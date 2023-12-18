Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – Christmas Past in Wisconsin

Elma

Per WaterGirl’s request, here are some memories of years past.

On The Road - Elma - Christmas Past in Wisconsin 5
Kenosha WIAugust 5, 2023

Not technically my first Christmas, since I was born in September, but 1950 was the fist where I was a semi-independent being. With my mother, who came from upstate New York and was not impressed by Wisconsin snow.

On The Road - Elma - Christmas Past in Wisconsin 4
Kenosha Wisconsin

In front of Uncle Joe’s Christmas tree with cousins Betty and Carol

On The Road - Elma - Christmas Past in Wisconsin 3
Kenosha Wisconsin

That year we got velvet bonnets and muffs. Can’t tell in the b&w pic, but we each had a different color. I recall mine were red.

On The Road - Elma - Christmas Past in Wisconsin 2
Kenosha Wisconsin

In 1953, I had an encounter with the corner of a bookcase, just in time to mess up the Christmas pics. I can still feel the scar.

On The Road - Elma - Christmas Past in Wisconsin 1
Kenosha Wisconsin

In 1954, a windstorm damaged the little house we were living in. My dad and his brothers had been working on building a new house for us in their time off from work. After the storm, we spent a very crowded summer in the spare rooms at my uncle’s house in town. By Christmas time, the guys had made the basement of the new house habitable, so we moved into it. That house was never actually finished in the 50 plus years that my parents lived there. This is me and my sister Ruth.

On The Road - Elma - Christmas Past in Wisconsin
Two Rivers Wisconsin

In 2018, the grandkids mugging for the camera, in another house that was never actually finished before I finally sold it. The original house was an 1870 log building that had been remodeled and added to many, many times.

