Army, other officials and Virginia are discussing what to do with it. Gov. Youngkin wants to move it to New Market Battlefield State Park at Shenandoah. — Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) December 16, 2023



A little holiday gift, per the Washington Post, “Confederate Memorial at Arlington will be removed despite GOP opposition” [unpaywalled gift link]:

The U.S. Army intends to remove a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery next week as part of its ongoing work to rid Defense Department property of divisive rebel imagery, defying dozens of congressional Republicans who have vociferously protested the move. A woman representing the American South, standing atop a 32-foot pedestal, lords above most other monuments within America’s most revered resting place. It portrays, according to the cemetery’s website, a “mythologized vision of the Confederacy, including highly sanitized depictions of slavery.” This month, 44 Republican lawmakers cautioned Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first African American to hold the post, that the Pentagon would overstep its authority by removing the memorial, and they demanded that all efforts to do so stop until Congress works through next year’s appropriations bill. The memorial “commemorates reconciliation and national unity,” not the Confederacy per se, the group led by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.) claimed. The Army, which operates Arlington Cemetery, informed lawmakers Friday that it would proceed with the monument’s removal, officials told The Washington Post, because it was required by the end of the year to comply with a law to identify and remove assets that commemorate the Confederacy. A congressional commission had previously decided the memorial met the criteria for removal. The task will cost $3 million…