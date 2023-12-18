Kenosha Wisconsin

In 1954, a windstorm damaged the little house we were living in. My dad and his brothers had been working on building a new house for us in their time off from work. After the storm, we spent a very crowded summer in the spare rooms at my uncle’s house in town. By Christmas time, the guys had made the basement of the new house habitable, so we moved into it. That house was never actually finished in the 50 plus years that my parents lived there. This is me and my sister Ruth.