Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Republicans don’t trust women.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

He really is that stupid.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Go Senator Whitehouse!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Good Steps

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Good Steps

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


 


A little holiday gift, per the Washington Post, “Confederate Memorial at Arlington will be removed despite GOP opposition” [unpaywalled gift link]:

The U.S. Army intends to remove a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery next week as part of its ongoing work to rid Defense Department property of divisive rebel imagery, defying dozens of congressional Republicans who have vociferously protested the move.

A woman representing the American South, standing atop a 32-foot pedestal, lords above most other monuments within America’s most revered resting place. It portrays, according to the cemetery’s website, a “mythologized vision of the Confederacy, including highly sanitized depictions of slavery.”

This month, 44 Republican lawmakers cautioned Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first African American to hold the post, that the Pentagon would overstep its authority by removing the memorial, and they demanded that all efforts to do so stop until Congress works through next year’s appropriations bill. The memorial “commemorates reconciliation and national unity,” not the Confederacy per se, the group led by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.) claimed.

The Army, which operates Arlington Cemetery, informed lawmakers Friday that it would proceed with the monument’s removal, officials told The Washington Post, because it was required by the end of the year to comply with a law to identify and remove assets that commemorate the Confederacy. A congressional commission had previously decided the memorial met the criteria for removal. The task will cost $3 million…

Workers will remove the memorial’s bronze elements and leave its granite base in place to avoid damaging nearby gravesites, officials said. The Army is coordinating with the state of Virginia and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, a federal agency, for its relocation…

Removal of the memorial was recommended by a bipartisan congressional commission appointed after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020 was followed by a wide-scale reckoning with the nation’s history of racism, and it marks a significant moment in the Defense Department’s mission to cleanse the U.S. military of Confederate iconography.

The commission found about 1,100 assets that commemorate the Confederacy, including base names and street signs, and advised the Pentagon on what should be removed or changed. The memorial at Arlington was the last significant item on that list, Army officials said, and its ouster comes just before the Jan. 1. deadline set by Congress…

The Lost Cause movement, which recast rebel traitors as morally righteous warriors defending states’ rights and spread the false belief that slavery was benevolent, is evident in the memorial’s bronze panels. A weeping Black woman, described by cemetery historians as a stereotypical “mammy,” clutches the baby of a White officer, and a camp servant dutifully follows his enslaver toward battle.

The marker was erected in 1914, part of a constellation of Confederate markers that rose throughout the early 1900s to cement the ideals of white supremacy as Black Americans demanded equal rights.

That context must be understood, said Ty Seidule, a retired Army general who was the vice chair of the congressional commission that recommended the monument’s removal from Arlington. While Republican lawmakers described the marker as an ode to reconciliation, it was installed in what was then a racially segregated cemetery and molded in celebration of an emerging racial police state in the South…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • frosty
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Weekend long watch (initial 52 minutes of the video).

      Future of cruising or giant fossil fueled boondoggle on the waves?

      Switching lanes, FYI.

      Geese are voracious eaters and maintain very low levels of plant biomass where they graze in concentrated patches. The impact that geese exert on the Svalbard tundra appears to be increasing over time — in 2018 peak summer grass biomass in goose-grazed tundra was five times lower than researchers found in 2008, according to the research.

      The geese, who live and eat in concentrated groups, had a bigger impact on the ecosystem than did reindeer, who are much larger animals but more widely dispersed. This likely reflects inherent differences in both habitat sensitivity and the way that the habitats are used by the different herbivores, as well as the way they move and eat, said Petit Bon.

      Experimental long-term removal of reindeer from a portion of the island had little evident effect on the ecosystem’s health, said the researchers, but the experimental exclusion of geese made a big difference for vegetation and soils. Although geese are obviously considerably smaller in size and are temporary residents, the way they use the landscape creates a heavy-weight impact — bigger even than populations of reindeer.
      [snip]
      Geese are voracious eaters and maintain very low levels of plant biomass where they graze in concentrated patches. The impact that geese exert on the Svalbard tundra appears to be increasing over time — in 2018 peak summer grass biomass in goose-grazed tundra was five times lower than researchers found in 2008, according to the research.

      The geese, who live and eat in concentrated groups, had a bigger impact on the ecosystem than did reindeer, who are much larger animals but more widely dispersed. This likely reflects inherent differences in both habitat sensitivity and the way that the habitats are used by the different herbivores, as well as the way they move and eat, said Petit Bon.

      Experimental long-term removal of reindeer from a portion of the island had little evident effect on the ecosystem’s health, said the researchers, but the experimental exclusion of geese made a big difference for vegetation and soils. Although geese are obviously considerably smaller in size and are temporary residents, the way they use the landscape creates a heavy-weight impact — bigger even than populations of reindeer. Source

      Reply
    2. 2.

      frosty

      Thank you so much, AL, for scouring the internet and giving us all these interesting posts. They’re the accompaniment to my morning coffee.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Oopsie. Dupl;icative text in blockquote above. Fix.

      In the frigid seas halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole, two types of animals browse the palatable vegetation of a high-tundra archipelago, munching on thick moss, cropped grasses and low-lying shrubs. New research from a group led by Matteo Petit Bon from the Quinney College of Natural Resources is working to untangle the ecosystem impacts that two major players — geese and reindeer — have on a changing and vulnerable Arctic system.

      Reindeer have been year-round residents on the islands of Svalbard for thousands of years, but at one point were almost completely gone. Svalbard reindeer, unlike their southern cousins, tend to be docile and extremely sedentary, making them easy targets for hunting. Miners, trappers and overwintering sailing expeditions relied on reindeer for food, and by 1900 the animals were more or less locally extirpated, although a few isolated areas had small populations persist, according to Mathilde Le Moullec, a coauthor on the study from the Centre for Biodiversity Dynamics at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

      Those few reindeer were important, however, because they provided a population to slowly recolonize after the Norwegian government extended full protection to the animals. Now reindeer populations on Svalbard have expanded to over 20,000 animals.
      [snip]
      Geese are voracious eaters and maintain very low levels of plant biomass where they graze in concentrated patches. The impact that geese exert on the Svalbard tundra appears to be increasing over time — in 2018 peak summer grass biomass in goose-grazed tundra was five times lower than researchers found in 2008, according to the research.

      The geese, who live and eat in concentrated groups, had a bigger impact on the ecosystem than did reindeer, who are much larger animals but more widely dispersed. This likely reflects inherent differences in both habitat sensitivity and the way that the habitats are used by the different herbivores, as well as the way they move and eat, said Petit Bon.

      Experimental long-term removal of reindeer from a portion of the island had little evident effect on the ecosystem’s health, said the researchers, but the experimental exclusion of geese made a big difference for vegetation and soils. Although geese are obviously considerably smaller in size and are temporary residents, the way they use the landscape creates a heavy-weight impact — bigger even than populations of reindeer. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      The memorial “commemorates reconciliation and national unity,” not the Confederacy per se, the group led by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.) claimed.

      “Rep. Clyde said that the the sculpture ‘Keeps Hope Alive.’ When asked what ‘hope” he meant, he started mumbling something about ‘states’ rights’ and ‘helping put … er, get … them darkies … uh, coloreds … um, er, Negroes back where they belong.’ Gov. Youngkin, decked out in his trademark fleece, concurred.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.